"Cab Calloway" by Dellarious - Unabridged Literary Arts' Gala Auction

The work of Rochester artist Dellarious can be found all over the city - from utility boxes on street corners to the shelves of Wegmans supermarkets.
In this piece, Dellarious depicts another Rochester native: American jazz legend Cab Calloway.
Calloway, the first African-American to have his own syndicated radio show, grew up on Cypress Street in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood. He posthumously received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.
