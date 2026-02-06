Scottsdale Little League Sponsorships - SPRING

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST
There is 1 Sponsorship Available for Uniforms. This will get your business logo on all uniforms for the spring season. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!
Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST
Please reach out about field options. Location will be first come, first served. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!
Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST
Please reach out about field options. Location will be first come, first served. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!
Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST
Custom banner, printed and hung up at ALL THREE of Scottsdale Little Leagues fields for the spring season - Scottsdale Ranch Park, Aztec and Copper Ridge. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!
Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST
Custom banner, printed and hung up at TWO of Scottsdale Little Leagues fields for the spring season. Choose between Scottsdale Ranch Park, Aztec or Copper Ridge. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!
Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST
Custom banner, printed and hung up at ONE of Scottsdale Little Leagues fields for the spring season. Choose between Scottsdale Ranch Park, Aztec or Copper Ridge. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!
Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST
Logo added to the Scottsdale Little League website!
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