Scottish Society of Southwest Idaho

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Scottish Society of Southwest Idaho

About the memberships

Scottish Society of Southwest Idaho's Memberships

Family Membership
$35

Renews yearly on: November 5 at MST

Family is good for adults and children under 18 who reside in the same household and have a legal bond such as marriage, parents or legal guardians.

Benefits include voting rights on Society issues and discounted entry fees at Society events. Memberships run from November 6 thru November 5 of the following year, and there is no prorating.

Individuial membership
$20

Renews yearly on: November 5 at MST

Individual membership is for 18 and older.

Benefits include voting rights on Society issues and discounted entry fees at Society events. Memberships run from November 6 thru November 5 of the following year, and there is no prorating.

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