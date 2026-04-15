Summertime Scout Event - Scout Night at the Quakes Game - June 5th

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About this event
👣 Pre-game Parade
All Troops/Packs are invited to participate in a pre-game parade on the field, making this a truly memorable experience before first pitch!
🍔 Family Feast Night
Thanks to Family RV, all fans can enjoy special ballpark pricing throughout the night:
• $2 Hot Dogs
• $2 Sodas
• $1 Ice Cream Sandwiches
Optional Overnight Campout Experience
Extend the fun with the Overnight Campout add-on ($10 per person). The campout includes popcorn, a movie, and an overnight campout on the field, plus breakfast the following morning.
• Campout wristband and Popcorn/Drink voucher will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.
• Fees added at checkout
Optional Commemorative Patch Add-on - $3
• Scout Patches will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.
• Fees added at checkout.
Overnight Campout Experience
Extend the fun with the Overnight Campout add-on ($10 per person). The campout includes popcorn, a movie, and an overnight campout on the field, plus breakfast the following morning.
• Campout wristband and Popcorn/Drink voucher will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.
Optional Commemorative Patch Add-on - $3
• Scout Patches will be available for pickup at the Quakes Ticket Office on June 5th, after gates open.
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