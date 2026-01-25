Scottsdale Chamber Music Series - January 25, 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Your support keeps our concerts free and accessible to all. Choose any amount that feels right—every contribution helps production costs and keeps live music thriving in our community.
Your support keeps our concerts free and accessible to all. Choose any amount that feels right—every contribution helps production costs and keeps live music thriving in our community.
Your support keeps our concerts free and accessible to all. Choose any amount that feels right—every contribution helps production costs and keeps live music thriving in our community.
Your support keeps our concerts free and accessible to all. Choose any amount that feels right—every contribution helps production costs and keeps live music thriving in our community.
Sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if another attendee gives up their seats
Sign up for the waitlist and we will contact you if another attendee gives up their seats
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!