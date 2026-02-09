Southport Christian School

Offered by

Southport Christian School

About this shop

SCS Uniform Resale Shop

Lands' End Girls Logo Polo Size 4/5 item
Lands' End Girls Logo Polo Size 4/5
$1

Size 4/5

I recommend sizing up, these shrink

Slight fading on collar, good condition

Gymboree Skort 5T item
Gymboree Skort 5T
$2

Size 5T

Good condition

crown & ivy kids girls shorts item
crown & ivy kids girls shorts item
crown & ivy kids girls shorts
$3

Size 5

adjustable waist

Children's Place Girls White Collared Button Up item
Children's Place Girls White Collared Button Up
$3

Size 5/6

Good condition, no stains

Children's Place One Piece Collared Jumper item
Children's Place One Piece Collared Jumper
$4

Size 5/6

Good condition, no stains

Children's Place Navy Jumper Size 5/6 item
Children's Place Navy Jumper Size 5/6
$4

Size 5/6

Great condition

Children's Place Pleated Khaki Skort item
Children's Place Pleated Khaki Skort
$5

Size 6

Great condition

Adjustable waist, side zip

Children's Place Navy Skort item
Children's Place Navy Skort
$3

Size 6

Good condition

Adjustable waist, side zip

Children's Place navy skort item
Children's Place navy skort
$2

Size 6

Good condition

adjustable waist, side zip

Logo Turtleneck size 6 item
Logo Turtleneck size 6
Pay what you can

Size 6

Good used condition

Nautica School Uniform Girls Cap Sleeve Polo Size 6 item
Nautica School Uniform Girls Cap Sleeve Polo Size 6
$3

Size 6 (L)

Athletic/moisture wick fabric

Like new

Children's Place navy skort item
Children's Place navy skort
$3

Size 6x/7

Great condition

elastic waist, side zip

Green Logo Tee Youth XS item
Green Logo Tee Youth XS
$2

Youth XS

Good condition

UA navy shorts size 10 item
UA navy shorts size 10 item
UA navy shorts size 10
$5

Boys size 10 loose

Athletic/moisture wick fabric

Excellent condition

French Toast Boys 10/12 Long Sleeve Polo item
French Toast Boys 10/12 Long Sleeve Polo
$2

Size 10/12

Great condition, look new

Nautica School Uniform Skort item
Nautica School Uniform Skort
$5

Size 12.5 Plus

Athletic/Moisture wick material

Great condition

Lands' End Pleated Knee Length Skort item
Lands' End Pleated Knee Length Skort
$5

Size 14

Excellent condition

Adjustable waist, back zip

French Toast Boys Grey Polo YXL item
French Toast Boys Grey Polo YXL
$3

Size youth XL (14/16)

New with tags

Girls Yellow Polo (14/16) item
Girls Yellow Polo (14/16)
$2

Size (14/16)

MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY

Excellent condition

Lands' End Evergreen Chapel Logo Polo YXL item
Lands' End Evergreen Chapel Logo Polo YXL
$5

Size youth XL (14/16)

*I recommend sizing up one from your normal size

Good condition

Children's Place Navy Jumper item
Children's Place Navy Jumper
$5

Size XXL (16)

Appear like new, excellent condition

Justice Skort item
Justice Skort
$2

Size XL Plus (16/18)

Good condition

French Toast Girls Polo item
French Toast Girls Polo
$3

Size youth XXL (18/20)

New with tags

Scalloped collar

French Toast Girls Polo item
French Toast Girls Polo
$2

Size XXL (18/20)

Great condition, looks new

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