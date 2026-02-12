Scrappers Poker Tournament Silent Auction

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5862 Bolsa Ave, Suite 104, Huntington Beach, CA 92649, USA
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Ready to transform your home’s most underutilized space? This exclusive gift certificate provides $1500 towards a professional closet renovation project.
Think big! This certificate may even be enough to fully outfit a bedroom closet. Whether you want to clear the clutter, add luxury to a guest room, or boost your home’s resale value with custom storage, this is the perfect head start.
Don’t miss out! Bid now to claim your stress-free, organized sanctuary while supporting The Scrappers!
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Get ready for an unforgettable night of high-energy, family-friendly entertainment! Enjoy two tickets to join a shared suite experience as the world-famous Savannah Bananas take on The Clowns in their wildly popular, must-see baseball event.
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TravisMathew Carry-On Bag — $200 Value
Travel in signature TravisMathew style with this sleek, high-quality carry-on. Designed for smooth mobility and smart organization, this bag features durable construction, a spacious interior, and convenient compartments to keep essentials within reach. Perfect for golf trips, weekend getaways, or business travel.
TravisMathew Backpack — $100 Value
A modern, versatile backpack built for everyday performance. With multiple compartments, padded laptop storage, and a clean, athletic design, this TravisMathew backpack is ideal for work, travel, or daily use. Stylish, functional, and built to last.
OGIO Pace Pro Duffel 42 Liter — $135 Value
Built for performance and organization, the OGIO Pace Pro 42L Duffel offers generous storage with a sleek, durable design. Ideal for gym sessions, overnight trips, or sports travel, this duffel combines functionality with modern style.
Skullcandy Kilo Speaker — $20 Value
Compact but powerful, the Skullcandy Kilo portable speaker delivers clear sound in a small, travel-friendly design. Featuring wireless connectivity and a durable build, it’s perfect for the beach, golf course, tailgates, or backyard gatherings.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at Angel Stadium with four (4) Club Level tickets to a 2026 Angels regular-season home game.
Club Level seating offers a premium game-day experience, including access to exclusive concourses, upscale dining options, and fantastic sightlines of the field, perfect for entertaining clients, friends or family.
Package Includes:
Don't miss your chance to enjoy Angels baseball in style - bid now for this premium sports experience!
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Enjoy a selection of 4 bottles of premium wine, along with two $50 gift cards ($100 total value) and a 3-Wick Candle
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A standout in modern golf club engineering, the Callaway Elyte Driver is crafted for golfers who want to blend speed, distance, and forgiveness off the tee. Featuring an all-new Thermoforged Carbon crown and advanced AI-designed face technology, this driver helps maximize ball speed and optimize launch conditions while maintaining control and playability. Its aerodynamic shaping reduces drag for Elyte-level swing speed, and adjustable weighting lets players fine-tune ball flight to promote draws, fades, or a neutral bias. With its sleek, confidence-inspiring look and performance geared toward both advanced and amateur players, this driver is an exceptional centerpiece for any golfer’s bag.
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Elevate your short game with this premium Odyssey putter featuring advanced insert technology for smooth feel and consistent roll. Paired with a dozen Callaway golf balls engineered for distance, control, and performance, this lot is perfect for golfers seeking enhanced precision and feel from tee to green.
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Treat yourself to a laid-back island vibe with this gift card to Longboards Bar & Grill. Known for its relaxed atmosphere, tropical cocktails, and crowd-pleasing menu, Longboards is the perfect spot to unwind with friends or family. Enjoy flavorful appetizers, fresh salads, hearty entrées, and refreshing drinks in a fun, casual setting.
Whether it’s a night out, a weekend meal, or a casual get-together, this gift card makes every visit feel like a mini getaway. A great addition to any dining or entertainment package!
Starting bid
Upgrade your wardrobe with this $300 gift card to TravisMathew, a premium lifestyle apparel brand known for blending modern style with all-day comfort. Perfect for the golf course, the office, or weekend wear, TravisMathew offers high-quality polos, outerwear, pants, and accessories designed with performance fabrics and a polished, contemporary look.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or gifting someone else, this card delivers effortless style that transitions seamlessly from work to play. A must-have item for any fashion-forward golfer or active professional!
Starting bid
What’s inside? That’s half the fun! This box is stuffed with a mix of surprise gift cards to popular restaurants, shops, and local favorites — ready to be discovered by the lucky winning bidder.
Perfect for spontaneous dinners, shopping sprees, coffee runs, or last-minute gifts, this grab-and-go bundle delivers excitement, value, and a little thrill of the unknown. Open the box and let the good times (and great deals) roll!
Bid high, bid bold — you never know what treats await inside! ✨
Starting bid
Step up your game with private, one-on-one baseball instruction from Craig Daedelow, an experienced infielder for the Orioles. This package includes personalized coaching in pitching, catching, fielding, and batting, tailored to your skill level.
Whether you’re a budding athlete looking to refine your fundamentals or an advanced player aiming to sharpen your competitive edge, Craig’s expert guidance will help improve your technique, build confidence, and elevate your on-field performance. A rare opportunity to train with a pro and take your baseball skills to the next level!
Starting bid
Here’s a polished, compelling silent auction description you can drop straight onto a bid sheet or graphic:
🌸 $1,500 in Luxury Floral Design Services by Penelope Pots 🌸
Elevate your next celebration with $1,500 in custom floral design services from Penelope Pots, a premier floral design studio known for creating unforgettable, elevated event experiences throughout Orange County.
Whether you’re planning a wedding, milestone birthday, anniversary celebration, baby shower, corporate event, or private party, Penelope Pots will bring your vision to life through lush, thoughtfully curated florals and intentional design. Every detail is artfully crafted to transform your space, set the mood, and wow your guests.
Includes:
• $1,500 toward custom floral design services
• Personalized design consultation
• Event styling & creative direction
• Valid for events anywhere in Orange County
Perfect for: Weddings, showers, birthdays, galas, corporate events, and more.
This is your chance to secure high-end floral artistry while supporting a great cause — a truly beautiful win-win! 🌿✨
If you’d like, I can also provide a shorter version for smaller bid sheets or signage.
Starting bid
9 Quick Silver t-shirts Youth Md $15-$20 each approximately
Starting bid
Salty Crew approximately $155 Hat $30 Hat $30 T-shirt XL $30 Sweatshirt Lg $65 Prices all approximate
Starting bid
Designed for relaxed days with family and friends, the Cooler Tote Bag offers generous space for picnic essentials and more—without sacrificing style.Crafted from our signature B&PCo. canvas with a custom printed, waterproof vinyl lining, it’s built to handle everything from beach days to park gatherings. Finished with durable leather handles and thoughtful construction, this tote is made to look good and perform beautifully for years to come.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!