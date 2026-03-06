The REAL Program, Inc.

Hosted by

The REAL Program, Inc.

About this event

Scripps Spelling Bee

3 City Hall Square

Lynn, MA 01901, USA

The Lexicon
$5,000

Logo on REAL's website, social media, physical banner, step-and-repeat backdrop at the event, and photos with the regional winners.

The Webster
$2,500

Logo on REAL's website, social media, and a physical banner displayed on stage at the Lynn Auditorium.

The Narrative
$1,000

Logo on REAL's website, social media, and a physical banner displayed on stage at the Lynn Auditorium.

The Verse
$500

Logo on social media and announced as a sponsor at the event.

The Word
$100

Announced as a sponsor at the event.

Add a donation for The REAL Program, Inc.

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