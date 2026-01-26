Hosted by

Real Estate One Charitable Fdn

Screen Door Open

8768 N Territorial Rd

Plymouth, MI 48170, USA

Premium Foursome
$880

The standard foursome with placement on the Golden Fox for all 18 holes.

Premium Foursome Plus
$1,200

Standard foursome plus placement on the Golden Fox for all 18 holes PLUS a hole sponsorship on the Golden Fox. Hole will highlight your sponsorship with a sign and 100% of your sponsorship goes to SOMI.

Standard Foursome
$800

Four Golf Packages

Premium Twosome Plus
$775

Standard twosome plus placement on the Golden Fox for all 18 holes PLUS a hole sponsorship on the Golden Fox. Hole will be marked with a sign with your name or business and 100% of the sponsorship add-on will go to SOMI.

Premium Twosome
$440

Two standard golfer packages with placement on the Golden Fox for all 18 holes.


Standard Twosome
$400

Two Golf Packages

Standard Single Golfer
$200

Single Golf Package

Raffle Ticket Bundle
$100

5 raffle tickets

Single Raffle Ticket
$25

1 raffle ticket

Donation
Pay what you can

Select the amount you wish to donate

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!