Scramble for Hope 2025 - Golfers

4500 Club Dr

Brighton, MI 48116, USA

Championship Course - Foursome Registration
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- (1) Foursome Team Registration for Oak Pointe's Championship Course
- Beverages on the course provided (premium drinks available at the halfway
house/bar)
- Lunch at the Turn
- Happy Hour Entry Immediately following Golf for Food, Drinks, Awards, Prizes and More!!!

Honors Course - Foursome Registration
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

- (1) Foursome Team Registration for Oak Pointe's prestigious Honors Course
- Beverages on the course provided (premium drinks available at the halfway
house/bar)
- Lunch at the Turn
- Happy Hour Entry Immediately following Golf for Food, Drinks, Awards, Prizes and More!!!

Twosome Registration
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

- (1) Twosome Registration for Fund a Life's Scramble for Hope; Team will be placed with another Twosome at the discretion of the Outing Director
- Beverages on the course provided (premium drinks available at the halfway house/bar)
- Lunch at the Turn
- Happy Hour Entry Immediately following Golf for Food, Drinks, Awards, Prizes and More!!!

