SCOUTING AMERICA MERIT BADGE: CHEMISTRY (a Two-Day Workshop)-Winter 2025-26

Join Rancocas certified Merit Badge counselors for this revamped two-day workshop incorporating the updated Scouting BSA 2024 requirements. The chemistry badge explores how substances react with each other, how they change, how certain forces connect molecules, and how molecules are made. Scouts must be able to attend both sessions, will be expected to complete requirement 7B on their own, and participate fully in the workshop. Most appropriate for scouts ages 13 and above