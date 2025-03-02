Screening of Nobody Loves A Black Little Girl When She Becomes A Woman

Nobody Loves a Black Little Girl When She Becomes a Woman is a powerful and thought-provoking play that explores the journey of Black girlhood into womanhood. Through raw storytelling, poetry, and compelling monologues, the production sheds light on the societal neglect, struggles, and resilience of Black women as they navigate identity, self-worth, and survival. A groundbreaking work, it challenges audiences to confront uncomfortable truths while celebrating the strength and beauty of Black womanhood.

Nobody Loves a Black Little Girl When She Becomes a Woman is a powerful and thought-provoking play that explores the journey of Black girlhood into womanhood. Through raw storytelling, poetry, and compelling monologues, the production sheds light on the societal neglect, struggles, and resilience of Black women as they navigate identity, self-worth, and survival. A groundbreaking work, it challenges audiences to confront uncomfortable truths while celebrating the strength and beauty of Black womanhood.

seeMoreDetailsMobile