SCOUTING AMERICA MERIT BADGE: TEXTILES (a One-Day Workshop)-Winter 2025-26

Learn about the fine points of outdoor gear by taking the Textile Merit Badge with a Rancocas accredited counselor. There is an old Scandinavian saying: “There is no such thing as bad weather-- only bad clothing choices.” When you learn about various fibers, fabrics and their properties, you’ll be able to make better choices about your outdoor clothing and gear. Additionally, a better understanding of weaving and other fiber crafts increases your important survival skills. A certified Merit Badge counselor will lead you through the requirements for this badge in a one-day outdoor workshop. Bring a bagged lunch.