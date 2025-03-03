Screen For Life 2025 Sponsorship

• Stage & entrance logo recognition
• Tent provided
• Featured in recap highlight video
• Speaking opportunity
• Social Media Mention
• Logo and link on GTW & NAACP website
• Full Page on GTW Magazine (presented at Gala)
• Stage & entrance logo recognition
• Tent provided
• Featured in recap highlight video
• Speaking opportunity
• Social Media Mention
• Logo and link on GTW & NAACP website
• Full Page on GTW Magazine (presented at Gala)
VIP Lounge
$10,000
• Brand Lounge
• Featured in recap Highlights Video
• Social Media mention
• Logo on GTW & NAACP website
• Featured in Recap Highlight Video
• Interact with special guest
• Brand Lounge
• Featured in recap Highlights Video
• Social Media mention
• Logo on GTW & NAACP website
• Featured in Recap Highlight Video
• Interact with special guest
Gold Sponsor
$8,500
• Screens 100 men
• Premium marketing, name acknowledgement shout out, Social Media post
• Tent provided
• Access to VIP lounge
• Screens 100 men
• Premium marketing, name acknowledgement shout out, Social Media post
• Tent provided
• Access to VIP lounge
Silver Sponsor
$4,250
• Screens 50 men
• Marketing recognition on social media and flyer
• Tent Provided
• Access to VIP lounge
• Screens 50 men
• Marketing recognition on social media and flyer
• Tent Provided
• Access to VIP lounge
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000
• Screens 10 men
• Logo on event materials
• Screens 10 men
• Logo on event materials
Crew Sponsor
$500
• Screens 5 men
• Social media mention
• Screens 5 men
• Social media mention
Add a donation for GTW Cares Inc.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!