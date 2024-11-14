"Cab Calloway" by Dellarious - Unabridged Literary Arts' Gala Auction

The work of Rochester artist Dellarious can be found all over the city - from utility boxes on street corners to the shelves of Wegmans supermarkets. In this piece, Dellarious depicts another Rochester native: American jazz legend Cab Calloway. Calloway, the first African-American to have his own syndicated radio show, grew up on Cypress Street in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood. He posthumously received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

The work of Rochester artist Dellarious can be found all over the city - from utility boxes on street corners to the shelves of Wegmans supermarkets. In this piece, Dellarious depicts another Rochester native: American jazz legend Cab Calloway. Calloway, the first African-American to have his own syndicated radio show, grew up on Cypress Street in Rochester’s South Wedge neighborhood. He posthumously received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

More details...