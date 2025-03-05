Screen for Life Vendor Application

Vendor registration includes one 10x10 tent. Vendors are responsible for their own tables, chairs, and other displays.
Additional forms required by Hudson County will be attached in the Vendor Registration confirmation email.
Food Truck Vendor
Free
**Food Vendors must agree to our Food Vendor Guidelines**
To support our mission of encouraging men to get screened, we are offering free vendor registration to all participating food vendors. Attendees who complete a screening, will receive a wristband that they can exchange for a $5 meal at any of our participating Food Vendors. Wristbands must be collected and returned to GTW at the end of the event to receive reimbursement for the complimentary meals provided that day. Alternatively, Food Vendors can choose to donate meals for a tax deductible opportunity.
