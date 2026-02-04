SD TET FEST 2026 Exhibitor Application (Invited)

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San Diego, CA 92106
Inline booth space in columns M, N, P, Q, or R for nonprofits or government agencies. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS, SATURDAY ONLY
Inline booth space in columns M, N, P, Q, or R for nonprofits or government agencies. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS, SUNDAY ONLY
Inline booth space in columns M, N, P, Q, or R for for distributing information or generating leads. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS, SATURDAY ONLY
Inline booth space in columns M, N, P, Q, or R for for distributing information or generating leads. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS, SUNDAY ONLY
Inline booth space in row C for invited Cultural Village exhibitors. Invitees must apply using a discount code. Services provided will depend on the exhibitor and their specific requests.
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