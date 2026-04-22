SCWA Columbia Chapter Banquet 2026

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About this event
A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.
A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails. 2 Tickets included.
A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.
A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.
A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.
A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.
$
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