Scrappers Poker Tournament Silent Auction

Ready to transform your home’s most underutilized space? This exclusive gift certificate provides $1500 towards a professional closet renovation project.

Think big! This certificate may even be enough to fully outfit a bedroom closet. Whether you want to clear the clutter, add luxury to a guest room, or boost your home’s resale value with custom storage, this is the perfect head start.

Don’t miss out! Bid now to claim your stress-free, organized sanctuary while supporting The Scrappers!



