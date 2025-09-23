Anna & Julia’s Wreath Sale for Scouts BSA Troop 127

This elegant 22-inch wreath is adorned with a rich red velvet bow and features two charming clusters of pine cones alongside vibrant red holly berries, making it a perfect festive decoration for the holiday season.
Very common purchase. This fantastic 30-inch wreath is perfect for hanging on your front door. It comes with a red velvet bow, two clusters of pine cones, and red holly berries.
Another popular item is the stunning 36-inch wreath adorned with a red velvet bow, two clusters of pine cones, and bright red holly berries.
This magnificent 48-inch wreath is not only larger, but also greener! It features a rich red velvet bow and two charming clusters of pine cones alongside vibrant red holly berries.
This 60-inch wreath would definitely spruce up your house with the fresh scent of pine needles, a red velvet bow, two clusters of pine cones, and red holly berries. Add Christmas lights, and you will be all decked out for the holidays.
This 72-inch wreath showcases your dedication. It features a rich red velvet bow, two charming clusters of pine cones, and bright red holly berries.
Capture the magic of the holiday season with a traditional poinsettia.
A sweet twist on holiday tradition.
Let this wreath style up your front porch with its velvet bow, one cluster of pine cones, and red holly berries.
Elevate your entrance with handcrafted elegance, red velvet bows, painted cones and red dodgewood accents.
A 25-foot roll of fresh, heavy garland to transform your home into a winter wonderland.
