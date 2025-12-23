Hosted by
This donation grants admission to ALL Schuylkill County Scream Queens home events in 2026 and helps to keep us rolling - ALL SEASON LONG....
Schuylkill County Scream Queens present:
THE SCSQ SEASON TICKET (2026)!
8 EVENTS - 1 LOW PRICE!
Join us ALL season for ALL things Scream Queens DERBY!
EVENT SCHEDULE:
I LOVE YOU TO DEATH 2026 - ILYTD (double header mixer)
- 2/7/2026
SCSQ v Patuxent (double header)
- 3/21/2026
SCSQ Queen B's v 301 Derby Dames
- 4/18/2026
SCSQ v Connecticut + Team PA v Divergence (double header)
- 5/30/2026
SCSQ Queen B's v Reading Roller Derby
- 6/28/2026
SCSQ v NOVA (double header)
- 8/30/2026
BLOOD BOWL 2026 (triple header mixer)
- 10/24/2026
SLAPSGIVING 2026 - Food Fight "Mini" Tourney
- 11/21/2026
** All events will take place at the Roller Roost Sports Arena, Pottsville, PA 17901. Events and dates are subject to change - please check our Facebook page fore more details.
