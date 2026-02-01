Scouting America Troop 750

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Scouting America Troop 750

About this event

Scouting America Membership Renewal

Youth Renewal (no magazine)
$87.55

Please use this option to renew a Scout‘s national Scouting America membership. This option does NOT include a subscription to Scout’s Life Magazine.

Youth Renewal w/ Scout’s Life Magazine
$103

Please use this option to renew a Scout‘s national Scouting America membership. This option INCLUDES a subscription to Scout’s Life Magazine.

Adult Renewal (no magazine)
$66.95

Please use this option to renew an adult‘s national Scouting America membership. This option does NOT include a subscription to Scout’s Life Magazine.

Adult Renewal w/ Scout’s Life Magazine
$82.40

Please use this option to renew an adult‘s national Scouting America membership. This option INCLUDES a subscription to Scout’s Life Magazine.

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