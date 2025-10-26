Rancocas Nature Center

Hosted by

Rancocas Nature Center

About this event

SCOUTING AMERICA MERIT BADGE: TEXTILES (a One-Day Workshop)-Winter 2025-26

794 Rancocas Mt Holly Rd

Westampton, NJ 08060

Scout Registration
$40

Learn about the fine points of outdoor gear by taking the Textile Merit Badge with a Rancocas accredited counselor. There is an old Scandinavian saying: There is no such thing as bad weather-- only bad clothing choices.” When you learn about various fibers, fabrics and their properties, you’ll be able to make better choices about your outdoor clothing and gear.  Additionally, a better understanding of weaving and other fiber crafts increases your important survival skills.  A certified Merit Badge counselor will lead you through the requirements for this badge in a one-day outdoor workshop. Bring a bagged lunch.

Add a donation for Rancocas Nature Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!