Scottish Society of Southwest Idaho's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: November 5 at MST
Family is good for adults and children under 18 who reside in the same household and have a legal bond such as marriage, parents or legal guardians.
Benefits include voting rights on Society issues and discounted entry fees at Society events. Memberships run from November 6 thru November 5 of the following year, and there is no prorating.
Renews yearly on: November 5 at MST
Individual membership is for 18 and older.
Benefits include voting rights on Society issues and discounted entry fees at Society events. Memberships run from November 6 thru November 5 of the following year, and there is no prorating.
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