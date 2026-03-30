Believers Food Pantry

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Believers Food Pantry

About this event

Scramble Against Hunger 2026

1801 E Grand Ledge Hwy

Grand Ledge, MI 48837, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
  • 20'x3' banner at entrance of event
  • An A-frame sign by the back deck/hot dog stand
  • Business promoted on our Social Media for 2026
  • 4 person team registration included
  • Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
  • You can choose one these items personalized with your business name for our swag bags: Sleeve of Balls ~ Tees with Divot Tool Set ~ Koozie ~ Tees ~ Fridge Magnet ~ Sun Screen ~ Golf Towel ~ Re-usable Aluminum Cup ~ Lip Balm w/30SPF ~ Playing Cards
    OR a vinyl with your business name to go on our Food Pantry truck for year long advertisement.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
  • 2 sided, 24"x36" colored sign at entrance of event.
  • Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
  • 4 person team registration included
  • Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
  • You can choose one these items personalized with your business name for our swag bags: Sleeve of Balls ~ Tees with Divot Tool Set ~ Koozie ~ Tees ~ Fridge Magnet ~ Sun Screen ~ Golf Towel ~ Re-usable Aluminum Cup ~ Lip Balm w/30SPF ~ Playing Cards
Gold Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
  • Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
  • 16"x24" color sign at the event
  • Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
  • 4 person team registration included
  • Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
Silver Sponsor
$300
  • Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
  • 12"x16" sign at the event outing
  • Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
Family Sponsor
$100
  • Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
  • 8"x11" sign at one of the 18 holes during the outing
  • Family Name will be shared on our Social Media
Add a donation for Believers Food Pantry

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