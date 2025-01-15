Unity in Diversity | SCSF Gala 2025

View the show from the standing room area. No seat included.
On-ice Platinum VIP Table
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
One front row on ice table with seating for 4, President’s VIP Reception, and small bites and drinks
On-ice Gold VIP Table
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
One second row on ice table with seating for 4, President’s VIP Reception, and small bites and drinks
On-ice Silver VIP Table
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
One third row on ice high-top table with seating for 2, President’s VIP Reception, and small bites and drinks
On-ice Platinum VIP Individual Seat
$250
One seat at a front row on ice table shared with 3 other individuals, President’s VIP Reception, and small bites and drinks
On-ice Gold VIP Individual Seat
$200
One seat at a second row on ice table shared with 3 other individuals, President’s VIP Reception, and small bites and drinks
On-ice Silver VIP Individual Seat
$175
One seat at a third row on ice high-top table shared with another individual, President’s VIP Reception, and small bites and drinks
Hockey Box C
$70
One seat in Hockey Box section C. Note: You may need to walk briefly on the ice to access this seat.
Hockey Box D
$70
One seat in Hockey Box section D. Note: You may need to walk briefly on the ice to access this seat.
Bleachers K
$50
One seat in Bleachers section K
Bleachers L
$50
One seat in Bleachers section L
Window E
$45
One seat in Window section E
Window F
$45
One seat in Window section F
Window G
$50
One seat in Window section G
Window H
$50
One seat in Window section H
Window I
$45
One seat in Window section I
Accessible Seating (Includes Companion Ticket)
$70
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
If sold out, email us to request additional accessible seating.Accessible seating is reserved for those who need it; proof of eligibility may be required upon request. This ticket provides one seat for a guest with a disability and one companion seat at a second row on ice table shared with other individuals.
