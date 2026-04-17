Marine Scout Sniper Heritage Foundation Inc

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Marine Scout Sniper Heritage Foundation Inc

About this raffle

Scout Sniper War Memorial Fundraiser Raffle

One Ticket
$20

This ticket entitles the bearer to 1 chance at winning either of our two great prizes - the Grand Prize of an African Safari, or the Second Place Prize of a Civilian Marksmanship Program M1 Garand "CMP Special" rifle.

3 Ticket Bundle
$55
This includes 3 tickets

This ticket bundle entitles the bearer to 3 chances at winning either of our two great prizes - the Grand Prize of an African Safari, or the Second Place Prize of a Civilian Marksmanship Program M1 Garand "CMP Special" rifle.

8 Ticket Bundle
$140
This includes 8 tickets

This ticket bundle entitles the bearer to 8 chances at winning either of our two great prizes - the Grand Prize of an African Safari, or the Second Place Prize of a Civilian Marksmanship Program M1 Garand "CMP Special" rifle.

15 Ticket Bundle
$250
This includes 15 tickets

This ticket bundle entitles the bearer to 15 chances at winning either of our two great prizes - the Grand Prize of an African Safari, or the Second Place Prize of a Civilian Marksmanship Program M1 Garand "CMP Special" rifle.

Add a donation for Marine Scout Sniper Heritage Foundation Inc

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