Screen Slate 2026 Benefit Auction

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Starting bid
Richard Hell's extensively hand-annotated personal copy of the Smithereens screenplay and related papers. Also contains handwritten correspondence between Hell and director Susan Seidelman, business papers, call sheets, and other material related to the film's production. The papers are collected inside the original production folder inside a large envelope provided by Hell.
Starting bid
Lucy Raven
"PR1"
11-color screenprint
27 15/16 x 38 7/8"
Edition of 25
Framed
Prints from this edition are also included in the collections of The Whitney and the Museum of Modern Art.
https://whitney.org/collection/works/42691
https://www.moma.org/collection/works/166554
Courtesy of the artist and Lisson Gallery
Starting bid
Rare Marty Supreme Japanese B2 teaser poster limited to just 30 copies. Signed by Josh Safdie and Timothée Chalamet specially for the Screen Slate auction.
Donated by the filmmaker.
Starting bid
Limited-edition "Anora" 13x19 poster with reflective metallic border and tinsel hair signed by Oscar winners Sean Baker and Mikey Madison.
Donated by Sean Baker
Starting bid
Andrew Norman Wilson
"Nobodaddies: George Washington & Andrew Jackson"
Archival Pigment Print
24" x 30"
Edition 3 + 2AP
Framed
Andrew Norman Wilson is a writer, director, and artist based in New York. His films have premiered at Sundance, the New York Film Festival, and Rotterdam. His work is in collections such as the Museum of Modern Art New York, Whitney Museum of American Art, The Getty Museum, and The Centre Pompidou, and he has exhibited at LUMA Arles, MoMA PS1, and the Gwangju and Berlin Biennials. His work has been featured in Artforum, ArtReview, BOMB, Frieze, The New Yorker, and Wired, and he has published writing in Harper’s, The Baffler, and the Paris Review.
Donated by the artist.
Starting bid
Vintage Grateful Dead "Parachuting Bears" t-shirt as worn by Elizabeth Olsen in Azazel Jacobs's film His Three Daughters.
Donated by the filmmaker.
Starting bid
This is your chance to step inside the legendary Criterion Closet at their New York offices for your own personalized Closet Picks experience.
For Criterion’s beloved Closet Picks video series, filmmakers, actors, musicians, and other guests are invited into the Closet to browse the collection, select films to take home, and share stories about the movies that matter most to them. Whether tied to a formative cinematic memory, a favorite filmmaker, or a new discovery, each selection becomes part of a personal conversation about a love of cinema.
The winning bidder will receive:
This experience is not intended for public release, making it a unique keepsake created exclusively for the winner.
Winner is responsible for their travel to the Criterion offices and must visit before December 31, 2026.
Starting bid
Shirt, tanktop, and boots worn by Ben Whishaw in the Ira Sachs film Peter Hujar's Day.
Donated by the filmmaker.
Starting bid
One of two soccer balls from the now-legendary soccer showdown between Christian Petzold & Alexandre Koberidze held March 21, 2026. Signed by both of the filmmaker-coach-players. Own a priceless piece of cinema history that will surely appreciate to an astronomical degree with time.
For more on the match, read: https://www.vulture.com/article/how-many-cinephiles-does-it-take-to-win-a-soccer-match.html
Donated by 1-2 Special.
Starting bid
Bill S. Preston, Esq.'s battle-worn Wyld Stallyns t-shirt, as worn by Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music.
Donated by Alex Winter.
Starting bid
You are bidding on a VHS tape of the timeless immortal film River's Edge signed by the late Dennis Hopper. The film is in our friend Marianne's childhood bedroom on Staten Island, and the winning bidder MUST travel to Staten Island to personally retrieve the tape him or herself. At Marianne's childhood home you will be greeted by her father, Dirty Dan, a retired firefighter and 9/11 first responder. Dan will verify your ID when you arrive. (You must get the tape yourself and may not send a proxy.)
Donated by Marianne. Donor warrants that she acquired the film from Odd's Corner in New Port Richey, FL during the pandemic. Screen Slate is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the signature. Donor further stipulates that the winning bidder "must not be a murderer or a bad person."
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