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Screen Slate 2026 Benefit Auction

Smithereens - Richard Hell's Annotated Personal Script item
Smithereens - Richard Hell's Annotated Personal Script item
Smithereens - Richard Hell's Annotated Personal Script item
Smithereens - Richard Hell's Annotated Personal Script item
Smithereens - Richard Hell's Annotated Personal Script item
Smithereens - Richard Hell's Annotated Personal Script
$1,000

Starting bid

Richard Hell's extensively hand-annotated personal copy of the Smithereens screenplay and related papers. Also contains handwritten correspondence between Hell and director Susan Seidelman, business papers, call sheets, and other material related to the film's production. The papers are collected inside the original production folder inside a large envelope provided by Hell.

Lucy Raven, "PR1" item
Lucy Raven, "PR1"
$4,000

Starting bid

Lucy Raven

"PR1"

11-color screenprint

27 15/16 x 38 7/8"

Edition of 25

Framed


Prints from this edition are also included in the collections of The Whitney and the Museum of Modern Art.


https://whitney.org/collection/works/42691


https://www.moma.org/collection/works/166554


Courtesy of the artist and Lisson Gallery

Marty Supreme poster signed by Timothée Chalamet & Josh S. item
Marty Supreme poster signed by Timothée Chalamet & Josh S. item
Marty Supreme poster signed by Timothée Chalamet & Josh S.
$500

Starting bid

Rare Marty Supreme Japanese B2 teaser poster limited to just 30 copies. Signed by Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet specially for the Screen Slate auction.


Donated by the filmmaker.

"Anora" poster signed by Sean Baker and Mikey Madison item
"Anora" poster signed by Sean Baker and Mikey Madison
$150

Starting bid

Limited-edition "Anora" 13x19 poster with reflective metallic border and tinsel hair signed by Oscar winners Sean Baker and Mikey Madison.


Donated by Sean Baker

Andrew Norman Wilson, "Nobodaddies: Washington & Jackson" item
Andrew Norman Wilson, "Nobodaddies: Washington & Jackson"
$5,000

Starting bid

Andrew Norman Wilson

"Nobodaddies: George Washington & Andrew Jackson"

Archival Pigment Print

24" x 30"

Edition 3 + 2AP

Framed


Andrew Norman Wilson is a writer, director, and artist based in New York. His films have premiered at Sundance, the New York Film Festival, and Rotterdam. His work is in collections such as the Museum of Modern Art New York, Whitney Museum of American Art, The Getty Museum, and The Centre Pompidou, and he has exhibited at LUMA Arles, MoMA PS1, and the Gwangju and Berlin Biennials. His work has been featured in Artforum, ArtReview, BOMB, Frieze, The New Yorker, and Wired, and he has published writing in Harper’s, The Baffler, and the Paris Review.


Donated by the artist.

His Three Daughters - Grateful Dead Parachuting Bears shirt item
His Three Daughters - Grateful Dead Parachuting Bears shirt
$250

Starting bid

Vintage Grateful Dead "Parachuting Bears" t-shirt as worn by Elizabeth Olsen in Azazel Jacobs's film His Three Daughters.


Donated by the filmmaker.

A Visit to the Criterion Closet item
A Visit to the Criterion Closet
$500

Starting bid

This is your chance to step inside the legendary Criterion Closet at their New York offices for your own personalized Closet Picks experience.


For Criterion’s beloved Closet Picks video series, filmmakers, actors, musicians, and other guests are invited into the Closet to browse the collection, select films to take home, and share stories about the movies that matter most to them. Whether tied to a formative cinematic memory, a favorite filmmaker, or a new discovery, each selection becomes part of a personal conversation about a love of cinema.


The winning bidder will receive:

  • A private visit to the Criterion Closet by December 31st, 2026
  • The opportunity to select up to 4 Criterion releases to take home
  • A commemorative Polaroid photo
  • A professionally edited Closet Picks-style video provided for personal use

This experience is not intended for public release, making it a unique keepsake created exclusively for the winner.


Winner is responsible for their travel to the Criterion offices and must visit before December 31, 2026.

Peter Hujar's Day - Hujar wardrobe worn by Ben Whishaw item
Peter Hujar's Day - Hujar wardrobe worn by Ben Whishaw item
Peter Hujar's Day - Hujar wardrobe worn by Ben Whishaw item
Peter Hujar's Day - Hujar wardrobe worn by Ben Whishaw item
Peter Hujar's Day - Hujar wardrobe worn by Ben Whishaw
$500

Starting bid

Shirt, tanktop, and boots worn by Ben Whishaw in the Ira Sachs film Peter Hujar's Day.


Donated by the filmmaker.

Football signed by Christian Petzold & Alexandre Koberidze item
Football signed by Christian Petzold & Alexandre Koberidze item
Football signed by Christian Petzold & Alexandre Koberidze item
Football signed by Christian Petzold & Alexandre Koberidze
$100

Starting bid

One of two soccer balls from the now-legendary soccer showdown between Christian Petzold & Alexandre Koberidze held March 21, 2026. Signed by both of the filmmaker-coach-players. Own a priceless piece of cinema history that will surely appreciate to an astronomical degree with time.


For more on the match, read: https://www.vulture.com/article/how-many-cinephiles-does-it-take-to-win-a-soccer-match.html


Donated by 1-2 Special.

Bill & Ted - Bill S. Preston, Esq.'s T-shirt item
Bill & Ted - Bill S. Preston, Esq.'s T-shirt item
Bill & Ted - Bill S. Preston, Esq.'s T-shirt item
Bill & Ted - Bill S. Preston, Esq.'s T-shirt
$250

Starting bid

Bill S. Preston, Esq.'s battle-worn Wyld Stallyns t-shirt, as worn by Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music.


Donated by Alex Winter.

River's Edge VHS signed by Dennis Hopper *READ DESCRIPTION* item
River's Edge VHS signed by Dennis Hopper *READ DESCRIPTION*
$50

Starting bid

You are bidding on a VHS tape of the timeless immortal film River's Edge signed by the late Dennis Hopper. The film is in our friend Marianne's childhood bedroom on Staten Island, and the winning bidder MUST travel to Staten Island to personally retrieve the tape him or herself. At Marianne's childhood home you will be greeted by her father, Dirty Dan, a retired firefighter and 9/11 first responder. Dan will verify your ID when you arrive. (You must get the tape yourself and may not send a proxy.)


Donated by Marianne. Donor warrants that she acquired the film from Odd's Corner in New Port Richey, FL during the pandemic. Screen Slate is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the signature. Donor further stipulates that the winning bidder "must not be a murderer or a bad person."

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