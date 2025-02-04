Scramble for Hope 2025 - Golfers

Hosted by
- (1) Foursome Team Registration for Oak Pointe's Championship Course
- Beverages on the course provided (premium drinks available at the halfway
house/bar)
- Lunch at the Turn
- Happy Hour Entry Immediately following Golf for Food, Drinks, Awards, Prizes and More!!!
- (1) Foursome Team Registration for Oak Pointe's prestigious Honors Course
- Beverages on the course provided (premium drinks available at the halfway
house/bar)
- Lunch at the Turn
- Happy Hour Entry Immediately following Golf for Food, Drinks, Awards, Prizes and More!!!
- (1) Twosome Registration for Fund a Life's Scramble for Hope; Team will be placed with another Twosome at the discretion of the Outing Director
- Beverages on the course provided (premium drinks available at the halfway house/bar)
- Lunch at the Turn
- Happy Hour Entry Immediately following Golf for Food, Drinks, Awards, Prizes and More!!!
