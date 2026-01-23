Burns Night Silent Auction

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Two tickets to Celtics game, March 22 Row 18, Seat 14
Starting bid
Two tickets to a Celtics game March 22 Row 18 Seats 16,17 Includes a Car Pass for parking!
Starting bid
Two tickets to a Red Sox game.
Starting bid
Two tickets to a Red Sox game -- prime seating!
Starting bid
The Black Watch Tartan Lochcarron Lambswool Blanket is an ideal accessory to dress your home beautifully. Perfect for a cold winter's evening or alternatively, superb for use in the summer as a picnic rug. Made from 100% lambswool.
Starting bid
Hire a piper! Warren Smith is a member of New Hampshire Pipes & Drums and has performed at all kinds of events across the state. Weddings, funerals, parties, or unexpected surprises for a friend. Make the occasion special!
Starting bid
2 Tickets to the Quechee Scottish Games 2026 -- plus a voucher for the Skinny Pancake in Quechee VT!
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