SCS Uniform Resale Shop

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Size 4/5
I recommend sizing up, these shrink
Slight fading on collar, good condition
Size 5T
Good condition
Size 5
adjustable waist
Size 5/6
Good condition, no stains
Size 5/6
Good condition, no stains
Size 5/6
Great condition
Size 6
Great condition
Adjustable waist, side zip
Size 6
Good condition
Adjustable waist, side zip
Size 6
Good condition
adjustable waist, side zip
Size 6
Good used condition
Size 6 (L)
Athletic/moisture wick fabric
Like new
Size 6x/7
Great condition
elastic waist, side zip
Youth XS
Good condition
Boys size 10 loose
Athletic/moisture wick fabric
Excellent condition
Size 10/12
Great condition, look new
Size 12.5 Plus
Athletic/Moisture wick material
Great condition
Size 14
Excellent condition
Adjustable waist, back zip
Size youth XL (14/16)
New with tags
Size (14/16)
MIDDLE SCHOOL ONLY
Excellent condition
Size youth XL (14/16)
*I recommend sizing up one from your normal size
Good condition
Size XXL (16)
Appear like new, excellent condition
Size XL Plus (16/18)
Good condition
Size youth XXL (18/20)
New with tags
Scalloped collar
Size XXL (18/20)
Great condition, looks new
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