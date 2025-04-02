SCSC 25th Anniversary Gala Raffle Baskets

Sand Cloud Beach Blanket, 2 Beach Towels, Beachcomber Beach Bag, Various Beach Toys including Waboba Ball, Shell Collecting Kit, Sand Toys, etc., Shell Painting Kit, Sunscreen, 2 Waterproof Phone Cases, $50 WaWa Gift Card and $50
Rita’s Gift Card
Estimated value over $250
Baking Basket
$1
Baking Sheet and Cooling Rack, Muffin Pan, Rolling Pin, Collapsible Measuring Spoons, Silicone Baking Mat, Set of 5 Stainless Steel Bowls, Apron, Mini Oven Mitts, Cupcake Carrier, The Pizza Box Gift Certificate, Guittard Cocoa Powder and baking chocolate, Vanilla extract, etc.
Estimated Value over $200
Coffee Basket
$1
French Press, Coffee Grinder, Grosche Moka Press, Asobe Cold Brew Coffee Maker, Frother, HydraFlow Water Bottle, Cappuccino Cups, Fair Trade Coffee: One Village, Starbucks, BSG, Various Coffee Accessories and A Day In Harrisburg
Estimated value over $200
Candy Basket
$1
Assortment of Candy including Nerds, Hershey Kisses, Reese’s, Gummy Bears, Twizzlers, Peanut M and Ms and more! Snack Bowls, Visa and Target Gift Card, Harleysville Pizza Gift Certificate, Let’s Roam Gift Certificate and Shady Brook Farms Gift Certificate
Estimated Value over $200
Movie Night Basket
$1
Movie Snack Tray, Blanket, Popcorn, Assortment of Candy, Dogman Movie Art, Common Sense Media Donation, $50 Broad Street Theater Gift Card, $25 Broad Street Pizzeria Gift Card, Oaks Cinema (2 passes) and American Treasure Tour (2
passes)
Estimated Value over $200
Fitness/Wellness Basket
$1
Yoga Mat, Foam Roller, Sweat Towels, Exercise Bands, Face Cloth and Exfoliator, 3 Water Bottles, Bath bombs, Journal, $50 Spa Finder Gift Card, Dr. Teal’s Lotion, Foaming Bath, Body Scrub and Epsom Salt
Estimated Value over $200
Summertime Basket
$1
$100 Great Wolf Lodge Gift Certificate, 2 Passes to Hershey Park , Assortment of Summertime activities including Toss and Catch Game, Window Bird Feeder, Face Paint, etc., Owala Water Bottle, Beach Towels, EAGLES speaker and more!
Estimated Value over $300
Outdoor Adventure Basket
$1
Siesta Hammock, 2 Outdoor Chairs, Multitools, AnorTrek Hammock, Life Straw Personal Filter, 2 Water Bottles, First Aid Kit, Sunscreen, Insect Repellent, After Bite, $20 Amazon Gift Card
Estimated Value over $250
Gardening Basket
$1
Gardening Hand Tools, 2 Medium Ceramic Planters, Galvanized 17 Gallon Round Tub, Garden Kneeling Pad, Mini Wheel Barrow, with Plush Vegetables, Seed Starting Tray, Vegetable and Flower Seeds, $25 Rays Greenhouse Gift Certificate, $50 Lowes’s Gift Card, $50 Home Depot Gift Card, $15 Amazon Gift Card, $99.95 Gardener’s Supply Co Gift Card, $50 Behmerwald Nursery Gift Card
Estimated Value over $350
School Spirit Basket
$1
SCSC Gear including Tumbler, Water Bottle, Hat, Notebook and Picnic Blanket, IV B&G Club Membership, Assortment of Games
Estimated Value over $200
Eagles Basket
$1
Assortment of EAGLES Mementos!
Souderton (and surrounding areas) support SCSC! Basket
$1
Donations from Jesse’s BBQ, Bishop Estate Vineyard and Winery, Harleysville Hotel, Backyard Beans Coffee and more!
Estimated Value over $200
Family Game Night
$1
Brookstone Cotton Candy Maker, Assortment of Board Games including Monopoly Wicked Edition, Pictionary, Let’s Go Fishing and more! Light Up Bean Bag Toss, Minecraft Puzzle, Harry Potter Playing Cards and Assortment of Candy and Snacks. $40 Domino’s Pizza Gift Card, Harleysville Pizza Gift Certificate, $20 Broad Street Theater Gift Card
Estimated Value over $200
