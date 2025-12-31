Scottsdale Philharmonic's Silent Auction

“Cobblestone Village” – Signed Lithograph by Thomas Kinkade
$299
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟖𝟎𝟎
Step into a storybook world with “Cobblestone Village”, part of Cobblestone Lane III by Thomas Kinkade, the “Painter of Light.” This 1998 offset lithograph in color on premium paper captures a warmly lit village lane, bursting with charm, gardens, and Kinkade’s signature glow from cottage windows.
This piece is:
Hand-signed and numbered (815/2050)
Authenticated with Park West’s DNA matrix signature system
From the gallery proofs edition
Professionally framed in a rich cherry-toned wood frame
Framed Dimensions: 31.5" H x 40.125" W
Certificate of Authenticity: Included
This edition is a beautiful example of Kinkade’s romantic landscapes and is an accessible collector’s piece with lasting value.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟖𝟎𝟎
Step into a storybook world with “Cobblestone Village”, part of Cobblestone Lane III by Thomas Kinkade, the “Painter of Light.” This 1998 offset lithograph in color on premium paper captures a warmly lit village lane, bursting with charm, gardens, and Kinkade’s signature glow from cottage windows.
This piece is:
Hand-signed and numbered (815/2050)
Authenticated with Park West’s DNA matrix signature system
From the gallery proofs edition
Professionally framed in a rich cherry-toned wood frame
Framed Dimensions: 31.5" H x 40.125" W
Certificate of Authenticity: Included
This edition is a beautiful example of Kinkade’s romantic landscapes and is an accessible collector’s piece with lasting value.
1990 Fender Jazz Plus Deluxe Bass Guitar
$299
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎 – $𝟏,𝟔𝟎𝟎
Offered from a private collection, this 1990 Fender Jazz Plus Deluxe Bass Guitar is a rare, USA-made model from Fender’s elite Plus Series. Crafted in the Corona, California facility, this series represented Fender’s commitment to innovation and professional-grade performance during the early 1990s.
This bass features a bound alder body finished in a striking metallic green, a maple neck with a modern “C” profile, and a rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets. Designed for tonal precision and player comfort, it is equipped with a pair of Lace Sensor pickups and a Kubicki-designed active 3-band EQ preamp, allowing players to fine-tune their tone across an exceptionally broad spectrum. Whether you're playing smooth jazz, funky grooves, or punchy rock lines, this instrument delivers clean, articulate sound with low noise and high clarity.
The instrument is in very good condition, showing only light cosmetic wear consistent with age and careful use. It is fully functional and sounds fantastic, though one of the control knobs for the pickups is missing—a simple and inexpensive replacement for those wishing to restore it completely.
This is a collector-worthy piece of Fender history, with a bold look and flexible tone profile that make it as suitable for professional performance as it is for display.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎 – $𝟏,𝟔𝟎𝟎
Offered from a private collection, this 1990 Fender Jazz Plus Deluxe Bass Guitar is a rare, USA-made model from Fender’s elite Plus Series. Crafted in the Corona, California facility, this series represented Fender’s commitment to innovation and professional-grade performance during the early 1990s.
This bass features a bound alder body finished in a striking metallic green, a maple neck with a modern “C” profile, and a rosewood fingerboard with 22 frets. Designed for tonal precision and player comfort, it is equipped with a pair of Lace Sensor pickups and a Kubicki-designed active 3-band EQ preamp, allowing players to fine-tune their tone across an exceptionally broad spectrum. Whether you're playing smooth jazz, funky grooves, or punchy rock lines, this instrument delivers clean, articulate sound with low noise and high clarity.
The instrument is in very good condition, showing only light cosmetic wear consistent with age and careful use. It is fully functional and sounds fantastic, though one of the control knobs for the pickups is missing—a simple and inexpensive replacement for those wishing to restore it completely.
This is a collector-worthy piece of Fender history, with a bold look and flexible tone profile that make it as suitable for professional performance as it is for display.
Foursome of Golf – The Stone Canyon Club
$300
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $600
The Stone Canyon Club
Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players)
Valid for play on Mon–Thur afternoon only
Situated at the base of the picturesque Tortolita Mountains, Stone Canyon provides the most spectacular desert setting anywhere. With views of the majestic Santa Catalina Mountains everywhere you turn, golfers will be amazed by the breathtaking beauty—from the rock formations to the thousands of giant saguaros overlooking the lush, green fairways, tees, and putting surfaces.
The golf course itself encompasses 18 uniquely designed holes, with teeing options ranging from 5,100 yards to over 7,300 yards. Each hole has a minimum of five tee pads, making the course enjoyable for beginner golfers yet challenging for accomplished players. The course provides ample landing zones off the tee along with multiple risk-reward options throughout the layout. Undulating Bermuda greens and strategically placed bunkers provide a fun challenge for all those who play.
If 18 holes isn’t enough, Stone Canyon’s 19th hole, a 107-yard par 3, is perfect for settling your bets or practicing your short game! It’s easy to see why Stone Canyon is consistently ranked among the best courses in the country.
MEMBERSHIP: Joining The Stone Canyon Club as a golf member entitles you to complete access to all club facilities including the championship golf course and the luxurious health and fitness facility. Golf members also may utilize the clubhouse, dining facilities, locker rooms, and participate in all club functions and activities. Golf Members have reciprocal privileges at The Rim Golf Club and Chaparral Pines in Payson, AZ.
Book tee time no more than 5 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Estimated Value: $600
The Stone Canyon Club
Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players)
Valid for play on Mon–Thur afternoon only
Situated at the base of the picturesque Tortolita Mountains, Stone Canyon provides the most spectacular desert setting anywhere. With views of the majestic Santa Catalina Mountains everywhere you turn, golfers will be amazed by the breathtaking beauty—from the rock formations to the thousands of giant saguaros overlooking the lush, green fairways, tees, and putting surfaces.
The golf course itself encompasses 18 uniquely designed holes, with teeing options ranging from 5,100 yards to over 7,300 yards. Each hole has a minimum of five tee pads, making the course enjoyable for beginner golfers yet challenging for accomplished players. The course provides ample landing zones off the tee along with multiple risk-reward options throughout the layout. Undulating Bermuda greens and strategically placed bunkers provide a fun challenge for all those who play.
If 18 holes isn’t enough, Stone Canyon’s 19th hole, a 107-yard par 3, is perfect for settling your bets or practicing your short game! It’s easy to see why Stone Canyon is consistently ranked among the best courses in the country.
MEMBERSHIP: Joining The Stone Canyon Club as a golf member entitles you to complete access to all club facilities including the championship golf course and the luxurious health and fitness facility. Golf members also may utilize the clubhouse, dining facilities, locker rooms, and participate in all club functions and activities. Golf Members have reciprocal privileges at The Rim Golf Club and Chaparral Pines in Payson, AZ.
Book tee time no more than 5 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Bohème Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Duo – 750ml Bottles
$39
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟏𝟓
Experience two rare, small-lot wines from Sonoma’s acclaimed English Hill Vineyard.
The 2018 Bohème Pinot Noir is a barrel selection from four distinct vineyard blocks—Dijon 115 & 667, Vosne-Romanée, and Calera—each fermented separately and aged for 22 months in 20% new French Burgundy barrels. Estate grown and produced by Kurt Beitler Wines, only 483 cases were made. This elegant red captures the marine-influenced terroir of Sonoma County with structure, depth, and finesse.
The 2020 Bohème Chardonnay is equally limited, with just 93 cases produced. Made from 100% Wente Selection grapes, hand-harvested and whole-cluster pressed, this wine was cold fermented in seasoned French barrels. It offers bright acidity and a refined texture, with expressive notes of citrus blossom, pear, and subtle oak.
Together, this duo offers a rare and refined tasting experience for wine collectors and enthusiasts alike.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟏𝟓
Experience two rare, small-lot wines from Sonoma’s acclaimed English Hill Vineyard.
The 2018 Bohème Pinot Noir is a barrel selection from four distinct vineyard blocks—Dijon 115 & 667, Vosne-Romanée, and Calera—each fermented separately and aged for 22 months in 20% new French Burgundy barrels. Estate grown and produced by Kurt Beitler Wines, only 483 cases were made. This elegant red captures the marine-influenced terroir of Sonoma County with structure, depth, and finesse.
The 2020 Bohème Chardonnay is equally limited, with just 93 cases produced. Made from 100% Wente Selection grapes, hand-harvested and whole-cluster pressed, this wine was cold fermented in seasoned French barrels. It offers bright acidity and a refined texture, with expressive notes of citrus blossom, pear, and subtle oak.
Together, this duo offers a rare and refined tasting experience for wine collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Cooper’s Hawk Wine Tasting for Four with Gourmet Truffles
$29
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟔𝟖
Indulge in a sophisticated wine tasting experience for four at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants. This package includes a guided tasting of eight exclusive wines per person, complemented by gourmet chocolate truffles crafted in-house. The tasting offers a delightful journey through Cooper’s Hawk’s diverse wine portfolio, making it an ideal outing for friends or family.
Includes:
Wine tasting for four guests.
Gourmet chocolate truffles
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is renowned for its Napa-style tasting rooms, award-winning wines, and exceptional culinary offerings. With locations across the country, they provide a unique blend of upscale dining and wine tasting experiences.
Valid at any Cooper’s Hawk location. No reservation required for the tasting. Must be 21 or older to participate.
Note: The estimated value is based on standard tasting prices and may vary by location.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟔𝟖
Indulge in a sophisticated wine tasting experience for four at Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants. This package includes a guided tasting of eight exclusive wines per person, complemented by gourmet chocolate truffles crafted in-house. The tasting offers a delightful journey through Cooper’s Hawk’s diverse wine portfolio, making it an ideal outing for friends or family.
Includes:
Wine tasting for four guests.
Gourmet chocolate truffles
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is renowned for its Napa-style tasting rooms, award-winning wines, and exceptional culinary offerings. With locations across the country, they provide a unique blend of upscale dining and wine tasting experiences.
Valid at any Cooper’s Hawk location. No reservation required for the tasting. Must be 21 or older to participate.
Note: The estimated value is based on standard tasting prices and may vary by location.
Foursome of Golf – Tatum Ranch Golf Club
$300
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $600
Tatum Ranch Golf Club
Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players)
Valid for play from May 1 – Sept 30 on Tue thru Fri afternoons only
Our 18-hole championship course is graced by the natural beauty of the surrounding high Sonoran Desert. Designed by renowned course architect Robert Cupp, the 6,856-yard, par 72 layout challenges players with a unique desert landscape and a variety of shotmaking opportunities. Dramatic views, rolling fairways, numerous bunkers and large, undulating greens provide an unforgettable golf experience. The meandering desert layout is also very walker-friendly and on any given day you will see a number of our golf members and guests playing the game the way it was meant to be played.
OUTINGS: Whether you are planning a corporate outing, charity fundraiser, or simply a fun day of golf with friends or associates, we pride ourselves on delivering flawlessly-executed golf tournaments and outings that exceed your expectations at every turn. Our magnificent Robert Cupp-designed championship golf course and luxurious amenities make Tatum Ranch an unforgettable venue for golf and socializing, while our attentive service, superb on-site catering and talented team of catering and event specialists allow you to relax and enjoy the event while we take care of all the details.
Book tee time no more than 5 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Estimated Value: $600
Tatum Ranch Golf Club
Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players)
Valid for play from May 1 – Sept 30 on Tue thru Fri afternoons only
Our 18-hole championship course is graced by the natural beauty of the surrounding high Sonoran Desert. Designed by renowned course architect Robert Cupp, the 6,856-yard, par 72 layout challenges players with a unique desert landscape and a variety of shotmaking opportunities. Dramatic views, rolling fairways, numerous bunkers and large, undulating greens provide an unforgettable golf experience. The meandering desert layout is also very walker-friendly and on any given day you will see a number of our golf members and guests playing the game the way it was meant to be played.
OUTINGS: Whether you are planning a corporate outing, charity fundraiser, or simply a fun day of golf with friends or associates, we pride ourselves on delivering flawlessly-executed golf tournaments and outings that exceed your expectations at every turn. Our magnificent Robert Cupp-designed championship golf course and luxurious amenities make Tatum Ranch an unforgettable venue for golf and socializing, while our attentive service, superb on-site catering and talented team of catering and event specialists allow you to relax and enjoy the event while we take care of all the details.
Book tee time no more than 5 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Amazing 12-Person In Home Wine Sampling - PRP Wine Int.
$50
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟓𝟎
Amazing 12-Person In Home Wine Sampling
PRP Wine International - Phoenix
Mesa, AZ
Choose from dates available year-round
Bring the vineyards straight to your doorstep! You and your guests will taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find through other outlets. This wine sampling is a great way to understand unique wines and have fun in the process. Many of our wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year! We focus on bringing unique grapes and lesser known wine regions to your sampling. With PRP, you notice these differences as your spend time with your personal Wine Consultant.
PRP Wine International has been providing In Home Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Our mission is to deliver a personal In Home Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home.
Includes:
-Premium Wine Sampling for up to 12 people
-8 bottles of wine
-90-minute session with personal Wine Consultant
Valid within 90 minute drive of this PRP Wine Location (applies to in-person and virtual tastings). Tastings available in the following states only: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ. Must be 21 y.o. to participate. Void where prohibited by law. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no purchase is required.
Reservations required and subject to availability. Once a date is requested, the local office will follow up to confirm it is available. Cannot be combined with any other offer, certificate or voucher. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 12 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟓𝟎
Amazing 12-Person In Home Wine Sampling
PRP Wine International - Phoenix
Mesa, AZ
Choose from dates available year-round
Bring the vineyards straight to your doorstep! You and your guests will taste wines from different parts of the world that you may not find through other outlets. This wine sampling is a great way to understand unique wines and have fun in the process. Many of our wines are produced in limited quantities and may not be available every year! We focus on bringing unique grapes and lesser known wine regions to your sampling. With PRP, you notice these differences as your spend time with your personal Wine Consultant.
PRP Wine International has been providing In Home Wine Samplings to clients since 1989. Our mission is to deliver a personal In Home Wine Sampling Experience of fun, laughter, and culture to every home.
Includes:
-Premium Wine Sampling for up to 12 people
-8 bottles of wine
-90-minute session with personal Wine Consultant
Valid within 90 minute drive of this PRP Wine Location (applies to in-person and virtual tastings). Tastings available in the following states only: IL, IN, MI, FL, NC, CA, WI, MO, AZ. Must be 21 y.o. to participate. Void where prohibited by law. At the conclusion of the wine sampling, you will have an opportunity to place an order with your Consultant for any wines you’d like to acquire since they are not found in restaurants or stores in the US, however no purchase is required.
Reservations required and subject to availability. Once a date is requested, the local office will follow up to confirm it is available. Cannot be combined with any other offer, certificate or voucher. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 12 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Professional Photoshoot by Stricker Photograph
$299
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟓𝟎𝟎
Capture timeless memories or elevate your professional image with a 45-minute photography session by Stricker Photography. This gift certificate is valid for up to six individuals and can be used for either family portraits or professional headshots. The session will take place at a mutually agreed location within 20 miles of Scottsdale, AZ, and includes eight professionally edited, high-resolution digital images. Alex Stricker’s work reflects a clean, modern aesthetic with an eye for authentic expression, making this a perfect opportunity to refresh your photo collection or upgrade your business presence.
Restrictions:
Not valid for event photography or weddings. Session must be scheduled by December 31, 2025, and appointments are subject to availability. Please book at least two weeks in advance.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟓𝟎𝟎
Capture timeless memories or elevate your professional image with a 45-minute photography session by Stricker Photography. This gift certificate is valid for up to six individuals and can be used for either family portraits or professional headshots. The session will take place at a mutually agreed location within 20 miles of Scottsdale, AZ, and includes eight professionally edited, high-resolution digital images. Alex Stricker’s work reflects a clean, modern aesthetic with an eye for authentic expression, making this a perfect opportunity to refresh your photo collection or upgrade your business presence.
Restrictions:
Not valid for event photography or weddings. Session must be scheduled by December 31, 2025, and appointments are subject to availability. Please book at least two weeks in advance.
Bohème Pinot Noir & Chardonnay Duo – 750ml Bottles
$39
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟏𝟓
Experience two rare, small-lot wines from Sonoma’s acclaimed English Hill Vineyard.
The 2018 Bohème Pinot Noir is a barrel selection from four distinct vineyard blocks—Dijon 115 & 667, Vosne-Romanée, and Calera—each fermented separately and aged for 22 months in 20% new French Burgundy barrels. Estate grown and produced by Kurt Beitler Wines, only 483 cases were made. This elegant red captures the marine-influenced terroir of Sonoma County with structure, depth, and finesse.
The 2020 Bohème Chardonnay is equally limited, with just 93 cases produced. Made from 100% Wente Selection grapes, hand-harvested and whole-cluster pressed, this wine was cold fermented in seasoned French barrels. It offers bright acidity and a refined texture, with expressive notes of citrus blossom, pear, and subtle oak.
Together, this duo offers a rare and refined tasting experience for wine collectors and enthusiasts alike.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟏𝟓
Experience two rare, small-lot wines from Sonoma’s acclaimed English Hill Vineyard.
The 2018 Bohème Pinot Noir is a barrel selection from four distinct vineyard blocks—Dijon 115 & 667, Vosne-Romanée, and Calera—each fermented separately and aged for 22 months in 20% new French Burgundy barrels. Estate grown and produced by Kurt Beitler Wines, only 483 cases were made. This elegant red captures the marine-influenced terroir of Sonoma County with structure, depth, and finesse.
The 2020 Bohème Chardonnay is equally limited, with just 93 cases produced. Made from 100% Wente Selection grapes, hand-harvested and whole-cluster pressed, this wine was cold fermented in seasoned French barrels. It offers bright acidity and a refined texture, with expressive notes of citrus blossom, pear, and subtle oak.
Together, this duo offers a rare and refined tasting experience for wine collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Fashionista Mom Cabi Basket – Includes:$100 Gift Card & More
$79
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟐𝟓
Treat yourself or someone special to a luxurious self-care and style experience. Curated by personal stylist Diane Miller, this beautifully presented basket includes a $100 Cabi gift card for chic, contemporary fashion, along with hand-selected accessories and gourmet treats designed to pamper and delight.
Includes:
$100 Cabi Gift Card (redeemable through stylist Diane Miller)
Cabi Silk Scarf
Cabi Earrings
Scented Candle
Premium Coffee & Ceramic Mug
Assorted Chocolates & Gourmet Biscuits
Cabi is a women’s fashion brand known for modern, high-quality wardrobe essentials and trendsetting styles sold through a personalized shopping experience with professional stylists. Diane Miller, a certified Cabi stylist, will help you shop their latest collections, offering styling tips tailored to your look and lifestyle. Whether shopping for workwear, weekend outfits, or elegant staples, this basket is your entry into elevated fashion with personal guidance.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟐𝟓
Treat yourself or someone special to a luxurious self-care and style experience. Curated by personal stylist Diane Miller, this beautifully presented basket includes a $100 Cabi gift card for chic, contemporary fashion, along with hand-selected accessories and gourmet treats designed to pamper and delight.
Includes:
$100 Cabi Gift Card (redeemable through stylist Diane Miller)
Cabi Silk Scarf
Cabi Earrings
Scented Candle
Premium Coffee & Ceramic Mug
Assorted Chocolates & Gourmet Biscuits
Cabi is a women’s fashion brand known for modern, high-quality wardrobe essentials and trendsetting styles sold through a personalized shopping experience with professional stylists. Diane Miller, a certified Cabi stylist, will help you shop their latest collections, offering styling tips tailored to your look and lifestyle. Whether shopping for workwear, weekend outfits, or elegant staples, this basket is your entry into elevated fashion with personal guidance.
Casio Privia PX-720 Slim Digital Piano
$129
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟔𝟎𝟎
Outstanding performance meets elegant design in the Casio Privia PX-720 Digital Piano. This gently used and well-cared-for instrument comes from a private collection and combines the feel of a traditional piano with modern digital versatility. With 88 touch-dynamic, weighted keys and 128-note polyphony, the PX-720 offers expressive, nuanced play for pianists of all levels. Its stylish walnut wood finish and integrated stand make it a beautiful centerpiece for any room.
Enjoy authentic grand piano feel with the CPZ Mk2 scaled hammer action keyboard, designed to emulate the experience of a concert piano. The AiF sound engine delivers 11 high-quality timbres, ideal for classical, jazz, or modern genres. Choose between classic and modern grand piano tones with the touch of a button.
Built-in features include:
128-voice polyphony for complex, expressive performances
60 built-in songs for playback, practice, and performance
8 digital effects (4 reverb, 4 chorus) and high-quality DSP acoustic resonance
3 integrated pedals with half-damper capability (damper, soft, and sustain)
Powerful 2-way, 4-speaker sound system (2 x 8W output)
Duet mode allows teacher and student to play side-by-side with individual transposition
PANEL Lock to avoid accidental button presses during play
Metronome, MIDI In/Out, and two headphone jacks for private practice or duets
Perfect for home musicians, families, or piano students, this digital piano delivers outstanding sound, performance, and timeless visual appeal.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟔𝟎𝟎
Outstanding performance meets elegant design in the Casio Privia PX-720 Digital Piano. This gently used and well-cared-for instrument comes from a private collection and combines the feel of a traditional piano with modern digital versatility. With 88 touch-dynamic, weighted keys and 128-note polyphony, the PX-720 offers expressive, nuanced play for pianists of all levels. Its stylish walnut wood finish and integrated stand make it a beautiful centerpiece for any room.
Enjoy authentic grand piano feel with the CPZ Mk2 scaled hammer action keyboard, designed to emulate the experience of a concert piano. The AiF sound engine delivers 11 high-quality timbres, ideal for classical, jazz, or modern genres. Choose between classic and modern grand piano tones with the touch of a button.
Built-in features include:
128-voice polyphony for complex, expressive performances
60 built-in songs for playback, practice, and performance
8 digital effects (4 reverb, 4 chorus) and high-quality DSP acoustic resonance
3 integrated pedals with half-damper capability (damper, soft, and sustain)
Powerful 2-way, 4-speaker sound system (2 x 8W output)
Duet mode allows teacher and student to play side-by-side with individual transposition
PANEL Lock to avoid accidental button presses during play
Metronome, MIDI In/Out, and two headphone jacks for private practice or duets
Perfect for home musicians, families, or piano students, this digital piano delivers outstanding sound, performance, and timeless visual appeal.
Factory-Sealed “Eros and Psyche” 1000-Piece Museum Collect
$19
Starting bid
A must-have for art lovers and collectors alike! This factory-sealed 1000-piece puzzle features Bouguereau’s timeless masterpiece Eros and Psyche as Children, part of the prestigious Museum Collection series. With rich detail and classic beauty, this puzzle transforms one of the world’s most beloved paintings into an elegant, frame-worthy challenge. A rare collector’s item in pristine condition—perfect for display or indulgent puzzling.
A must-have for art lovers and collectors alike! This factory-sealed 1000-piece puzzle features Bouguereau’s timeless masterpiece Eros and Psyche as Children, part of the prestigious Museum Collection series. With rich detail and classic beauty, this puzzle transforms one of the world’s most beloved paintings into an elegant, frame-worthy challenge. A rare collector’s item in pristine condition—perfect for display or indulgent puzzling.
Estimated Value: $125
GOLFTEC
1 lesson(s) – 60 minutes
Valid anytime
Better golf starts with a Swing Evaluation. During this 60-minute golf lesson, you and your Coach discuss where your game is now and where you'd like it to be. Your Coach quantifies your golf swing with their OptiMotion motion measurement technology and video analysis that is rarely available to the average golfer. You will see real-time video and motion measurements simultaneously. When this is combined with the Coaches' expert guidance and knowledge that no "one" technique works for everyone, it’s no wonder the 7 million golf lessons and counting have led to a 96% success rate for their students.
Valid at any GOLFTEC location:
www.golftec.com/locations
At GOLFTEC, they know what it takes to play your best golf. They use technology and facts – not opinion – to give customized golf lessons and club fittings that help their Students score lower and play consistently better. Their mission is simple – to Help People Play Better Golf. After 20 years of supporting that mission, they’ve taught more than seven million lessons to golfers of every handicap and skill level. With an average of seven strokes saved per round, they help students find confidence and have more fun on the golf course.
Valid anytime. Redeem within 6 months after purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Subject to instructor availability.
Estimated Value: $125
GOLFTEC
1 lesson(s) – 60 minutes
Valid anytime
Better golf starts with a Swing Evaluation. During this 60-minute golf lesson, you and your Coach discuss where your game is now and where you'd like it to be. Your Coach quantifies your golf swing with their OptiMotion motion measurement technology and video analysis that is rarely available to the average golfer. You will see real-time video and motion measurements simultaneously. When this is combined with the Coaches' expert guidance and knowledge that no "one" technique works for everyone, it’s no wonder the 7 million golf lessons and counting have led to a 96% success rate for their students.
Valid at any GOLFTEC location:
www.golftec.com/locations
At GOLFTEC, they know what it takes to play your best golf. They use technology and facts – not opinion – to give customized golf lessons and club fittings that help their Students score lower and play consistently better. Their mission is simple – to Help People Play Better Golf. After 20 years of supporting that mission, they’ve taught more than seven million lessons to golfers of every handicap and skill level. With an average of seven strokes saved per round, they help students find confidence and have more fun on the golf course.
Valid anytime. Redeem within 6 months after purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Subject to instructor availability.
Antelope Hills Foursome of Golf – Prescott, AZ
$110
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟖𝟎
Foursome of Golf
Antelope Hills Golf Courses
Covers Greens fees and carts (4 players)
Valid weekdays only
The 18-hole "North" course at the Antelope Hills Golf Courses facility in Prescott, Arizona features 6,539 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72 . The course rating is 69.7 and it has a slope rating of 121 on Blue grass. Designed by Lawrence M. Hughes, ASGCA, the North golf course opened in 1956. Paul A. Parker manages the course as the General Manager. The 18-hole "South" course at the Antelope Hills Golf Courses facility in Prescott, Arizona features 6,129 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72 . The course rating is 67.8 and it has a slope rating of 114 on Blue grass. Designed by Gary Panks, ASGCA, the South golf course opened in 1956.
OUTINGS: Antelope Hills Golf Course is the perfect place to hold your group's next golf outing or tournament. We welcome you and your players and promise to make your event an enjoyable and successful experience. We pride ourselves on offering the friendliest service to all of our customers and providing the best golf course layout and conditions for all skill-level golfers. When you choose Antelope Hills Golf Course, you receive total event management and unmatched detail to customer service.
Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!)
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟖𝟎
Foursome of Golf
Antelope Hills Golf Courses
Covers Greens fees and carts (4 players)
Valid weekdays only
The 18-hole "North" course at the Antelope Hills Golf Courses facility in Prescott, Arizona features 6,539 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72 . The course rating is 69.7 and it has a slope rating of 121 on Blue grass. Designed by Lawrence M. Hughes, ASGCA, the North golf course opened in 1956. Paul A. Parker manages the course as the General Manager. The 18-hole "South" course at the Antelope Hills Golf Courses facility in Prescott, Arizona features 6,129 yards of golf from the longest tees for a par of 72 . The course rating is 67.8 and it has a slope rating of 114 on Blue grass. Designed by Gary Panks, ASGCA, the South golf course opened in 1956.
OUTINGS: Antelope Hills Golf Course is the perfect place to hold your group's next golf outing or tournament. We welcome you and your players and promise to make your event an enjoyable and successful experience. We pride ourselves on offering the friendliest service to all of our customers and providing the best golf course layout and conditions for all skill-level golfers. When you choose Antelope Hills Golf Course, you receive total event management and unmatched detail to customer service.
Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!)
3-Night Historic Dude Ranch Getaway – Rancho de la Osa, AZ
$1,200
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟖𝟎𝟎
Historic Dude Ranch Getaway for Two
Rancho de la Osa (Sasabe, AZ)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Minimum Bid:
$1,200
Experience one of the most historic properties in the west and an easy drive from Tucson or Tubac. Enjoy a scenic horseback ride on trails frequented by U.S. Presidents and legendary figures like Pancho Villa. Relax in the room where Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell stayed and the house where the Marshall Plan was drafted. Learn to sort cattle as ranchers have for generations. Explore Native American ruins, the U.S.-Mexico border or the neighboring 120,000 acres of Buenos Aires Wildlife Refuge by off-road vehicle. Enjoy a cool drink in our Cantina, the oldest continually used building in the state of Arizona. Retreat to the Hacienda to relax in rich southwestern color and culture.
INCLUDES:
-Lodging for 3 nights for 2 guests (additional guests may be added at a per person cost)
-Daily meals
-Horseback riding
-Guided off-road tours
-Sport shooting & archery
All of our rooms have fireplaces (or wood burning stove), heat, AC and a private bathroom.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟖𝟎𝟎
Historic Dude Ranch Getaway for Two
Rancho de la Osa (Sasabe, AZ)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Minimum Bid:
$1,200
Experience one of the most historic properties in the west and an easy drive from Tucson or Tubac. Enjoy a scenic horseback ride on trails frequented by U.S. Presidents and legendary figures like Pancho Villa. Relax in the room where Gone with the Wind author Margaret Mitchell stayed and the house where the Marshall Plan was drafted. Learn to sort cattle as ranchers have for generations. Explore Native American ruins, the U.S.-Mexico border or the neighboring 120,000 acres of Buenos Aires Wildlife Refuge by off-road vehicle. Enjoy a cool drink in our Cantina, the oldest continually used building in the state of Arizona. Retreat to the Hacienda to relax in rich southwestern color and culture.
INCLUDES:
-Lodging for 3 nights for 2 guests (additional guests may be added at a per person cost)
-Daily meals
-Horseback riding
-Guided off-road tours
-Sport shooting & archery
All of our rooms have fireplaces (or wood burning stove), heat, AC and a private bathroom.
Gold Symphony Supporter Gift Bag – Deluxe Edition
$29
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟖𝟓
Celebrate your love of music with this beautifully curated gift bag for symphony supporters.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Musical keychain
Mystery wrapped gift
Copy of Stradivarius: Origins of the Violin from the Musical Instrument Museum.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟖𝟓
Celebrate your love of music with this beautifully curated gift bag for symphony supporters.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Musical keychain
Mystery wrapped gift
Copy of Stradivarius: Origins of the Violin from the Musical Instrument Museum.
🏈 Arizona Cardinals Mug & Coaster Set with $20 Starbucks
$19
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟖𝟐
Show off your Cardinals pride while sipping your favorite drink with this officially licensed NFL ceramic mug and matching stone coaster set. Still in original packaging and perfect for any football fan. Includes a $20 Starbucks gift card for added enjoyment.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟖𝟐
Show off your Cardinals pride while sipping your favorite drink with this officially licensed NFL ceramic mug and matching stone coaster set. Still in original packaging and perfect for any football fan. Includes a $20 Starbucks gift card for added enjoyment.
Twosome of Golf – The Golf Club at Chaparral Pines
$150
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $300
The Golf Club Chaparral Pines
Greens fees, carts, range balls (2 players)
Valid Monday – Thursday Afternoons Only
A perfect year-round lifestyle awaits you amidst the spectacular natural beauty of Payson, Arizona—within a 90-minute drive of metropolitan Phoenix and the resort area of Scottsdale. Chaparral Pines’ private championship golf course is an 18-hole, par-72 masterpiece designed by former U.S. Open and PGA Champion David Graham and noted Scottsdale-based architect Gary Panks. It was named one of Golf Digest’s “Top 10 New Private Golf Courses in the U.S.” when it opened in 1997 and consistently ranks among the magazine’s “Top 10 Private Golf Courses” in Arizona. Existing landmarks such as natural granite rock outcroppings have been left untouched. Close enough for convenience, yet far enough to be in a world of its own, Chaparral Pines has become a popular primary residence and family retreat in Payson, Ariz.
TRAILHEAD MEMBERSHIP: As part of the Chaparral Pines community, those residents selecting a Chaparral Pines custom home site are required to participate in a Trailhead membership. This provides Chaparral Pines residents access to all the activities and facilities at The Trailhead as well as access to the Chaparral Pines and The Rim Club dining facilities and golf shop. Trailhead members may also be converted to a Pinon or Ponderosa membership upon request, per the Membership Plan requirements and subject to availability.
Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Estimated Value: $300
The Golf Club Chaparral Pines
Greens fees, carts, range balls (2 players)
Valid Monday – Thursday Afternoons Only
A perfect year-round lifestyle awaits you amidst the spectacular natural beauty of Payson, Arizona—within a 90-minute drive of metropolitan Phoenix and the resort area of Scottsdale. Chaparral Pines’ private championship golf course is an 18-hole, par-72 masterpiece designed by former U.S. Open and PGA Champion David Graham and noted Scottsdale-based architect Gary Panks. It was named one of Golf Digest’s “Top 10 New Private Golf Courses in the U.S.” when it opened in 1997 and consistently ranks among the magazine’s “Top 10 Private Golf Courses” in Arizona. Existing landmarks such as natural granite rock outcroppings have been left untouched. Close enough for convenience, yet far enough to be in a world of its own, Chaparral Pines has become a popular primary residence and family retreat in Payson, Ariz.
TRAILHEAD MEMBERSHIP: As part of the Chaparral Pines community, those residents selecting a Chaparral Pines custom home site are required to participate in a Trailhead membership. This provides Chaparral Pines residents access to all the activities and facilities at The Trailhead as well as access to the Chaparral Pines and The Rim Club dining facilities and golf shop. Trailhead members may also be converted to a Pinon or Ponderosa membership upon request, per the Membership Plan requirements and subject to availability.
Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Strategy Game Bundle – Risk, Scrabble & 4-Player Chess
$39
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟎𝟎
Bring home hours of competitive fun with this Ultimate Strategy Game Bundle, featuring three timeless classics that challenge the mind and bring people together:
Risk: Continental Game (Parker Brothers First Edition Style) – Conquer the world in this global game of strategy and diplomacy. This edition features a vintage look and is ideal for fans of classic gameplay.
Scrabble (Hasbro Classic Crossword Game) – Test your wordplay skills with the original crossword game where every letter counts. A family favorite for generations.
Chess 4 – A unique and exciting take on the classic game of chess, designed for up to four players. Includes a full chess set with silver and black pieces and a square board that allows for multi-player tactical showdowns.
This bundle offers something for every kind of strategist—from wordsmiths to risk-takers to chess masters. Whether it’s family game night, a weekend tournament, or a gift for a board game enthusiast, this private collection set is sure to deliver memorable moments and brainy battles.
All games are in new condition and include original packaging.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟎𝟎
Bring home hours of competitive fun with this Ultimate Strategy Game Bundle, featuring three timeless classics that challenge the mind and bring people together:
Risk: Continental Game (Parker Brothers First Edition Style) – Conquer the world in this global game of strategy and diplomacy. This edition features a vintage look and is ideal for fans of classic gameplay.
Scrabble (Hasbro Classic Crossword Game) – Test your wordplay skills with the original crossword game where every letter counts. A family favorite for generations.
Chess 4 – A unique and exciting take on the classic game of chess, designed for up to four players. Includes a full chess set with silver and black pieces and a square board that allows for multi-player tactical showdowns.
This bundle offers something for every kind of strategist—from wordsmiths to risk-takers to chess masters. Whether it’s family game night, a weekend tournament, or a gift for a board game enthusiast, this private collection set is sure to deliver memorable moments and brainy battles.
All games are in new condition and include original packaging.
The Capital Grille – $200 Gift Certificate
$99
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxurious dining experience with this $200 gift certificate to The Capital Grille, an upscale steakhouse renowned for its dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and award-winning wine list. With elegant décor and world-class service, The Capital Grille offers the perfect setting for everything from a romantic dinner to a celebratory evening. Located in Scottsdale at 16489 N Scottsdale Rd, this premier dining destination is known for excellence in every bite.
Explore the menu and make a reservation at www.thecapitalgrille.com.
Enjoy a luxurious dining experience with this $200 gift certificate to The Capital Grille, an upscale steakhouse renowned for its dry-aged steaks, fresh seafood, and award-winning wine list. With elegant décor and world-class service, The Capital Grille offers the perfect setting for everything from a romantic dinner to a celebratory evening. Located in Scottsdale at 16489 N Scottsdale Rd, this premier dining destination is known for excellence in every bite.
Explore the menu and make a reservation at www.thecapitalgrille.com.
Cooper’s Hawk Red Blend, 3-Month Membership & Wine Tasting
$49
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟓𝟎
This exclusive Cooper’s Hawk package offers a complete wine-lover’s experience. It includes a 1.5L magnum bottle of Cooper’s Hawk Red Blend, a 3-month Wine Club membership, and a complimentary wine tasting for two—valid at any Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant location.
Wine Club membership benefits include:
1 bottle of wine per month (your choice of red or white)
10% off all carryout and catering orders
Dining rewards (earn $25 for every 350 points)
Complimentary birthday wine tasting
Exclusive Wine Club events and limited bottlings
Member discounts and priority access to special releases
For more information and locations, visit chwinery.com. Whether for yourself or as a gift, this package delivers an indulgent journey into the world of Cooper’s Hawk.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟓𝟎
This exclusive Cooper’s Hawk package offers a complete wine-lover’s experience. It includes a 1.5L magnum bottle of Cooper’s Hawk Red Blend, a 3-month Wine Club membership, and a complimentary wine tasting for two—valid at any Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant location.
Wine Club membership benefits include:
1 bottle of wine per month (your choice of red or white)
10% off all carryout and catering orders
Dining rewards (earn $25 for every 350 points)
Complimentary birthday wine tasting
Exclusive Wine Club events and limited bottlings
Member discounts and priority access to special releases
For more information and locations, visit chwinery.com. Whether for yourself or as a gift, this package delivers an indulgent journey into the world of Cooper’s Hawk.
Gold Symphony Supporter Gift Bag – Starbucks & More!
$29
Starting bid
Showcasing Beethoven’s brilliance and a few extra surprises, this gift bag is a symphonic treat.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Mystery wrapped gift
Showcasing Beethoven’s brilliance and a few extra surprises, this gift bag is a symphonic treat.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Mystery wrapped gift
Augusta Ranch Foursome of Golf – 18 Holes in Mesa, AZ
$120
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏7𝟎
Foursome of Golf at Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. This is an 18-hole, par 61 golf course renowned for its exceptional playing conditions, friendly service, challenging layout and great food. This course allows players of all abilities to get out and enjoy the game of golf, the way it is meant to be enjoyed. You will use every club in your bag on this wonderful layout and better yet it won't take all day.
Augusta Ranch was rated "Best Executive Golf Course" by the Arizona Republic, "Host Course of the Year" by the Arizona Women’s Golf Association and home to the Arizona Short Course Classic, Mesa Arizona's Augusta Ranch Golf Club does not rest on its laurels. With all that Augusta Ranch Golf Club has to offer including superior service and outstanding course conditions, you’ll be left to wonder, "Do I really need to travel to Georgia to play Augusta?"
While Augusta Ranch Golf Club is the ideal facility for players new to the game, golfers looking to improve their scores will find Augusta Ranch is a great place to tune-up their short game. And you can play 18 holes of golf in less than three hours. Walking is permitted.
Book tee time no more than 3 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!) Augusta Ranch Golf Club
Cart fee is $15 per player. (4 players)
Valid all dates and times except Jan 1 - Apr 15
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏7𝟎
Foursome of Golf at Augusta Ranch Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. This is an 18-hole, par 61 golf course renowned for its exceptional playing conditions, friendly service, challenging layout and great food. This course allows players of all abilities to get out and enjoy the game of golf, the way it is meant to be enjoyed. You will use every club in your bag on this wonderful layout and better yet it won't take all day.
Augusta Ranch was rated "Best Executive Golf Course" by the Arizona Republic, "Host Course of the Year" by the Arizona Women’s Golf Association and home to the Arizona Short Course Classic, Mesa Arizona's Augusta Ranch Golf Club does not rest on its laurels. With all that Augusta Ranch Golf Club has to offer including superior service and outstanding course conditions, you’ll be left to wonder, "Do I really need to travel to Georgia to play Augusta?"
While Augusta Ranch Golf Club is the ideal facility for players new to the game, golfers looking to improve their scores will find Augusta Ranch is a great place to tune-up their short game. And you can play 18 holes of golf in less than three hours. Walking is permitted.
Book tee time no more than 3 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!) Augusta Ranch Golf Club
Cart fee is $15 per player. (4 players)
Valid all dates and times except Jan 1 - Apr 15
Cooper’s Hawk Red Wine Trio – 3 Bottles (750ml Each)
$49
Starting bid
Experience the bold, smooth, and expressive side of American winemaking with this Cooper’s Hawk Red Wine Trio, featuring three 750ml bottles: Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot. Crafted by Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a nationally acclaimed brand blending modern winemaking with gourmet dining, these wines represent the best of their classic red collection—perfect for cozy nights, celebratory dinners, or thoughtful gifts.
Included Wines:
Pinot Noir (750ml): Elegant and fruit-forward with notes of cherry, raspberry, and subtle spice. A versatile red that pairs beautifully with poultry, pork, or earthy vegetarian dishes.
Cabernet Sauvignon (750ml): Rich and full-bodied with flavors of dark fruit, oak, and a hint of spice. Ideal for pairing with grilled meats or bold pasta dishes, this wine is smooth and satisfying.
Merlot (750ml): Lush and velvety with ripe blackberry, red plum, and black cherry notes, accented by hints of cocoa and coffee. Aged in oak, it’s perfect with pork tenderloin, casseroles, or classic comfort foods.
From casual sips to elegant meals, this trio delivers restaurant-quality wine right to your table—crafted with care, and built for sharing. A must-have for any red wine lover.
Experience the bold, smooth, and expressive side of American winemaking with this Cooper’s Hawk Red Wine Trio, featuring three 750ml bottles: Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot. Crafted by Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, a nationally acclaimed brand blending modern winemaking with gourmet dining, these wines represent the best of their classic red collection—perfect for cozy nights, celebratory dinners, or thoughtful gifts.
Included Wines:
Pinot Noir (750ml): Elegant and fruit-forward with notes of cherry, raspberry, and subtle spice. A versatile red that pairs beautifully with poultry, pork, or earthy vegetarian dishes.
Cabernet Sauvignon (750ml): Rich and full-bodied with flavors of dark fruit, oak, and a hint of spice. Ideal for pairing with grilled meats or bold pasta dishes, this wine is smooth and satisfying.
Merlot (750ml): Lush and velvety with ripe blackberry, red plum, and black cherry notes, accented by hints of cocoa and coffee. Aged in oak, it’s perfect with pork tenderloin, casseroles, or classic comfort foods.
From casual sips to elegant meals, this trio delivers restaurant-quality wine right to your table—crafted with care, and built for sharing. A must-have for any red wine lover.
Foursome of Golf – Ancala Country Club
$150
Starting bid
Estimated Value:
$600
Ancala Country Club - Foursome of Golf
Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players)
Valid Tuesday - Thursday
Nestled in the rugged foothills of the McDowell Mountains, Ancala Country Club is graced by the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert and has become one of Scottsdale's most prestigious private country clubs. The Dye-Design, 18-hole championship golf course challenges players of all skill levels with five sets of tees and a variety of play. Dramatic views, lush fairways and pristine emerald greens offer an unforgettable golf experience. Ancala Country Club is an ideal venue for golf tournaments as well as for hosting your next special event. Whether you are planning a charity fundraiser, corporate outing, wedding, or birthday party, our dedicated team of professionals will assist you in making your day at Ancala Country Club unforgettable. Recently Named in the "Top 5 Golf Courses in Scottsdale"
OUTINGS: Whether you’re planning a corporate outing, charity fundraiser or just an enjoyable day of golf with friends, we pride ourselves on delivering flawlessly-executed golf tournaments and outings that exceed your expectations at every turn. Our spectacular golf course and luxurious club amenities make Ancala Country Club a memorable locale for golf and socializing, while our friendly, attentive service, superb on-site catering and comprehensive event management capabilities allow you to relax and enjoy the event while we take care of all the details.
Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Estimated Value:
$600
Ancala Country Club - Foursome of Golf
Greens fees, carts, range balls (4 players)
Valid Tuesday - Thursday
Nestled in the rugged foothills of the McDowell Mountains, Ancala Country Club is graced by the natural beauty of the Sonoran Desert and has become one of Scottsdale's most prestigious private country clubs. The Dye-Design, 18-hole championship golf course challenges players of all skill levels with five sets of tees and a variety of play. Dramatic views, lush fairways and pristine emerald greens offer an unforgettable golf experience. Ancala Country Club is an ideal venue for golf tournaments as well as for hosting your next special event. Whether you are planning a charity fundraiser, corporate outing, wedding, or birthday party, our dedicated team of professionals will assist you in making your day at Ancala Country Club unforgettable. Recently Named in the "Top 5 Golf Courses in Scottsdale"
OUTINGS: Whether you’re planning a corporate outing, charity fundraiser or just an enjoyable day of golf with friends, we pride ourselves on delivering flawlessly-executed golf tournaments and outings that exceed your expectations at every turn. Our spectacular golf course and luxurious club amenities make Ancala Country Club a memorable locale for golf and socializing, while our friendly, attentive service, superb on-site catering and comprehensive event management capabilities allow you to relax and enjoy the event while we take care of all the details.
Book tee time no more than 7 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
1040 Individual Tax Return by Partridge & Associates CPAs
$149
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟕𝟓𝟎
Ensure your tax return is handled with precision and professionalism by Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC—one of the Valley’s most trusted accounting firms. Voted one of Scottsdale's top CPA firms with decades of experience serving individuals and businesses, their team is known for thorough, personalized tax preparation and up-to-date knowledge of federal and state tax codes. This certificate covers one individual 1040 tax return, valued up to $750, and includes expert support to help you maximize deductions and minimize stress during tax season.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟕𝟓𝟎
Ensure your tax return is handled with precision and professionalism by Partridge & Associates CPAs, PLC—one of the Valley’s most trusted accounting firms. Voted one of Scottsdale's top CPA firms with decades of experience serving individuals and businesses, their team is known for thorough, personalized tax preparation and up-to-date knowledge of federal and state tax codes. This certificate covers one individual 1040 tax return, valued up to $750, and includes expert support to help you maximize deductions and minimize stress during tax season.
1989 Opus One Napa Valley Red Wine – Vintage Collectible
$149
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟓𝟎-𝟓𝟎𝟎
This rare 750ml bottle of 1989 Opus One represents a remarkable collaboration between two legendary names in winemaking: Robert Mondavi and Baron Philippe de Rothschild. Crafted in the heart of Napa Valley, this vintage red wine delivers a harmonious blend of power and elegance, making it highly sought-after by collectors and connoisseurs alike. With a 13% alcohol volume and its original label and signatures intact, this bottle is an exceptional addition to any wine cellar or special occasion. Proper storage is recommended to preserve its legacy and flavor.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟓𝟎-𝟓𝟎𝟎
This rare 750ml bottle of 1989 Opus One represents a remarkable collaboration between two legendary names in winemaking: Robert Mondavi and Baron Philippe de Rothschild. Crafted in the heart of Napa Valley, this vintage red wine delivers a harmonious blend of power and elegance, making it highly sought-after by collectors and connoisseurs alike. With a 13% alcohol volume and its original label and signatures intact, this bottle is an exceptional addition to any wine cellar or special occasion. Proper storage is recommended to preserve its legacy and flavor.
$25 Gift Certificate – Boulders on Southern Bar & Grill Mesa
$14
Starting bid
Enjoy great food, drinks, and local vibes with this $25 gift certificate to Boulders on Southern, a popular neighborhood bar and grill located in Mesa, Arizona. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and rock-themed decor, Boulders serves up craft burgers, creative sandwiches, loaded fries, wings, and a wide selection of local beers on tap.
Whether you're catching a game on the big screens, enjoying trivia night, or relaxing on the patio with friends, Boulders on Southern offers the perfect spot for casual dining and fun. This certificate makes a great gift or a personal excuse to treat yourself to bold flavors and good company in the heart of Mesa.
Located at:
1010 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210
Enjoy great food, drinks, and local vibes with this $25 gift certificate to Boulders on Southern, a popular neighborhood bar and grill located in Mesa, Arizona. Known for its welcoming atmosphere and rock-themed decor, Boulders serves up craft burgers, creative sandwiches, loaded fries, wings, and a wide selection of local beers on tap.
Whether you're catching a game on the big screens, enjoying trivia night, or relaxing on the patio with friends, Boulders on Southern offers the perfect spot for casual dining and fun. This certificate makes a great gift or a personal excuse to treat yourself to bold flavors and good company in the heart of Mesa.
Located at:
1010 W Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85210
Sleekskin® Red Carpet 90 Minute Facial Service
$79
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟓𝟎
Indulge in the ultimate VIP skincare experience with the Sleekskin® Red Carpet Facial—a 90-minute, high-performance anti-aging treatment designed to deliver instant lift, contour, and radiance with no downtime. Perfect before any special occasion or as a self-care splurge, this facial leaves your skin visibly firmer, brighter, and red-carpet ready.
This luxurious treatment includes:
Customized European facial tailored to your skin type
Head, face, neck, shoulder, arm, hand, and foot massage
Deep pore cleansing and extractions
Enzyme ultrasonic micropeel for exfoliation and renewal
Deep hydration eye treatment
LED anti-aging light therapy to stimulate collagen and enhance glow
Painless microcurrent therapy to lift, tone, and energize facial muscles
You’ll walk away with the Sleekest skin of your life—refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to shine.
📍 Location:
Sleekskin® Aesthetics
10900 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite 207
Scottsdale, Arizona 85254
A luxurious, full-body rejuvenation experience—perfect for gifting or treating yourself before a big event.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟓𝟎
Indulge in the ultimate VIP skincare experience with the Sleekskin® Red Carpet Facial—a 90-minute, high-performance anti-aging treatment designed to deliver instant lift, contour, and radiance with no downtime. Perfect before any special occasion or as a self-care splurge, this facial leaves your skin visibly firmer, brighter, and red-carpet ready.
This luxurious treatment includes:
Customized European facial tailored to your skin type
Head, face, neck, shoulder, arm, hand, and foot massage
Deep pore cleansing and extractions
Enzyme ultrasonic micropeel for exfoliation and renewal
Deep hydration eye treatment
LED anti-aging light therapy to stimulate collagen and enhance glow
Painless microcurrent therapy to lift, tone, and energize facial muscles
You’ll walk away with the Sleekest skin of your life—refreshed, rejuvenated, and ready to shine.
📍 Location:
Sleekskin® Aesthetics
10900 N Scottsdale Rd, Suite 207
Scottsdale, Arizona 85254
A luxurious, full-body rejuvenation experience—perfect for gifting or treating yourself before a big event.
The West Pole 2018 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir Red Wine – 750ml
$25
Starting bid
Crafted by Kurt Beitler Wines in Sebastopol, California, this 2018 vintage of The West Pole Pinot Noir is a standout expression of the Sonoma Coast. Made from 100% estate-farmed grapes, 33% of which were whole-cluster fermented, and aged 21 months in 20% new French Oak barrels, it offers structure, nuance, and a sense of place. This red wine captures the coastal character of California with balance and elegance, perfect for collectors or refined palates.
Crafted by Kurt Beitler Wines in Sebastopol, California, this 2018 vintage of The West Pole Pinot Noir is a standout expression of the Sonoma Coast. Made from 100% estate-farmed grapes, 33% of which were whole-cluster fermented, and aged 21 months in 20% new French Oak barrels, it offers structure, nuance, and a sense of place. This red wine captures the coastal character of California with balance and elegance, perfect for collectors or refined palates.
RW Jameson 5-String Banjo – Includes Stand and Carrying Case
$149
Starting bid
This RW Jameson 5-string banjo is in excellent condition with minimal use, delivering that crisp, twangy tone ideal for bluegrass or folk music. Known for its reliability and smooth playability, this instrument features a Remo head and sturdy chrome hardware. It comes complete with a soft case and stand—everything you need to pick up and play or proudly display.
This RW Jameson 5-string banjo is in excellent condition with minimal use, delivering that crisp, twangy tone ideal for bluegrass or folk music. Known for its reliability and smooth playability, this instrument features a Remo head and sturdy chrome hardware. It comes complete with a soft case and stand—everything you need to pick up and play or proudly display.
Foursome of Golf – The Clubs at Arrowhead (Legend or King)
$300
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟓𝟎𝟎
Foursome of Golf
The Clubs at Arrowhead - The Legend Course or The King Course located in Glendale.
Includes Greens fees and range balls. The Cart fee is $25 per player. (4 players)
Valid Monday - Thursday Only
The Clubs at Arrowhead combine two legendary Arnold Palmer-designed golf courses into one exceptional private club experience. Offering 36 holes of championship golf, including the newly renovated Legend Course and its spectacular Water’s Edge Icehouse, The Clubs at Arrowhead delivers an unparalleled golfing destination for players of all levels.
The winner of this certificate may choose to play 18 holes at either The Legend Course or The King Course (subject to availability).
Beyond the greens, members can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dynamic racquet sports complex featuring eight tennis and eight pickleball courts, and three sparkling swimming pools perfect for relaxation or family fun. With exceptional service and amenities that cater to every lifestyle, The Clubs at Arrowhead create the perfect setting for socializing, recreation, and unforgettable memories.
Book tee time no more than 6 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!)
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟓𝟎𝟎
Foursome of Golf
The Clubs at Arrowhead - The Legend Course or The King Course located in Glendale.
Includes Greens fees and range balls. The Cart fee is $25 per player. (4 players)
Valid Monday - Thursday Only
The Clubs at Arrowhead combine two legendary Arnold Palmer-designed golf courses into one exceptional private club experience. Offering 36 holes of championship golf, including the newly renovated Legend Course and its spectacular Water’s Edge Icehouse, The Clubs at Arrowhead delivers an unparalleled golfing destination for players of all levels.
The winner of this certificate may choose to play 18 holes at either The Legend Course or The King Course (subject to availability).
Beyond the greens, members can enjoy a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dynamic racquet sports complex featuring eight tennis and eight pickleball courts, and three sparkling swimming pools perfect for relaxation or family fun. With exceptional service and amenities that cater to every lifestyle, The Clubs at Arrowhead create the perfect setting for socializing, recreation, and unforgettable memories.
Book tee time no more than 6 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!)
Gold Symphony Supporter Gift Bag – Music Lover’s Edition
$29
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟔𝟓
Perfect for music lovers, this supporter bag is packed with thoughtful and melodic touches.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Musical keychain
Mystery wrapped gift
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟔𝟓
Perfect for music lovers, this supporter bag is packed with thoughtful and melodic touches.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Musical keychain
Mystery wrapped gift
Gold Symphony Supporter Gift Bag – Classic Appreciation Set
$29
Starting bid
𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄: $𝟔𝟓
A perfect blend of music and appreciation for the Scottsdale Philharmonic's biggest fans.
Includes:
Artisan Hand Crafted Soaps
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Mystery wrapped gift
𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄: $𝟔𝟓
A perfect blend of music and appreciation for the Scottsdale Philharmonic's biggest fans.
Includes:
Artisan Hand Crafted Soaps
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Mystery wrapped gift
Mary Beth York Celebrity Skincare & Makeup Package
$39
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟏𝟎
Pamper yourself like a Hollywood insider with this premium beauty package from Mary Beth York (MB YORK)—a globally recognized celebrity makeup artist, esthetician, and creator of her own vegan, nontoxic skincare and cosmetics line. Her products have been featured on the Today Show, HSN, QVC, and are used on top shows like Dancing with the Stars.
This exclusive beauty bundle includes:
Paint by Number Eyeshadow Kit ($45 value):
An easy-to-use, professional-grade eyeshadow palette designed to simplify application and flatter every eye shape.
Magical Trio Skincare Set ($165 value):
Includes MB YORK’s best-selling:
• Lift and Snap Serum – a tightening, firming powerhouse
• Unpack Your Bags Eyegel – reduces puffiness and dark circles
• Marine Magic Moisturizer – deeply hydrating and nourishing
Together, this luxurious set delivers red carpet-ready results using clean, cruelty-free formulas trusted by professionals.
Learn more at: www.mbyork.com
A perfect gift—or glam treat—for anyone who loves high-performance beauty backed by celebrity expertise.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟏𝟎
Pamper yourself like a Hollywood insider with this premium beauty package from Mary Beth York (MB YORK)—a globally recognized celebrity makeup artist, esthetician, and creator of her own vegan, nontoxic skincare and cosmetics line. Her products have been featured on the Today Show, HSN, QVC, and are used on top shows like Dancing with the Stars.
This exclusive beauty bundle includes:
Paint by Number Eyeshadow Kit ($45 value):
An easy-to-use, professional-grade eyeshadow palette designed to simplify application and flatter every eye shape.
Magical Trio Skincare Set ($165 value):
Includes MB YORK’s best-selling:
• Lift and Snap Serum – a tightening, firming powerhouse
• Unpack Your Bags Eyegel – reduces puffiness and dark circles
• Marine Magic Moisturizer – deeply hydrating and nourishing
Together, this luxurious set delivers red carpet-ready results using clean, cruelty-free formulas trusted by professionals.
Learn more at: www.mbyork.com
A perfect gift—or glam treat—for anyone who loves high-performance beauty backed by celebrity expertise.
Cooper’s Hawk White Wine Trio – 3 Bottles (750ml Each)
$49
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟕𝟎
Bring the tasting room home with this elegant white wine trio from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, one of the fastest-growing names in American winemaking. Known for pairing modern casual dining with award-winning wines, Cooper’s Hawk operates over 50 locations and has built a passionate national wine club following. This expertly curated trio features three standout whites, crafted to delight every palate and elevate any occasion.
Included Wines:
Pinot Gris (750ml): Crisp and refreshing with bright acidity and a smooth, clean finish. Crafted in Washington State, it’s the perfect aperitif or pairing for light fare.
Chardonnay (750ml): A soft, fruit-forward wine with layered notes of apple, pear, and subtle oak. Produced in California, it pairs beautifully with poultry, seafood, and creamy pastas.
Sauvignon Blanc (750ml): Bright and zesty with citrus and tropical fruit aromas balanced by vibrant acidity. A versatile favorite for warm evenings, salads, and goat cheese dishes.
Whether you're hosting, gifting, or enjoying a quiet evening at home, this white wine collection offers something for every mood and menu—all from a winery celebrated for its accessible luxury and wine-driven hospitality. Cheers!
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟕𝟎
Bring the tasting room home with this elegant white wine trio from Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, one of the fastest-growing names in American winemaking. Known for pairing modern casual dining with award-winning wines, Cooper’s Hawk operates over 50 locations and has built a passionate national wine club following. This expertly curated trio features three standout whites, crafted to delight every palate and elevate any occasion.
Included Wines:
Pinot Gris (750ml): Crisp and refreshing with bright acidity and a smooth, clean finish. Crafted in Washington State, it’s the perfect aperitif or pairing for light fare.
Chardonnay (750ml): A soft, fruit-forward wine with layered notes of apple, pear, and subtle oak. Produced in California, it pairs beautifully with poultry, seafood, and creamy pastas.
Sauvignon Blanc (750ml): Bright and zesty with citrus and tropical fruit aromas balanced by vibrant acidity. A versatile favorite for warm evenings, salads, and goat cheese dishes.
Whether you're hosting, gifting, or enjoying a quiet evening at home, this white wine collection offers something for every mood and menu—all from a winery celebrated for its accessible luxury and wine-driven hospitality. Cheers!
Full-Size Hardshell Violin Case (4/4)
$29
Starting bid
Protect your instrument in style with this durable full-size (4/4) hardshell violin case. Designed to fit standard adult violins, it features a secure interior with soft lining, a compartment for accessories, and space for two bows. The sturdy exterior provides excellent protection during travel or daily transport. Ideal for students, professionals, or as a backup case.
Protect your instrument in style with this durable full-size (4/4) hardshell violin case. Designed to fit standard adult violins, it features a secure interior with soft lining, a compartment for accessories, and space for two bows. The sturdy exterior provides excellent protection during travel or daily transport. Ideal for students, professionals, or as a backup case.
Arrivederci Ristorante Italiano - $75 Gift Certificate
$39
Starting bid
Treat yourself to an evening of fine Italian dining with this $75 gift certificate to Arrivederci Ristorante Italiano, a local favorite known for its charming ambiance and traditional recipes. Located at 7101 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, Arrivederci serves classic Italian dishes such as handmade pastas, veal saltimbocca, chicken piccata, and fresh seafood prepared with authentic flavor and care. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply craving comforting cuisine, this restaurant offers a memorable experience for every guest.
View their menu or make a reservation at www.arrivederci.restaurant.
Treat yourself to an evening of fine Italian dining with this $75 gift certificate to Arrivederci Ristorante Italiano, a local favorite known for its charming ambiance and traditional recipes. Located at 7101 E Thunderbird Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85254, Arrivederci serves classic Italian dishes such as handmade pastas, veal saltimbocca, chicken piccata, and fresh seafood prepared with authentic flavor and care. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply craving comforting cuisine, this restaurant offers a memorable experience for every guest.
View their menu or make a reservation at www.arrivederci.restaurant.
Foursome of Golf – The Views Golf Club, Oro Valley AZ
$200
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟎𝟎
Foursome of Golf – The Views Golf Club, Oro Valley AZ
The Views Golf Club At Oro Valley
Greens fees and carts (4 players)
Valid anytime during the months of May-December, 2025, subject to availability; 3-days in advance booking reservation. Appropriate golf attire required based on current golf fashion.
The Views Golf Club is a Greg Nash designed, 18-hole championship golf course with breathtaking views in a picture perfect setting. This rolling 6,759 yard, par 72 course offers multiple tee placements for golfers of all skill levels. Its design was created in harmony with the natural desert surroundings offering a beautiful view of the Catalina Mountains.
Known by locals as one of "the best golf courses in Tucson, Arizona," The Views Golf Club has earned a reputation as one of the hidden gems in Southern Arizona. Starting with the elevated tee shot from the first tee to the challenging approach on #18, every aspect of your game will be tested.
The Views Golf Club is a community-owned facility that offers annual memberships as well as daily fee rates. It has a full-service pro shop with lessons available from PGA & LPGA professionals, a full-swing driving range, and a complete short game practice area.
Upon completing your round, reflect on your day at The Views Restaurant and enjoy a cold beverage at our full-service restaurant.
Book tee time no more than 3 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!)
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟎𝟎
Foursome of Golf – The Views Golf Club, Oro Valley AZ
The Views Golf Club At Oro Valley
Greens fees and carts (4 players)
Valid anytime during the months of May-December, 2025, subject to availability; 3-days in advance booking reservation. Appropriate golf attire required based on current golf fashion.
The Views Golf Club is a Greg Nash designed, 18-hole championship golf course with breathtaking views in a picture perfect setting. This rolling 6,759 yard, par 72 course offers multiple tee placements for golfers of all skill levels. Its design was created in harmony with the natural desert surroundings offering a beautiful view of the Catalina Mountains.
Known by locals as one of "the best golf courses in Tucson, Arizona," The Views Golf Club has earned a reputation as one of the hidden gems in Southern Arizona. Starting with the elevated tee shot from the first tee to the challenging approach on #18, every aspect of your game will be tested.
The Views Golf Club is a community-owned facility that offers annual memberships as well as daily fee rates. It has a full-service pro shop with lessons available from PGA & LPGA professionals, a full-swing driving range, and a complete short game practice area.
Upon completing your round, reflect on your day at The Views Restaurant and enjoy a cold beverage at our full-service restaurant.
Book tee time no more than 3 days in advance. Certificate is valid for 12 months.
You will present the actual certificate (not this flyer) at the golf course. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!)
Lakehouse Resort Golf Getaway for Two – San Marcos, CA
$450
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟕𝟓𝟎
Southern California Golf Package!
Lakehouse Resort (San Marcos, CA)
1 Night / 2 Golfers
Valid Sun - Thu from Oct 1 - Apr 30
Stay and play on the lake! This overnight resort package includes deluxe room accommodations and unlimited golf for two at The Links at Lakehouse!
Includes:
- One-night stay for two guests in Deluxe Accommodations (Sunday - Thursday)
- Unlimited golf (with cart) for two golfers on day of arrival and departure
- Use of driving range and practice areas
Lakehouse Resort offers affordable luxury on the shores of sunny Lake San Marcos matched with an unparalleled guest service experience. Reminiscent of a summer lake house, Lakehouse is a north San Diego resort and a tranquil escape from life’s daily stresses. Guests enjoy championship golf, a full-service marina several restaurant options, free Wi-Fi and two sparkling pools. Step away from the everyday at Lakehouse.
The Links at Lakehouse is a mature, semi-private course nestled in the coastal foothills of north San Diego County. The Harry Rainville designed par-71 course boasts a links style experience with stunning backdrops spanning 6,400 yards. The Links at Lakehouse rewards mindful play with its spacious, angular holes. Designed to challenge players of all levels, the course provides many options for the thoughtful golfer.
Subject to availability when you call to book. Only valid for stays Sunday - Thursday. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟕𝟓𝟎
Southern California Golf Package!
Lakehouse Resort (San Marcos, CA)
1 Night / 2 Golfers
Valid Sun - Thu from Oct 1 - Apr 30
Stay and play on the lake! This overnight resort package includes deluxe room accommodations and unlimited golf for two at The Links at Lakehouse!
Includes:
- One-night stay for two guests in Deluxe Accommodations (Sunday - Thursday)
- Unlimited golf (with cart) for two golfers on day of arrival and departure
- Use of driving range and practice areas
Lakehouse Resort offers affordable luxury on the shores of sunny Lake San Marcos matched with an unparalleled guest service experience. Reminiscent of a summer lake house, Lakehouse is a north San Diego resort and a tranquil escape from life’s daily stresses. Guests enjoy championship golf, a full-service marina several restaurant options, free Wi-Fi and two sparkling pools. Step away from the everyday at Lakehouse.
The Links at Lakehouse is a mature, semi-private course nestled in the coastal foothills of north San Diego County. The Harry Rainville designed par-71 course boasts a links style experience with stunning backdrops spanning 6,400 yards. The Links at Lakehouse rewards mindful play with its spacious, angular holes. Designed to challenge players of all levels, the course provides many options for the thoughtful golfer.
Subject to availability when you call to book. Only valid for stays Sunday - Thursday. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 15 months of purchase.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟑𝟔
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to:
4 Baseline Reserve Tickets
at one (1) 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season home game at Chase Field.
The bearer will receive 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to a 2025 regular season home game of their choice. Offers are valid Sunday–Friday. Not valid on March 27, May 11, June 15, and July 4. Postseason games are not included.
Vouchers can be redeemed beginning Monday, March 11, 2025, through Friday, September 25, 2025, and will expire at the conclusion of the 2025 regular season.
Food and beverages are not included with this certificate. This certificate has no cash value and is non-negotiable.
CERTIFICATE REDEMPTION:
Visit dbacks.com/voucher for redemption and input the code in the bottom right corner at checkout. Please contact us at [email protected] if you have any questions.
CHASE FIELD
401 EAST JEFFERSON STREET
PHOENIX, ARIZONA 85004
dbacks.com | 602.514.8400
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟑𝟔
The bearer of this certificate is entitled to:
4 Baseline Reserve Tickets
at one (1) 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks regular season home game at Chase Field.
The bearer will receive 4 Baseline Reserve Tickets to a 2025 regular season home game of their choice. Offers are valid Sunday–Friday. Not valid on March 27, May 11, June 15, and July 4. Postseason games are not included.
Vouchers can be redeemed beginning Monday, March 11, 2025, through Friday, September 25, 2025, and will expire at the conclusion of the 2025 regular season.
Food and beverages are not included with this certificate. This certificate has no cash value and is non-negotiable.
CERTIFICATE REDEMPTION:
Visit dbacks.com/voucher for redemption and input the code in the bottom right corner at checkout. Please contact us at [email protected] if you have any questions.
CHASE FIELD
401 EAST JEFFERSON STREET
PHOENIX, ARIZONA 85004
dbacks.com | 602.514.8400
Taylor Swift Signed “Tortured Poets” Framed Display
$750
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎
Taylor Swift Signed “Tortured Poets” Framed Display – JSA Authenticated
Long Island Silent Auction
Valid for shipments within the continental US
Own a piece of music history with this signed and framed The Tortured Poets Department CD by Taylor Swift, a must-have for any dedicated Swiftie. Beautifully displayed in a sleek frame, this collectible is the perfect centerpiece for your memorabilia collection!
INCLUDES:
- “Tortured Poets” CD and insert signed by Pop Superstar Taylor Swift.
- CD is authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication)
- Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging.
- Framed size: 25" x 18"
- FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Signature placement and ink color may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎
Taylor Swift Signed “Tortured Poets” Framed Display – JSA Authenticated
Long Island Silent Auction
Valid for shipments within the continental US
Own a piece of music history with this signed and framed The Tortured Poets Department CD by Taylor Swift, a must-have for any dedicated Swiftie. Beautifully displayed in a sleek frame, this collectible is the perfect centerpiece for your memorabilia collection!
INCLUDES:
- “Tortured Poets” CD and insert signed by Pop Superstar Taylor Swift.
- CD is authenticated by JSA (James Spence Authentication)
- Professionally framed using museum quality materials including acid free matting and 99% UV glass to protect signature from fading. Dust covered backing and wired for hanging.
- Framed size: 25" x 18"
- FREE shipping to winning bidder within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tristate area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. All frames are museum quality. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Signature placement and ink color may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Scottsdale Camelback Resort Deeded Timeshare – Villa B26
$99
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟔𝟓𝟎𝟎
No Reserve!
Bid on your own slice of Scottsdale paradise with this deeded timeshare at the Scottsdale Camelback Resort, located just minutes from Old Town and nestled beneath the stunning Camelback Mountain.
This offering includes Villa B26 for Week 26 (typically end of June / early July), a highly desirable summer vacation slot. The unit is a Monterey Studio Villa, featuring approximately 700 sq. ft. of beautifully designed space with vaulted ceilings, two stories, and a cozy loft—perfect for a relaxing getaway or a stylish staycation.
As a deeded owner, you and your family will enjoy year-round access to resort amenities, including:
Heated swimming pool and spa
Patio Bar & Grill
Mini golf course
Tennis courts
Fitness center
On-site restaurant
Concierge services and more
The resort also partners with vacation management services, giving you flexible options:
Rent out your villa and receive cash
Bank your week for credits and stay at hundreds of affiliated resorts worldwide
This is not a rental—it’s full ownership with the flexibility to enjoy, gift, or resell the property as you choose. The annual maintenance fee is approximately $950, with 2026 fees due by Jan 1. 2026, covering the maintenance and ongoing upgrades to your villa.
Transfer fees will be fully covered by the donor, and the transfer will be completed on or after July 15, 2025, with all required documentation filed through the Maricopa County Recorder and the Scottsdale Camelback Resort.
A spectacular opportunity, especially for locals who want guaranteed vacation time and access to luxury amenities all year long.
Questions? Contact [email protected] for more information.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟔𝟓𝟎𝟎
No Reserve!
Bid on your own slice of Scottsdale paradise with this deeded timeshare at the Scottsdale Camelback Resort, located just minutes from Old Town and nestled beneath the stunning Camelback Mountain.
This offering includes Villa B26 for Week 26 (typically end of June / early July), a highly desirable summer vacation slot. The unit is a Monterey Studio Villa, featuring approximately 700 sq. ft. of beautifully designed space with vaulted ceilings, two stories, and a cozy loft—perfect for a relaxing getaway or a stylish staycation.
As a deeded owner, you and your family will enjoy year-round access to resort amenities, including:
Heated swimming pool and spa
Patio Bar & Grill
Mini golf course
Tennis courts
Fitness center
On-site restaurant
Concierge services and more
The resort also partners with vacation management services, giving you flexible options:
Rent out your villa and receive cash
Bank your week for credits and stay at hundreds of affiliated resorts worldwide
This is not a rental—it’s full ownership with the flexibility to enjoy, gift, or resell the property as you choose. The annual maintenance fee is approximately $950, with 2026 fees due by Jan 1. 2026, covering the maintenance and ongoing upgrades to your villa.
Transfer fees will be fully covered by the donor, and the transfer will be completed on or after July 15, 2025, with all required documentation filed through the Maricopa County Recorder and the Scottsdale Camelback Resort.
A spectacular opportunity, especially for locals who want guaranteed vacation time and access to luxury amenities all year long.
Questions? Contact [email protected] for more information.
Gold Symphony Supporter Gift Bag – Performance & Perks
$29
Starting bid
𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄: $𝟒𝟓
A heartfelt thank-you packed with music, coffee, and a little mystery—perfect for any supporter.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Mystery wrapped gift
𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄: $𝟒𝟓
A heartfelt thank-you packed with music, coffee, and a little mystery—perfect for any supporter.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Mystery wrapped gift
Randy’s Restaurant Scottsdale – $50 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
$150 Gift Certificate – Millennium Day Spa & Salon
$39
Starting bid
Relax, rejuvenate, and rediscover your glow with a $150 gift certificate to Millennium Day Spa & Salon, one of Scottsdale’s premier destinations for luxury self-care. Conveniently located off Pinnacle Peak Road, Millennium offers a full range of high-end spa and salon services to help you look and feel your best.
Services available include:
Signature massages and body treatments
Facials and skin therapy, including anti-aging and hydrating services
Professional hair styling, cuts, color, and blowouts
Nail care, manicures, pedicures, and spa polish treatments
Waxing and brow shaping
Makeup application and bridal packages
And more…
Whether you're seeking a tranquil solo spa day or want to prep for a big event, this gift certificate can be applied toward any service offered by the expert team at Millennium.
📍 Location:
Millennium Day Spa & Salon
7609 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Suite 11 & 12
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
📞 (480) 513-9733
🌐 millenniumdayspaaz.com
Give the gift of relaxation—or indulge in it yourself!
Relax, rejuvenate, and rediscover your glow with a $150 gift certificate to Millennium Day Spa & Salon, one of Scottsdale’s premier destinations for luxury self-care. Conveniently located off Pinnacle Peak Road, Millennium offers a full range of high-end spa and salon services to help you look and feel your best.
Services available include:
Signature massages and body treatments
Facials and skin therapy, including anti-aging and hydrating services
Professional hair styling, cuts, color, and blowouts
Nail care, manicures, pedicures, and spa polish treatments
Waxing and brow shaping
Makeup application and bridal packages
And more…
Whether you're seeking a tranquil solo spa day or want to prep for a big event, this gift certificate can be applied toward any service offered by the expert team at Millennium.
📍 Location:
Millennium Day Spa & Salon
7609 E Pinnacle Peak Rd, Suite 11 & 12
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
📞 (480) 513-9733
🌐 millenniumdayspaaz.com
Give the gift of relaxation—or indulge in it yourself!
Two General Admission Tickets to Phoenix Art Museum
$25
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟒𝟖
Enjoy a day of culture and creativity with two general admission tickets to Phoenix Art Museum, the largest art museum in the Southwest. Located at Central Avenue and McDowell Road, the museum features world-class exhibitions of American, Asian, European, Latin American, and contemporary art, along with fashion and photography. A perfect outing for art lovers, families, or anyone seeking inspiration.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟒𝟖
Enjoy a day of culture and creativity with two general admission tickets to Phoenix Art Museum, the largest art museum in the Southwest. Located at Central Avenue and McDowell Road, the museum features world-class exhibitions of American, Asian, European, Latin American, and contemporary art, along with fashion and photography. A perfect outing for art lovers, families, or anyone seeking inspiration.
1949 Grove’s Dictionary of Music & Musicians – 6-Volume Set
$49
Starting bid
A complete six-volume set of Grove’s Dictionary of Music and Musicians: American Supplement, published by The Macmillan Company in 1949. Edited by Waldo Selden Pratt and Charles N. Boyd, this New Edition features expanded material in Volume VI focused on American musicians and institutions. Bound in classic hardcovers with the original Macmillan seal, this rare reference collection is a remarkable snapshot of mid-20th-century music scholarship.
Ideal for music historians, educators, or collectors of rare music literature.
A complete six-volume set of Grove’s Dictionary of Music and Musicians: American Supplement, published by The Macmillan Company in 1949. Edited by Waldo Selden Pratt and Charles N. Boyd, this New Edition features expanded material in Volume VI focused on American musicians and institutions. Bound in classic hardcovers with the original Macmillan seal, this rare reference collection is a remarkable snapshot of mid-20th-century music scholarship.
Ideal for music historians, educators, or collectors of rare music literature.
1120S Business Tax Return by Business Tax Specialists
$149
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟔𝟗𝟓
Let your S-Corporation taxes be handled by a team that lives and breathes small business. This certificate entitles the bearer to a full 1120S business tax return—valued up to $695—prepared by Business Tax Specialists, a firm exclusively focused on helping small businesses minimize tax liability, stay compliant, and operate with confidence. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or filing as an S-Corp for the first time, their expert team provides accurate, efficient service with a deep understanding of business tax strategy. Learn more at bts.support
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: 𝐔𝐩 𝐭𝐨 $𝟔𝟗𝟓
Let your S-Corporation taxes be handled by a team that lives and breathes small business. This certificate entitles the bearer to a full 1120S business tax return—valued up to $695—prepared by Business Tax Specialists, a firm exclusively focused on helping small businesses minimize tax liability, stay compliant, and operate with confidence. Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or filing as an S-Corp for the first time, their expert team provides accurate, efficient service with a deep understanding of business tax strategy. Learn more at bts.support
Gold Symphony Supporter Gift Bag – Encore Edition
$29
Starting bid
𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄: $𝟒𝟓
Celebrate your support with a trio of thoughtful gifts, highlighting the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s artistry.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Mystery wrapped gift
𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄: $𝟒𝟓
Celebrate your support with a trio of thoughtful gifts, highlighting the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s artistry.
Includes:
$20 Starbucks gift card
DVD of the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s performance of Beethoven’s 9th
Mystery wrapped gift
$25 Gift Certificate – Zesty Zzeeks Pizza & Wings
$14
Starting bid
Fuel your cravings with this $25 gift certificate to Zesty Zzeeks Pizza & Wings, a locally loved pizzeria known for its bold flavors, loaded wings, and creative pies. Whether you’re into classic pepperoni, loaded specialty combos, or spicy, saucy wings, Zzeeks delivers the kind of comfort food that keeps fans coming back.
This certificate is valid at any of their three Valley locations—Chandler, Tempe, or Ahwatukee—making it a flexible and tasty option for pizza lovers across the East Valley. Perfect for dine-in, takeout, or an easy weeknight meal with friends or family.
Zzeek out. Chow down. Repeat.
Fuel your cravings with this $25 gift certificate to Zesty Zzeeks Pizza & Wings, a locally loved pizzeria known for its bold flavors, loaded wings, and creative pies. Whether you’re into classic pepperoni, loaded specialty combos, or spicy, saucy wings, Zzeeks delivers the kind of comfort food that keeps fans coming back.
This certificate is valid at any of their three Valley locations—Chandler, Tempe, or Ahwatukee—making it a flexible and tasty option for pizza lovers across the East Valley. Perfect for dine-in, takeout, or an easy weeknight meal with friends or family.
Zzeek out. Chow down. Repeat.
Pair of Vintage Waterford Crystal Candlesticks – 5 3/4" Tall
$29
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟎𝟎
Elevate your décor with this elegant pair of hand-cut crystal candlesticks from Waterford Glass Limited. Standing at 5 3/5 inches tall, each candlestick features the classic brilliance and craftsmanship associated with Waterford, proudly made in the Republic of Ireland. An excellent addition to any table or display.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟎𝟎
Elevate your décor with this elegant pair of hand-cut crystal candlesticks from Waterford Glass Limited. Standing at 5 3/5 inches tall, each candlestick features the classic brilliance and craftsmanship associated with Waterford, proudly made in the Republic of Ireland. An excellent addition to any table or display.
$50 Gift Certificate – Spokes on Southern, Tempe, AZ
$29
Starting bid
Enjoy the best of local dining and laid-back vibes with this $50 gift certificate to Spokes on Southern, a favorite Tempe hangout known for its craft beer selection, elevated bar food, and friendly atmosphere. From handcrafted burgers and tacos to fresh salads and loaded appetizers, Spokes is the perfect spot to grab a bite, catch a game, or enjoy a relaxed patio meal with friends.
Whether you bike in or just want a casual place to unwind, this is a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike.
Location:
1470 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
Ideal for a fun date night, post-ride fuel-up, or casual night out in the heart of Tempe.
Enjoy the best of local dining and laid-back vibes with this $50 gift certificate to Spokes on Southern, a favorite Tempe hangout known for its craft beer selection, elevated bar food, and friendly atmosphere. From handcrafted burgers and tacos to fresh salads and loaded appetizers, Spokes is the perfect spot to grab a bite, catch a game, or enjoy a relaxed patio meal with friends.
Whether you bike in or just want a casual place to unwind, this is a go-to destination for locals and visitors alike.
Location:
1470 E Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282
Ideal for a fun date night, post-ride fuel-up, or casual night out in the heart of Tempe.
Empowering Zoom Consult with Published Author & Psychologist
$39
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟒𝟎
60-Minute Zoom Consult with Dr. Kixx Goldman – Emotional Resilience & Creative Problem Solving
Unlock new possibilities for emotional growth and empowered living with this exclusive 60-minute virtual consultation with Dr. Kixx Goldman — a highly regarded psychotherapist, coach, author, and storyteller. With decades of experience in educational and counseling psychology, Dr. Kixx helps individuals and couples move beyond stuck patterns and discover fresh, intuitive approaches to life’s challenges.
This one-on-one Zoom session is tailored to support you in cultivating emotional resilience and exploring creative problem solving — what Dr. Kixx calls “Thinking Outside the Box.” Whether you're navigating personal crossroads, professional transitions, or relational roadblocks, this powerful session offers insight, tools, and inspiration for forward movement.
About Dr. Kixx Goldman:
Dr. Kixx earned graduate degrees in educational and counseling psychology. In her private practice, she helps couples untangle fight cycles and recreate emotional intimacy. She has also taught workshops on personal empowerment, nonviolent communication, and conflict resolution. As a consultant in the public schools, she helped students overcome learning problems and develop social skills.
Kixx also has a passion for writing fiction. Her recently published debut collection, Speak from Your Heart and Be Heard: Stories of Courage and Healing, is a tribute to human resilience and a powerful inspiration for healing trauma. She strongly encourages us to connect with the intuitive voice that lies within us all.
Details & Restrictions:
60-minute private consultation via Zoom
Must be redeemed within one year of auction close
Not available during July or August
Appointment subject to availability
Designed for personal or professional growth (not clinical therapy)
This is a rare opportunity to work with a gifted and compassionate expert dedicated to helping you connect, grow, and thrive.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟒𝟎
60-Minute Zoom Consult with Dr. Kixx Goldman – Emotional Resilience & Creative Problem Solving
Unlock new possibilities for emotional growth and empowered living with this exclusive 60-minute virtual consultation with Dr. Kixx Goldman — a highly regarded psychotherapist, coach, author, and storyteller. With decades of experience in educational and counseling psychology, Dr. Kixx helps individuals and couples move beyond stuck patterns and discover fresh, intuitive approaches to life’s challenges.
This one-on-one Zoom session is tailored to support you in cultivating emotional resilience and exploring creative problem solving — what Dr. Kixx calls “Thinking Outside the Box.” Whether you're navigating personal crossroads, professional transitions, or relational roadblocks, this powerful session offers insight, tools, and inspiration for forward movement.
About Dr. Kixx Goldman:
Dr. Kixx earned graduate degrees in educational and counseling psychology. In her private practice, she helps couples untangle fight cycles and recreate emotional intimacy. She has also taught workshops on personal empowerment, nonviolent communication, and conflict resolution. As a consultant in the public schools, she helped students overcome learning problems and develop social skills.
Kixx also has a passion for writing fiction. Her recently published debut collection, Speak from Your Heart and Be Heard: Stories of Courage and Healing, is a tribute to human resilience and a powerful inspiration for healing trauma. She strongly encourages us to connect with the intuitive voice that lies within us all.
Details & Restrictions:
60-minute private consultation via Zoom
Must be redeemed within one year of auction close
Not available during July or August
Appointment subject to availability
Designed for personal or professional growth (not clinical therapy)
This is a rare opportunity to work with a gifted and compassionate expert dedicated to helping you connect, grow, and thrive.
Shaquille O’Neal Autographed Lakers Jersey – Authenticated
$600
Starting bid
Shaquille O’Neal Autographed Lakers Jersey – Authenticated
Long Island Silent Auction
Valid for shipments within the continental US
As a symbol of dominance and skill, this signed jersey embodies the powerhouse era of the Lakers. Secure a unique collector's item and showcase your admiration for one of basketball's all-time greats.
INCLUDES:
- Jersey signed perfectly by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal
- Jersey comes authenticated by a 3rd party authenticator (PSA/JSA/AIV or Beckett’s)
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tri-state area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Jersey is not game worn. It is a custom jersey made for memorabilia purposes. Signature placement may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Shaquille O’Neal Autographed Lakers Jersey – Authenticated
Long Island Silent Auction
Valid for shipments within the continental US
As a symbol of dominance and skill, this signed jersey embodies the powerhouse era of the Lakers. Secure a unique collector's item and showcase your admiration for one of basketball's all-time greats.
INCLUDES:
- Jersey signed perfectly by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal
- Jersey comes authenticated by a 3rd party authenticator (PSA/JSA/AIV or Beckett’s)
- FREE shipping within the continental United States
Long Island Silent Auction is the tri-state area’s premier silent auction company. With over 30 years of experience in sports memorabilia and framing, Long Island Silent Auction offers only the highest quality authentic items. All items are sourced directly through the athletes or their representatives and come authenticated by leading 3rd party authenticators. Our number 1 priority is your satisfaction.
Winner will receive item exactly as pictured. Jersey is not game worn. It is a custom jersey made for memorabilia purposes. Signature placement may vary. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Must redeem within 9 months of purchase. Upgrade opportunities may be available.
Randy’s Restaurant Scottsdale – $50 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
Randy’s Restaurant Scottsdale – $50 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
Stunning Signed Hand-Blown Glass Art Bowl – 16" Sculptural
$69
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟓𝟎
Elevate your home or office décor with this breathtaking, hand-blown glass art bowl, a signed original by the artist. Measuring approximately 16 inches long, 13 inches high, and 11 inches wide, this one-of-a-kind piece combines dramatic form with vibrant color and expert craftsmanship.
The bowl features a deep cobalt blue interior, elegantly rimmed in amber-gold, and set within a high-gloss black exterior that adds contrast and depth. The fluid, asymmetrical shape rests atop a rounded pedestal base, making it both a visual focal point and a celebration of artistic balance.
Signed by the artist on the bottom, this sculptural work of art is a collector-worthy addition for any modern space, gallery wall, or fine glass enthusiast. A powerful blend of elegance, movement, and craftsmanship.
From a private collection.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒𝟓𝟎
Elevate your home or office décor with this breathtaking, hand-blown glass art bowl, a signed original by the artist. Measuring approximately 16 inches long, 13 inches high, and 11 inches wide, this one-of-a-kind piece combines dramatic form with vibrant color and expert craftsmanship.
The bowl features a deep cobalt blue interior, elegantly rimmed in amber-gold, and set within a high-gloss black exterior that adds contrast and depth. The fluid, asymmetrical shape rests atop a rounded pedestal base, making it both a visual focal point and a celebration of artistic balance.
Signed by the artist on the bottom, this sculptural work of art is a collector-worthy addition for any modern space, gallery wall, or fine glass enthusiast. A powerful blend of elegance, movement, and craftsmanship.
From a private collection.
4-Session Life Coaching Package with Melissa Solomon
$149
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟓𝟎𝟎
Experience lasting transformation through four 60-minute sessions with Melissa Solomon, a compassionate and insightful transformational life coach. Melissa’s coaching approach is conversational, intuitive, and rooted in the belief that the peace and clarity we seek already exist within us—just beneath the surface of our overthinking.
These private sessions are designed to help you:
Break free from cycles of overwhelm
Reconnect with your inner resilience and calm
Gain insight and perspective around personal challenges
Feel lighter, more grounded, and more empowered
Melissa’s work is not therapy—it’s heart-centered guidance that uplifts, inspires, and invites you to access the best parts of yourself. Clients consistently describe her as a gifted listener with a true desire to help others thrive.
Booking Instructions:
The winning bidder will receive contact details to coordinate directly with Melissa. Sessions are conducted virtually and scheduled at mutually convenient times.
Exclusions & Requirements:
Package includes four (4) private coaching sessions, each 60 minutes
Sessions must be used within one year of auction close
Not transferable and not redeemable for cash
Coaching is intended for personal development and is not a substitute for clinical therapy.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟓𝟎𝟎
Experience lasting transformation through four 60-minute sessions with Melissa Solomon, a compassionate and insightful transformational life coach. Melissa’s coaching approach is conversational, intuitive, and rooted in the belief that the peace and clarity we seek already exist within us—just beneath the surface of our overthinking.
These private sessions are designed to help you:
Break free from cycles of overwhelm
Reconnect with your inner resilience and calm
Gain insight and perspective around personal challenges
Feel lighter, more grounded, and more empowered
Melissa’s work is not therapy—it’s heart-centered guidance that uplifts, inspires, and invites you to access the best parts of yourself. Clients consistently describe her as a gifted listener with a true desire to help others thrive.
Booking Instructions:
The winning bidder will receive contact details to coordinate directly with Melissa. Sessions are conducted virtually and scheduled at mutually convenient times.
Exclusions & Requirements:
Package includes four (4) private coaching sessions, each 60 minutes
Sessions must be used within one year of auction close
Not transferable and not redeemable for cash
Coaching is intended for personal development and is not a substitute for clinical therapy.
45-Minute Private Violin Lesson – Miss Clare (Suzuki Method)
$29
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟎𝟎
Enjoy a 45-minute private violin lesson with Miss Clare, a skilled and passionate instructor trained in the Suzuki Method and certified through ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music). Miss Clare teaches all ages and skill levels, from beginners to advanced students, and offers both private and group instruction.
Fluent in English and Mandarin, Miss Clare creates a welcoming, supportive learning environment and tailors each lesson to the student’s pace and goals—whether they’re just starting out or preparing for auditions or performance exams.
📍 Location: Ray & Rural (Chandler area)
🎻 Lesson includes: Technique, musicality, ear training, and confidence building
🎶 Perfect for children, teens, or adults looking to start or grow their violin journey
A wonderful opportunity to study with a dedicated and culturally versatile violin educator!
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏𝟎𝟎
Enjoy a 45-minute private violin lesson with Miss Clare, a skilled and passionate instructor trained in the Suzuki Method and certified through ABRSM (Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music). Miss Clare teaches all ages and skill levels, from beginners to advanced students, and offers both private and group instruction.
Fluent in English and Mandarin, Miss Clare creates a welcoming, supportive learning environment and tailors each lesson to the student’s pace and goals—whether they’re just starting out or preparing for auditions or performance exams.
📍 Location: Ray & Rural (Chandler area)
🎻 Lesson includes: Technique, musicality, ear training, and confidence building
🎶 Perfect for children, teens, or adults looking to start or grow their violin journey
A wonderful opportunity to study with a dedicated and culturally versatile violin educator!
🎼 Treble Clef Mug & $25 Starbucks Gift Card
$19
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟓
Start your morning on a high note with this music-themed ceramic mug featuring elegant treble clef symbols. Paired with a $25 Starbucks gift card, it's the perfect gift for any music lover who appreciates their daily caffeine fix in style.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟓
Start your morning on a high note with this music-themed ceramic mug featuring elegant treble clef symbols. Paired with a $25 Starbucks gift card, it's the perfect gift for any music lover who appreciates their daily caffeine fix in style.
One-Year All Access Membership – Blues Guitar Unleashed
$100
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟗𝟕
One Year of Online Guitar Lessons
Blues Guitar Unleashed
Lesson, Premium membership package
WOW....this is a ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP to the Blues Guitar Unleashed ALL ACCESS PASS program. You'll have one full year of full access to the Blues Guitar Unleashed Member Portal, including streaming access to currently over 850 video lessons, hundreds of blues jam tracks, and complete manuals in PDF format. You will also have access to the online Practice Generator & Tracker, as well as membership and access to the Blues Guitar Unleashed Member Forum, and several live, online sessions per month.
Blues Guitar Unleashed is the most popular selling blues guitar course since 2008. Blues Guitar Unleashed is being used by over 26,372 blues guitar players around the world with more students joining every day. What makes Blues Guitar Unleashed unique is the systematic approach to blues playing. Each of the 31 lessons follows the previous in terms of technique, skills, and concepts. If you are an intermediate level guitar player the Blues Guitar Unleashed is the only course you'll ever need to be ready to get on stage or in a group anywhere in the world at any time and feel confident and kill it.
Griff Hamlin has had a successful and varied career that has spanned over three decades, and Blues Guitar Unleashed has been the #1 blues guitar learning site on the web since 2008. With over 56,000 students worldwide, and over 2 dozen courses ranging from Acoustic Blues to Slide, to Electric Rhythm and Soloing, there are courses and lessons for all levels and styles of blues. Learn more at http://BluesGuitarUnleashed.com.
Online membership (valid 24/7). Redeem within 6 months after purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Valid for premium online guitar lesson content.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐𝟗𝟕
One Year of Online Guitar Lessons
Blues Guitar Unleashed
Lesson, Premium membership package
WOW....this is a ONE YEAR MEMBERSHIP to the Blues Guitar Unleashed ALL ACCESS PASS program. You'll have one full year of full access to the Blues Guitar Unleashed Member Portal, including streaming access to currently over 850 video lessons, hundreds of blues jam tracks, and complete manuals in PDF format. You will also have access to the online Practice Generator & Tracker, as well as membership and access to the Blues Guitar Unleashed Member Forum, and several live, online sessions per month.
Blues Guitar Unleashed is the most popular selling blues guitar course since 2008. Blues Guitar Unleashed is being used by over 26,372 blues guitar players around the world with more students joining every day. What makes Blues Guitar Unleashed unique is the systematic approach to blues playing. Each of the 31 lessons follows the previous in terms of technique, skills, and concepts. If you are an intermediate level guitar player the Blues Guitar Unleashed is the only course you'll ever need to be ready to get on stage or in a group anywhere in the world at any time and feel confident and kill it.
Griff Hamlin has had a successful and varied career that has spanned over three decades, and Blues Guitar Unleashed has been the #1 blues guitar learning site on the web since 2008. With over 56,000 students worldwide, and over 2 dozen courses ranging from Acoustic Blues to Slide, to Electric Rhythm and Soloing, there are courses and lessons for all levels and styles of blues. Learn more at http://BluesGuitarUnleashed.com.
Online membership (valid 24/7). Redeem within 6 months after purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!). Valid for premium online guitar lesson content.
5-Night Hawaiian Getaway for Two – Waikiki or Other Island
$2,600
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒,𝟐𝟎𝟎
5-Night Couple's Getaway to Hawaii!
TravelPledge Destinations (Honolulu, HI)
5 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year
Minimum Bid:
$2,600
Indulge in tropical bliss with a 5-night Hawaiian getaway for two. Bask in the sun-drenched beaches, explore lush landscapes, and savor the aloha spirit.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in Waikiki or other Hawaii destination of your choosing.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge an additional resort fee at check-in (typically about $60 per room per day), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52786
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟒,𝟐𝟎𝟎
5-Night Couple's Getaway to Hawaii!
TravelPledge Destinations (Honolulu, HI)
5 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a variety of dates throughout the year
Minimum Bid:
$2,600
Indulge in tropical bliss with a 5-night Hawaiian getaway for two. Bask in the sun-drenched beaches, explore lush landscapes, and savor the aloha spirit.
INCLUDES:
- 5 nights in Waikiki or other Hawaii destination of your choosing.
- Choose from resorts detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, extend your stay, and add additional travelers for a fee at redemption.
Some resorts charge an additional resort fee at check-in (typically about $60 per room per day), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T52786
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Paid upgrades and extended dates may be available when you book. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
3-Night Arizona Getaway – Scottsdale, Tucson & More
$700
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎
3-Night Getaway to Scottsdale & More!
TravelPledge Destinations (Valid at multiple locations)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Indulge in a 3-night escape to the winner's choice of Scottsdale, Tucson, or another top Arizona destination. Whether it's the red rock allure, the vibrant cultural scene, or the desert charm, bid now for a personalized Southwestern retreat. Unwind, explore, and immerse yourself in the beauty of your chosen destination.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Scottsdale or another top Arizona destination.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32894
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. There will be more availability outside of peak dates. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟐𝟎𝟎
3-Night Getaway to Scottsdale & More!
TravelPledge Destinations (Valid at multiple locations)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Indulge in a 3-night escape to the winner's choice of Scottsdale, Tucson, or another top Arizona destination. Whether it's the red rock allure, the vibrant cultural scene, or the desert charm, bid now for a personalized Southwestern retreat. Unwind, explore, and immerse yourself in the beauty of your chosen destination.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Scottsdale or another top Arizona destination.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the resort's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32894
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. There will be more availability outside of peak dates. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
$100 Gift Cert. – Celebrity Makeup Artist Charlie Green
$39
Starting bid
Treat yourself or a loved one to the expertise of Charlie Green, award-winning celebrity makeup artist and winner of “Best Makeup Artist – Best of Our Valley 2025”. With this $100 gift certificate, you’ll receive credit toward any of her professional beauty services, including:
Makeup applications for special events
Private makeup lessons
Makeup tutorials to elevate your everyday look
Makeup parties for groups or girls’ nights
Charlie Green is renowned for her artistry and has worked with A-listers and everyday women alike. Her approach is empowering, educational, and always glamorous.
Whether you're preparing for a wedding, prom, photo shoot, or just want to learn to look your best—this is your chance to work with one of the best in the business.
Treat yourself or a loved one to the expertise of Charlie Green, award-winning celebrity makeup artist and winner of “Best Makeup Artist – Best of Our Valley 2025”. With this $100 gift certificate, you’ll receive credit toward any of her professional beauty services, including:
Makeup applications for special events
Private makeup lessons
Makeup tutorials to elevate your everyday look
Makeup parties for groups or girls’ nights
Charlie Green is renowned for her artistry and has worked with A-listers and everyday women alike. Her approach is empowering, educational, and always glamorous.
Whether you're preparing for a wedding, prom, photo shoot, or just want to learn to look your best—this is your chance to work with one of the best in the business.
Klaus Mueller Prelude Cello w/ Bow, Pickup & Padded Case
$299
Starting bid
Estimated Value: $895
This 4/4 Klaus Mueller Prelude cello (Model 225F, Serial J-10,950) is ideal for advancing students or performance enthusiasts. Crafted with a warm, reddish tonewood finish, it’s fitted with a Knilling KP-01 piezo pickup and volume control for easy amplification. Included is a Glasser NY fiberglass bow and a well-padded Eastman Strings soft case for transport. The cello plays cleanly and combines acoustic beauty with modern electronic adaptability. Ready to perform, whether on stage or in the studio.
Estimated Value: $895
This 4/4 Klaus Mueller Prelude cello (Model 225F, Serial J-10,950) is ideal for advancing students or performance enthusiasts. Crafted with a warm, reddish tonewood finish, it’s fitted with a Knilling KP-01 piezo pickup and volume control for easy amplification. Included is a Glasser NY fiberglass bow and a well-padded Eastman Strings soft case for transport. The cello plays cleanly and combines acoustic beauty with modern electronic adaptability. Ready to perform, whether on stage or in the studio.
Randy’s Restaurant Scottsdale – $50 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
Vintage 1949 Wm. S. Haynes Sterling Silver Flute (#20475) wi
$999
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐,𝟖𝟎𝟎
This exceptional vintage 1949 Wm. S. Haynes flute, serial #20475, is a handcrafted sterling silver instrument from one of America’s most respected flute makers. Known as the "Regular Model," this flute features a closed-hole (plateau) key system, drawn tone holes, and the original solid silver headjoint, body, and keys. It includes a durable hard case and a padded Gemeinhardt-branded soft carrying case for added protection. Instruments from this era are renowned for their craftsmanship, tonal warmth, and playability, making this a prized piece for serious musicians or collectors alike. This item is from a private collection.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟐,𝟖𝟎𝟎
This exceptional vintage 1949 Wm. S. Haynes flute, serial #20475, is a handcrafted sterling silver instrument from one of America’s most respected flute makers. Known as the "Regular Model," this flute features a closed-hole (plateau) key system, drawn tone holes, and the original solid silver headjoint, body, and keys. It includes a durable hard case and a padded Gemeinhardt-branded soft carrying case for added protection. Instruments from this era are renowned for their craftsmanship, tonal warmth, and playability, making this a prized piece for serious musicians or collectors alike. This item is from a private collection.
$75 Gift Card to Julio G’s Mexican Restaurant – Scottsdale
$39
Starting bid
Treat yourself to bold, authentic Mexican cuisine at Julio G’s Mexican Restaurant or Julio’s Too, located at 12631 N Tatum Blvd in Scottsdale (Tatum & Cactus). Known for sizzling fajitas, cheesy enchiladas, and ice-cold margaritas, this locally loved spot delivers warm hospitality and bold flavor in every bite. Whether you’re dining in their lively bar or relaxing on the patio, this $75 gift card is your passport to a memorable Mexican dining experience. Perfect for a night out with friends or a flavorful family dinner!
Treat yourself to bold, authentic Mexican cuisine at Julio G’s Mexican Restaurant or Julio’s Too, located at 12631 N Tatum Blvd in Scottsdale (Tatum & Cactus). Known for sizzling fajitas, cheesy enchiladas, and ice-cold margaritas, this locally loved spot delivers warm hospitality and bold flavor in every bite. Whether you’re dining in their lively bar or relaxing on the patio, this $75 gift card is your passport to a memorable Mexican dining experience. Perfect for a night out with friends or a flavorful family dinner!
3-Night Las Vegas Strip Getaway for Two
$600
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎
3 Nights on the Vegas Strip!
TravelPledge Destinations (Las Vegas, NV)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the winner's choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32819
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟎𝟎𝟎
3 Nights on the Vegas Strip!
TravelPledge Destinations (Las Vegas, NV)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Embark on a thrilling Las Vegas escape with a 3-night stay for two at the winner's choice of hotels on the iconic Las Vegas Strip. Immerse yourself in the dazzling lights, world-class entertainment, and vibrant energy.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in Las Vegas.
- Choose from hotels detailed in the link below.
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at the hotel's discretion.
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
Most resorts charge an additional fee at check-in (around $40/night), as well as a refundable deposit. View valid hotels, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32819
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
🎻 Stradivarius Mug & $25 Starbucks Gift Card
$19
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟓
For the musician with a refined sense of humor, this ceramic mug featuring the phrase "My other violin is a Stradivarius" brings charm and wit to every sip. Includes a $25 Starbucks gift card for added delight. A great way to support the arts and start your day right.
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟑𝟓
For the musician with a refined sense of humor, this ceramic mug featuring the phrase "My other violin is a Stradivarius" brings charm and wit to every sip. Includes a $25 Starbucks gift card for added delight. A great way to support the arts and start your day right.
3-Night New Orleans Getaway with French Quarter Food Tour
$1,000
Starting bid
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟒𝟎𝟎
3 Nights in The Big Easy with Food Tour!
TravelPledge Destinations (New Orleans, LA)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans (details below)
- Walking food tour through the French Quarter
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
𝐄𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞: $𝟏,𝟒𝟎𝟎
3 Nights in The Big Easy with Food Tour!
TravelPledge Destinations (New Orleans, LA)
3 Nights / Sleeps up to 2
Valid for a wide range of dates throughout the year
Experience the soulful charm of New Orleans with a 3-night getaway for two. Immerse yourself in the city's culinary delights with a walking food tour through the historic French Quarter. From beignets to gumbo, savor the flavors of this vibrant city.
INCLUDES:
- 3 nights in your choice of hotels in New Orleans (details below)
- Walking food tour through the French Quarter
- Room will accommodate 2 adults and may contain a large bed or two smaller beds at hotel's discretion
- Upgrade your room, add additional travelers, and extend your stay for a fee at redemption.
FOOD TOUR: Visit the French Quarter’s most famous restaurants for most delicious local fare, such as gumbo, Creole brisket, and beignets. Tour is approximately 3 hours. Gratuities for guide not included. Alternative non-food tour may be available if traveler prefers not to walk.
Some properties charge a resort fee at check-in, as well as a refundable deposit. View valid resorts, current availability, estimated fees at check-in, and booking terms at:
https://redeem.travelpledge.com/T32904
Subject to availability when you book. Book early for best availability. Primary traveler must be at least 21 y.o. Book within 12 months of purchase and complete travel within 24 months of purchase. Non-refundable and fully transferable (buy it for a friend!).
Randy’s Restaurant Scottsdale – $50 Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.
Enjoy hearty, homestyle cooking with this $50 gift card to Randy’s Restaurant, a Scottsdale institution serving the community since 1981. Located at 7904 E Chaparral Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250, Randy’s is famous for its all-day breakfast, classic American lunch and dinner options, and house-made pies.
Family-owned and operated for over four decades, Randy’s offers a warm, welcoming atmosphere and generous portions that keep locals coming back. Whether you're in the mood for eggs and bacon at 6 AM or a meatloaf dinner in the evening, Randy’s delivers timeless comfort food with consistent quality.
Learn more at www.randysrestaurantaz.com.