Scotts Valley High School Falcon Club

Hosted by

Scotts Valley High School Falcon Club

About this event

Scotts Valley Wellness Walk

555 Glenwood Dr

Scotts Valley, CA 95066, USA

SV Faculty & Staff Ticket
Free

Sponsored by an anonymous donor!

Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.

SVHS Student
Free

Sponsored by an anonymous donor!

Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.

SVMS Student
$5

Sponsored by an anonymous donor!

Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.

General Admission - Adult
$15

Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.

General Admission - Child (10 and under)
$10

Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.

Bounce House Ticket
$5

Unlimited access to a bounce house in the festival area. Please note, you must have a ticket to the event in order to add on the bounce house ticket.

Non-Participant Supporter $25
$25

Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!

Non-Participant Supporter $50
$50

Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!

Non-Participant Supporter $100
$100

Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!

Non-Participant Supporter $150
$150

Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!

Non-Participant Supporter $200
$200

Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!

Add a donation for Scotts Valley High School Falcon Club

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