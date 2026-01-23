Scottish Arts

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Scottish Arts

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Burns Night Silent Auction

Celtics Tickets x2 item
Celtics Tickets x2
$150

Starting bid

Two tickets to Celtics game, March 22 Row 18, Seat 14

Celtics Tickets x2 with Car Pass item
Celtics Tickets x2 with Car Pass
$200

Starting bid

Two tickets to a Celtics game March 22 Row 18 Seats 16,17 Includes a Car Pass for parking!

Red Sox Tickets x2 item
Red Sox Tickets x2
$100

Starting bid

Two tickets to a Red Sox game.

Red Sox Tickets Prime Seats x2 item
Red Sox Tickets Prime Seats x2
$175

Starting bid

Two tickets to a Red Sox game -- prime seating!

Lochcarron Lambswool Blanket item
Lochcarron Lambswool Blanket
$100

Starting bid

The Black Watch Tartan Lochcarron Lambswool Blanket is an ideal accessory to dress your home beautifully. Perfect for a cold winter's evening or alternatively, superb for use in the summer as a picnic rug. Made from 100% lambswool.

Bagpiper for an Event item
Bagpiper for an Event
$150

Starting bid

Hire a piper! Warren Smith is a member of New Hampshire Pipes & Drums and has performed at all kinds of events across the state. Weddings, funerals, parties, or unexpected surprises for a friend. Make the occasion special!

2 Quechee Tickets + Voucher for The Skinny Pancake item
2 Quechee Tickets + Voucher for The Skinny Pancake
$45

Starting bid

2 Tickets to the Quechee Scottish Games 2026 -- plus a voucher for the Skinny Pancake in Quechee VT!

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