Scouts Just Want to Have Funds Corporate Sponsors

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About this event
• Recognition as the event’s title sponsor in all marketing materials
• Premium logo placement on event materials
• VIP seating at the event (8 tickets)
• Logo placement on event materials
• Acknowledgement in event program materials
• Complimentary tickets to the event (4 tickets)
• Logo placement on event materials
• Acknowledgement in event program materials
• Complimentary tickets to the event (2 tickets)
Donate a premium item or experience for the top Casino Night winners at a $500 value or more.
Sponsor a Gaming Table:
10 Black Jack Tables
2 Craps Tables
2 Roulette Tables
$
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