About this event
Cincinnati, OH 45202
For the teachers, directors, and staff who were part of SCPA during our time, we are honored to welcome you as our guests. Your impact helped shape who we are, and we would love to celebrate this 20-year reunion with you. Please register so we can plan accordingly.
Join us for an unforgettable evening with the SCPA Class of 2006! Includes admission for one guest, along with two drink tickets and food for the evening. Enjoy a private event space, great conversation, and a night of reconnecting. Available May 25 through July 17.
Attend together and save! Includes admission for two guests to the SCPA Class of 2006 20-Year Reunion, along with two drink tickets per person and food for the evening. Enjoy a private event space, great conversation, and a night of reconnecting. Available May 25 through July 17.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!