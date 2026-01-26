Screen Door Open

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The standard foursome with placement on the Golden Fox for all 18 holes.
Standard foursome plus placement on the Golden Fox for all 18 holes PLUS a hole sponsorship on the Golden Fox. Hole will highlight your sponsorship with a sign and 100% of your sponsorship goes to SOMI.
Four Golf Packages
Standard twosome plus placement on the Golden Fox for all 18 holes PLUS a hole sponsorship on the Golden Fox. Hole will be marked with a sign with your name or business and 100% of the sponsorship add-on will go to SOMI.
Two Golf Packages
Single Golf Package
5 raffle tickets
1 raffle ticket
Select the amount you wish to donate
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!