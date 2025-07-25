● Purchase is for a first-year license for one teacher's access to Science Coach Teacher Curriculum in Canvas.
● A teacher's school email address must be provided.
● The license is good for one year - July 1 to June 30. (Renew for $500
● No additional support is included in this purchase.
● Purchase a renewal license of Science Coach Teacher Curriculum for a returning teacher.
● The teacher's school email address must be on file in Canvas.
● The license is good for one year - July 1 to June 30.
● No additional support is included in this purchase.
● Purchase annually per student - July 1-June 30.
● Full access to student content including videos, presentations, handouts and auto-scored assessments.
● Customizable.
● Available in Canvas - Hosted on Science Coach’s instance or course made available for a local Canvas installation. Includes observer (parent) access.
● For flipped, blended/hybrid or self-paced instruction.
● 6 total hours of on-site instructor lead, hands-on training over a maximum of 2 days (times to be mutually agreed upon).
● Up to 15 teacher trainees from just your school/district.
● Classroom must have a data projector, a computer for each teacher with an internet connection, and the ability/ permission to reach the sites used in the training. The domains will be provided in advance.
● Includes annual email support access (up to 5 emails - See Optional Email Support below.)
● Certificates are provided for completion of 6 hours of Continuing Education PD. Weekend or outside of regular business hours (8 am - 5 pm Monday-Friday) training will be subject to a $1000 surcharge.
● Provided using Zoom
● 6 total hours of instructor lead, hands-on training (2 days @ 3 hours/day)
● Up to 10 teacher trainees from just your school/district
● Includes annual email support access (up to 3 emails- See Optional Email Support below.)
● Certificates are provided for completion of 6 hours of Continuing Education PD. Weekend or outside of regular business hours (8 am - 5 pm Monday-Friday) training will be subject to a $1000 surcharge.
● $2,500 Per teacher/year.
● Can be added to any of the options above or selected individually.
● August - March - monthly virtual trainings.
● Provides AIM Teacher instruction needed for the upcoming month.
● Group session with 15+ minutes of ques on/answer/individualized instruction via breakout rooms.
● 8 sessions - 9 total hours (August - 2 hour session, September-March 1 hour session)
● Includes annual email support access for one email. (See Optional Email Support below.)
● $250/teacher/year - Only available to purchasers of other training options.
● Unlimited email support for one email address for curriculum usage, technical support, best practices for AIM Teacher/Student implementation, etc.
● Direct email to a CONSISTENT knowledgeable Science Coach staff member.
● Timely reply commitment.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing