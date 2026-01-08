Scouting for the Future

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Scouting for the Future

About this event

Scouts Just Want to Have Funds Corporate Sponsors

1000 S Hawkins Ln

Goddard, KS 67052, USA

The Need for Speed Sponsor
$5,000

Recognition as the event’s title sponsor in all marketing materials
Premium logo placement on event materials
VIP seating at the event (8 tickets)

Great Scott! Sponsor
$2,500

Logo placement on event materials
Acknowledgement in event program materials
Complimentary tickets to the event (4 tickets)

Inconceivable! Sponsor
$1,000

Logo placement on event materials
Acknowledgement in event program materials
Complimentary tickets to the event (2 tickets)

Totally Tubular Sponsor
$500

Donate a premium item or experience for the top Casino Night winners at a $500 value or more.

Cowabunga Sponsor
$350

Sponsor a Gaming Table:

10 Black Jack Tables

2 Craps Tables

2 Roulette Tables

Add a donation for Scouting for the Future

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!