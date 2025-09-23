Anna & Julia’s Wreath Sale for Scouts BSA Troop 127

22" Wreath
$30

This elegant 22-inch wreath is adorned with a rich red velvet bow and features two charming clusters of pine cones alongside vibrant red holly berries, making it a perfect festive decoration for the holiday season.

30" Wreath
$37

Very common purchase. This fantastic 30-inch wreath is perfect for hanging on your front door. It comes with a red velvet bow, two clusters of pine cones, and red holly berries.

36" Wreath
$54

Another popular item is the stunning 36-inch wreath adorned with a red velvet bow, two clusters of pine cones, and bright red holly berries.

48" Wreath
$74

This magnificent 48-inch wreath is not only larger, but also greener! It features a rich red velvet bow and two charming clusters of pine cones alongside vibrant red holly berries.

60" Wreath
$92

This 60-inch wreath would definitely spruce up your house with the fresh scent of pine needles, a red velvet bow, two clusters of pine cones, and red holly berries. Add Christmas lights, and you will be all decked out for the holidays.

72" Wreath
$122

This 72-inch wreath showcases your dedication. It features a rich red velvet bow, two charming clusters of pine cones, and bright red holly berries.

Poinsettia
$20

Capture the magic of the holiday season with a traditional poinsettia.

Candy Cane
$38

A sweet twist on holiday tradition.

Swag
$25

Let this wreath style up your front porch with its velvet bow, one cluster of pine cones, and red holly berries.

Porch pot
$52

Elevate your entrance with handcrafted elegance, red velvet bows, painted cones and red dodgewood accents.

25' Balsam Garland
$60

A 25-foot roll of fresh, heavy garland to transform your home into a winter wonderland.

