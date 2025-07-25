Science Coach Teacher Curriculum

Teacher Curriculum - First Year License
$1,250

● Purchase is for a first-year license for one teacher's access to Science Coach Teacher Curriculum in Canvas.

● A teacher's school email address must be provided.

● The license is good for one year - July 1 to June 30.  (Renew for $500

● No additional support is included in this purchase.

Teacher Curriculum – Renew Yearly License
$500

● Purchase a renewal license of Science Coach Teacher Curriculum for a returning teacher.

● The teacher's school email address must be on file in Canvas.

● The license is good for one year - July 1 to June 30.

● No additional support is included in this purchase.

Student Curriculum - Yearly License
$75

● Purchase annually per student - July 1-June 30.

● Full access to student content including videos, presentations, handouts and auto-scored assessments.

● Customizable.

● Available in Canvas - Hosted on Science Coach’s instance or course made available for a local Canvas installation. Includes observer (parent) access.

● For flipped, blended/hybrid or self-paced instruction.

On-site PD Option
$7,500

● 6 total hours of on-site instructor lead, hands-on training over a maximum of 2 days (times to be mutually agreed upon).

● Up to 15 teacher trainees from just your school/district.

● Classroom must have a data projector, a computer for each teacher with an internet connection, and the ability/ permission to reach the sites used in the training. The domains will be provided in advance.

● Includes annual email support access (up to 5 emails - See Optional Email Support below.)

● Certificates are provided for completion of 6 hours of Continuing Education PD. Weekend or outside of regular business hours (8 am - 5 pm Monday-Friday) training will be subject to a $1000 surcharge.

Virtual PD Option
$5,000

● Provided using Zoom

● 6 total hours of instructor lead, hands-on training (2 days @ 3 hours/day)

● Up to 10 teacher trainees from just your school/district

● Includes annual email support access (up to 3 emails- See Optional Email Support below.)

● Certificates are provided for completion of 6 hours of Continuing Education PD. Weekend or outside of regular business hours (8 am - 5 pm Monday-Friday) training will be subject to a $1000 surcharge.

Just-in-Time Training Option
$2,500

● $2,500 Per teacher/year.

● Can be added to any of the options above or selected individually.

● August - March - monthly virtual trainings.

● Provides AIM Teacher instruction needed for the upcoming month.  

● Group session with 15+ minutes of ques on/answer/individualized instruction via breakout rooms.

● 8 sessions - 9 total hours (August - 2 hour session, September-March 1 hour session)

● Includes annual email support access for one email. (See Optional Email Support below.)

Optional Email Support Access
$250

● $250/teacher/year - Only available to purchasers of other training options.

● Unlimited email support for one email address for curriculum usage, technical support, best practices for AIM Teacher/Student implementation, etc.

● Direct email to a CONSISTENT knowledgeable Science Coach staff member.

● Timely reply commitment.

