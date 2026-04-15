Cub Scout Pack 176

Hosted by

Cub Scout Pack 176

About this event

Summertime Scout Event - Scout Night at the Quakes Game - June 5th

8408 Rochester Ave

Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730, USA

General Admission to Game
$13

👣 Pre-game Parade

All Troops/Packs are invited to participate in a pre-game parade on the field, making this a truly memorable experience before first pitch!


🍔 Family Feast Night

Thanks to Family RV, all fans can enjoy special ballpark pricing throughout the night:

    •    $2 Hot Dogs

    •    $2 Sodas

    •    $1 Ice Cream Sandwiches


Optional Overnight Campout Experience

Extend the fun with the Overnight Campout add-on ($10 per person). The campout includes popcorn, a movie, and an overnight campout on the field, plus breakfast the following morning.

    •    Campout wristband and Popcorn/Drink voucher will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.

    •    Fees added at checkout


Optional Commemorative Patch Add-on - $3

    •    Scout Patches will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.

    •    Fees added at checkout.

Campout (per person)
$10

Overnight Campout Experience

Extend the fun with the Overnight Campout add-on ($10 per person). The campout includes popcorn, a movie, and an overnight campout on the field, plus breakfast the following morning.

    •    Campout wristband and Popcorn/Drink voucher will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.

Scout Patch
$3

Optional Commemorative Patch Add-on - $3

    •    Scout Patches will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!