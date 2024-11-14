SCUBA Trave Auction 2025

Sail into an exotic, lush and mysterious land. Komodo National Park in Indonesia is recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and the land and ocean here are protected. You will be hosted on the luxury Pindito live-aboard yacht for 12 magical days. The winning bidder may select their 2018 itinerary. Choices include Bali, Sangeang, Banta, Rinka, East Flores, and Komodo. The topside sites viewable from your deck complimented by underwater splendor. With over 17,000 islands to choose from, Indonesia is perhaps the worlds greatest island hopping, diving and beach lounging adventure. Pindito will show you stunningly beautiful islands, dragons, volcanoes, azure waters, luscious reefs and huge and healthy biodiversity of underwater critters. The marine animals include: 260 species of reef corals, 70 different sponges, 17 species of whales and dolphins and two species of sea turtles. Think you've seen it all? Perhaps after this vacation you can say you have. Additional Lot Details: This experience expires on December 31, 2018 Valid for two people Valid for eleven nights All meals included Fine Print: Airfare not included To be scheduled at mutually agreed upon date, based on donor availability, but before the expiration date of trip Blackout dates may apply Winner must contact a Sea Save Foundation representative within thirty days of auction closure Contact with the donor must be made within ninety days of auction closure Sea Save Foundation strongly suggests dive safety insurance Save Foundation strongly suggests travel insurance Refunds will not be made for any reason Experience cannot be transferred, resold or re-auctioned We expect the winning bidder and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending this experience. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

