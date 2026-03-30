Scramble Against Hunger 2026

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An A-frame sign by the back deck/hot dog stand

Business promoted on our Social Media for 2026

Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts

You can choose one these items personalized with your business name for our swag bags: Sleeve of Balls ~ Tees with Divot Tool Set ~ Koozie ~ Tees ~ Fridge Magnet ~ Sun Screen ~ Golf Towel ~ Re-usable Aluminum Cup ~ Lip Balm w/30SPF ~ Playing Cards

a vinyl with your business name to go on our Food Pantry truck for year long advertisement.