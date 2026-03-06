Scripps Spelling Bee

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About this event
Logo on REAL's website, social media, physical banner, step-and-repeat backdrop at the event, and photos with the regional winners.
Logo on REAL's website, social media, and a physical banner displayed on stage at the Lynn Auditorium.
Logo on REAL's website, social media, and a physical banner displayed on stage at the Lynn Auditorium.
Logo on social media and announced as a sponsor at the event.
Announced as a sponsor at the event.
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