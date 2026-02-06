Scottsdale Little League

Offered by

Scottsdale Little League

About the memberships

Scottsdale Little League Sponsorships - SPRING

Spring Season Uniform Sponsorships
$5,000

Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST

There is 1 Sponsorship Available for Uniforms. This will get your business logo on all uniforms for the spring season. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!

Large Logo Scoreboard Sponsorship
$2,000

Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST

Please reach out about field options. Location will be first come, first served. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!

Small Logo Scoreboard Sponsorship
$1,500

Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST

Please reach out about field options. Location will be first come, first served. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!

3 Field Banner Sponsorship
$1,000

Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST

Custom banner, printed and hung up at ALL THREE of Scottsdale Little Leagues fields for the spring season - Scottsdale Ranch Park, Aztec and Copper Ridge. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!

2 Field Banner Sponsorship
$800

Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST

Custom banner, printed and hung up at TWO of Scottsdale Little Leagues fields for the spring season. Choose between Scottsdale Ranch Park, Aztec or Copper Ridge. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!

1 Field Banner Sponsorship
$500

Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST

Custom banner, printed and hung up at ONE of Scottsdale Little Leagues fields for the spring season. Choose between Scottsdale Ranch Park, Aztec or Copper Ridge. You will also be invited and have a space at our Spring Season Opening Day Event!

Website Sponsorship
$200

Renews yearly on: December 31 at MST

Logo added to the Scottsdale Little League website!

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