SCWA - Lake Murray Chapter

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SCWA - Lake Murray Chapter

About this event

SCWA Lake Murray Chapter Banquet 2026

3152 Augusta Hwy

Gilbert, SC 29054, USA

Single Ticket
$50

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

Couple Ticket
$85
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails. 2 Tickets included.

Woodduck Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

  • A reserved table for 8 people.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • 1 Raffle Ticket Book
Mallard Sponsor
$1,250
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

  • A reserved table for 8 people.
  • Company banner displayed at event.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • Sponsor gift from chapter.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • 1 Raffle Ticket Books.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
Boat Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.


*ONLY 1 AVAILABLE*

  • A reserved table for 8 people.
  • Company banner displayed at event.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • Sponsor gift from chapter.
  • Boats displayed at event.
  • 2 Raffle Ticket Books.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
Truck Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.


*ONLY 1 AVAILABLE*

  • A reserved table for 8 people.
  • Company banner displayed at event.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • Sponsor gift from chapter.
  • Vehicles displayed at event.
  • 2 Raffle Ticket Books.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
Equipment Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.


*ONLY 1 AVAILABLE*

  • A reserved table for 8 people.
  • Company banner displayed at event.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • Sponsor gift from chapter.
  • Equipment displayed at event.
  • 2 Raffle Ticket Books.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
UTV/ATV Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.


*ONLY 1 AVAILABLE*

  • A reserved table for 8 people.
  • Company banner displayed at event.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • Sponsor gift from chapter.
  • ATV/UTV/Bikes displayed at event
  • 2 Raffle Ticket Books.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
Bar Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.


*ONLY 1 AVAILABLE*

  • A reserved table for 8 people.
  • Company banner displayed prominently on bar day of event.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • Will be the presenting sponsor of the bar.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • Sponsor gift from chapter.
  • 2 Raffle Ticket Books.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
Koozie Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.


*ONLY 1 AVAILABLE*

  • A reserved table for 8 people.
  • Company banner displayed at event.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • Custom Koozies will be made with your logo and given out to everyone.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • Sponsor gift from chapter.
  • 2 Raffle Ticket Books.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
Canvasback Sponsor (GUN TABLE)
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A fun night of SCWA fellowship, raffles, auctions along with dinner and cocktails.

  • A large reversed main table for 10 people.
  • AR12 G5 Tactical 12 Gauge 18.5"
  • Company banner displayed at event in prime location.
  • Recognition in banquet materials.
  • SCWA Sponsor gift.
  • 3 Raffle Ticket Books.
  • 2 Tickets to either the 2027 Sportsman's Ball or Duck Shuck in Charleston.
  • SCWA Merchandise from Chapter.
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