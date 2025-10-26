SCTX Holiday Youth Convention 2026

3200 Century Park Blvd

Austin, TX 78727, USA

Full Event Admission
$75

Enjoy access to all events and services.

Thursday Evening Service
$25

This will only provide admission to the Thursday evening service.

Friday Evening Service
$25

This will only provide admission to the Friday evening service

Full Event Admission with Free T-Shirt (Limit of 50)
$75

Enjoy access to all events and services, and your HYC 2026 T-Shirt for free! Please pick up your complimentary shirt at the merchandise booth during the event. This offer is available for a limited time only, ending on November 11th at 8:00 pm.

Add a donation for SOUTH CENTRAL TEXAS DISTRICT UPCI

$

