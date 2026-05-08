About this event
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Food truck vendors are required to provide their own setup, including power sources, extension cords, lighting, tables, chairs, and any additional equipment needed for operation during the event. Vendors must also comply with all local health, safety, and permitting requirements. All cooking oil/ grease must be placed in a sealed container and taken off location premises by the
vendor.
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All vendors are responsible for providing their own tent(s), tables, chairs, and any additional setup materials needed for the event. Tents are required for all vendors, and no tables, power access, or extension cords will be provided.
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All vendors are responsible for providing their own tent(s), tables, chairs, and any additional setup materials needed for the event. Tents are required for all vendors, and no tables, power access, or extension cords will be provided.
6 left!
If you are unable to attend Screen on the Green but would still like to support the branch, we welcome your donation. Your contribution helps us continue serving the community and supporting our programs and initiatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!