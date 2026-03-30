Scramble Against Hunger 2026

Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
20'x3' banner at entrance of event
An A-frame sign by the back deck/hot dog stand
Business promoted on our Social Media for 2026
4 person team registration included
Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
You can choose one these items personalized with your business name for our swag bags: Sleeve of Balls ~ Tees with Divot Tool Set ~ Koozie ~ Tees ~ Fridge Magnet ~ Sun Screen ~ Golf Towel ~ Re-usable Aluminum Cup ~ Lip Balm w/30SPF ~ Playing Cards OR a vinyl with your business name to go on our Food Pantry truck for year long advertisement.
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
20'x3' banner at entrance of event
An A-frame sign by the back deck/hot dog stand
Business promoted on our Social Media for 2026
4 person team registration included
Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
You can choose one these items personalized with your business name for our swag bags: Sleeve of Balls ~ Tees with Divot Tool Set ~ Koozie ~ Tees ~ Fridge Magnet ~ Sun Screen ~ Golf Towel ~ Re-usable Aluminum Cup ~ Lip Balm w/30SPF ~ Playing Cards OR a vinyl with your business name to go on our Food Pantry truck for year long advertisement.
Platinum Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
2 sided, 24"x36" colored sign at entrance of event.
Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
4 person team registration included
Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
You can choose one these items personalized with your business name for our swag bags: Sleeve of Balls ~ Tees with Divot Tool Set ~ Koozie ~ Tees ~ Fridge Magnet ~ Sun Screen ~ Golf Towel ~ Re-usable Aluminum Cup ~ Lip Balm w/30SPF ~ Playing Cards
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
2 sided, 24"x36" colored sign at entrance of event.
Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
4 person team registration included
Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
You can choose one these items personalized with your business name for our swag bags: Sleeve of Balls ~ Tees with Divot Tool Set ~ Koozie ~ Tees ~ Fridge Magnet ~ Sun Screen ~ Golf Towel ~ Re-usable Aluminum Cup ~ Lip Balm w/30SPF ~ Playing Cards
Gold Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
16"x24" color sign at the event
Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
4 person team registration included
Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
16"x24" color sign at the event
Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
4 person team registration included
Your business advertised on the back of the t-shirts
Silver Sponsor
$300
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
12"x16" sign at the event outing
Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
12"x16" sign at the event outing
Business name will be shared on our Social Media through October
Family Sponsor
$100
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
8"x11" sign at one of the 18 holes during the outing
Family Name will be shared on our Social Media
Our online giving portal is fee-free! Donors choose to cover fee by selecting a % from the tab. To opt out, simply select 0%.
8"x11" sign at one of the 18 holes during the outing
Family Name will be shared on our Social Media
Add a donation for Believers Food Pantry
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!