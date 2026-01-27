Scotts Valley Wellness Walk

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About this event
Sponsored by an anonymous donor!
Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.
Sponsored by an anonymous donor!
Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.
Sponsored by an anonymous donor!
Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.
Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.
Event entry, course support including: water and snack stations, admission to post-walk festival area.
Unlimited access to a bounce house in the festival area. Please note, you must have a ticket to the event in order to add on the bounce house ticket.
Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!
Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!
Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!
Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!
Thank you for supporting the SVHS Wellness Center!
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