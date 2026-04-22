SCWA - Columbia Chapter

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SCWA - Columbia Chapter

About this event

SCWA Columbia Chapter Banquet 2026

Single Ticket
$50

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

Couple Ticket
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails. 2 Tickets included.

Teal Sponsor
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

  • 4 Tickets included.
  • Sponsor hat and gift.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
Woodduck Sponsor
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

  • 6 Tickets included.
  • Sponsor hat and gift.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
Mallard Sponsor
$1,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

  • 8 Tickets included.
  • One Ticket for the Sponsor Only Gun Raffle
  • Sponsor hat and gift.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
Canvasback Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

  • 8 Tickets included.
  • One Ticket for the Sponsor Only Gun Raffle
  • Sponsor hat and gift.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • 2 Tickets to both the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
  • Browning A-Bolt Hunter in .308 Winchester OR $800 Gift Certificate to Shooters Choice in West Columbia.
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