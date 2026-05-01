The First Screen Slate Benefit Gala

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Gala access for one. (Tax-deductible value: $200)
Gala access for one, plus your name listed in the "Patron Circle" in print program and online. (Purchase by 5/27 to guarantee print acknowledgment.) (Tax deductible value: $450)
Gala access and your name listed as part of the Benefit Committee in print program and online. (Purchase by 5/27 to guarantee print acknowledgment.) (Tax deductible value: $900)
Gala access, plus your company's name listed as a Supporting Sponsor in print program and online. (Tax deductible value: $2,300)
Gala access, plus your company's logo displayed as a Presenting Sponsor in print program and online. (Tax deductible value: $9,200)
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