SCPA Class of 2006

Hosted by

SCPA Class of 2006

About this event

The SCPA Class of 2006 20-Year Reunion!

122 E 6th St

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Faculty/Staff from 2006
Free
Available until Jul 18

For the teachers, directors, and staff who were part of SCPA during our time, we are honored to welcome you as our guests. Your impact helped shape who we are, and we would love to celebrate this 20-year reunion with you. Please register so we can plan accordingly.

Standard–Individual Ticket
$75
Available until Jul 18

Join us for an unforgettable evening with the SCPA Class of 2006! Includes admission for one guest, along with two drink tickets and food for the evening. Enjoy a private event space, great conversation, and a night of reconnecting. Available May 25 through July 17.

Standard–Couple Ticket
$110
Available until Jul 18

Attend together and save! Includes admission for two guests to the SCPA Class of 2006 20-Year Reunion, along with two drink tickets per person and food for the evening. Enjoy a private event space, great conversation, and a night of reconnecting. Available May 25 through July 17.

Add a donation for SCPA Class of 2006

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