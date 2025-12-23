Schuylkill County Scream Queens

Schuylkill County Scream Queens

SCSQ Season Ticket

94 Westwood Rd

Pottsville, PA 17901, USA

SEASON TICKET - 2026
$50

This donation grants admission to ALL Schuylkill County Scream Queens home events in 2026 and helps to keep us rolling - ALL SEASON LONG....

Schuylkill County Scream Queens present: 


THE SCSQ SEASON TICKET (2026)!


8 EVENTS - 1 LOW PRICE!


Join us ALL season for ALL things Scream Queens DERBY!


EVENT SCHEDULE:

I LOVE YOU TO DEATH 2026 - ILYTD (double header mixer)

- 2/7/2026


SCSQ v Patuxent (double header)

- 3/21/2026

SCSQ Queen B's v 301 Derby Dames

- 4/18/2026


SCSQ v Connecticut + Team PA v Divergence (double header) 

- 5/30/2026


SCSQ Queen B's v Reading Roller Derby

- 6/28/2026


SCSQ v NOVA (double header)

- 8/30/2026


BLOOD BOWL 2026 (triple header mixer)

- 10/24/2026


SLAPSGIVING 2026 - Food Fight "Mini" Tourney

- 11/21/2026



** All events will take place at the Roller Roost Sports Arena, Pottsville, PA 17901. Events and dates are subject to change - please check our Facebook page fore more details.

