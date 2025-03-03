GTW Cares Inc.

Screen For Life 2025 Sponsorship

Lincoln Pk

Jersey City, NJ, USA

Diamond Sponsor
$20,000
• Stage & entrance logo recognition • Tent provided • Featured in recap highlight video • Speaking opportunity • Social Media Mention • Logo and link on GTW & NAACP website • Full Page on GTW Magazine (presented at Gala)
VIP Lounge
$10,000
• Brand Lounge • Featured in recap Highlights Video • Social Media mention • Logo on GTW & NAACP website • Featured in Recap Highlight Video • Interact with special guest
Gold Sponsor
$8,500
• Screens 100 men • Premium marketing, name acknowledgement shout out, Social Media post • Tent provided • Access to VIP lounge
Silver Sponsor
$4,250
• Screens 50 men • Marketing recognition on social media and flyer • Tent Provided • Access to VIP lounge
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
• Screens 10 men • Logo on event materials
Crew Sponsor
$500
• Screens 5 men • Social media mention
