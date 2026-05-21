Scramble for Ethiopia 2026

Bushnell Wingman HD GPS Speaker:

Where Visuals Pop & Beats Drop



Combines GPS and Bluetooth technologies to give you a “best in class” audio experience on the course. The Wingman HD features an all-new 3.5” color HD touchscreen; premium, 360O audio; audible and visual front, center, and back distances; updated hazards with dynamic hazard and icons and Bushnell Golf’s franchise feature integrated BITE magnetic cart mount. Embrace your inner DJ and elevate your game with the Wingman HD.