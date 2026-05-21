Scramble for Ethiopia 2026

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Two Nebraska vs North Dakota Football Tickets! September 19, 2026 - Memorial Stadium, Lincoln NE. Prime seats! West side, section 28, row 16. Beautiful view: 16 rows up from the 30 yard line. Perfect for any Husker or Fighting Hawk fan looking to enjoy a football game on a beautiful September afternoon.
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Enjoy a 3 night getaway to the Black Hills! This 2 bedroom cabin (sleeps 8) is located in the heart of the Black Hills (Hill City) and comes loaded with amenities. The beautiful property will provide for a relaxing family getaway you won't soon forget. What a splendid opportunity awaits you!
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Free garage floor resurfacing! (550 sq ft - Double garage) An incredible deal by a top quality company. All Around Surfaces. Professional grade polyaspartic floor coating. 50 year warranity! Extreme durability, industrial leading protection, fast install, high gloss finish, chemical/UV stain resistant, easy to clearn, low maintenance! (Preparation and installation included). Don't miss this top notch offer to transform your garage for a lifetime!
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4 Pentagon Basketball Tickets of your choice! Choose between matchups that include the Field of 68 Opening Day Showcase, USD and SDSU games at the Sanford Pentagon. What a great opporutnity to enjoy some quality basketball at a beautiful venue!
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Cheese World - A family owned cheese shop located right in Sioux Falls, specializing in award winning cheese from throughout the United States and the World. Indulge in some top shelf cheese through this one of a kind basket!
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Bushnell Wingman HD GPS Speaker:
Where Visuals Pop & Beats Drop
Combines GPS and Bluetooth technologies to give you a “best in class” audio experience on the course. The Wingman HD features an all-new 3.5” color HD touchscreen; premium, 360O audio; audible and visual front, center, and back distances; updated hazards with dynamic hazard and icons and Bushnell Golf’s franchise feature integrated BITE magnetic cart mount. Embrace your inner DJ and elevate your game with the Wingman HD.
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