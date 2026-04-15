Summertime Scout Event - Scout Night at the Quakes Game - June 5th

👣 Pre-game Parade

All Troops/Packs are invited to participate in a pre-game parade on the field, making this a truly memorable experience before first pitch!





🍔 Family Feast Night

Thanks to Family RV, all fans can enjoy special ballpark pricing throughout the night:

• $2 Hot Dogs

• $2 Sodas

• $1 Ice Cream Sandwiches





Optional Overnight Campout Experience

Extend the fun with the Overnight Campout add-on ($10 per person). The campout includes popcorn, a movie, and an overnight campout on the field, plus breakfast the following morning.

• Campout wristband and Popcorn/Drink voucher will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.

• Fees added at checkout





Optional Commemorative Patch Add-on - $3

• Scout Patches will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.

• Fees added at checkout.