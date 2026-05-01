Screen Slate 2026 Benefit Auction

This is your chance to step inside the legendary Criterion Closet at their New York offices for your own personalized Closet Picks experience.





For Criterion’s beloved Closet Picks video series, filmmakers, actors, musicians, and other guests are invited into the Closet to browse the collection, select films to take home, and share stories about the movies that matter most to them. Whether tied to a formative cinematic memory, a favorite filmmaker, or a new discovery, each selection becomes part of a personal conversation about a love of cinema.





The winning bidder will receive:

A private visit to the Criterion Closet by December 31st, 2026

The opportunity to select up to 4 Criterion releases to take home

A commemorative Polaroid photo

A professionally edited Closet Picks -style video provided for personal use

This experience is not intended for public release, making it a unique keepsake created exclusively for the winner.





Winner is responsible for their travel to the Criterion offices and must visit before December 31, 2026.