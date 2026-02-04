Vietnamese American Youth Alliance Corp

Hosted by

Vietnamese American Youth Alliance Corp

About this event

SD TET FEST 2026 Exhibitor Application (Invited)

2455 Cushing Rd

San Diego, CA 92106

Nonprofit/Gov 10x10, Inline M/N/P/Q/R (Saturday-Only)
$125

Inline booth space in columns M, N, P, Q, or R for nonprofits or government agencies. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS, SATURDAY ONLY

Nonprofit/Gov 10x10, Inline M/N/P/Q/R (Sunday-Only)
$125

Inline booth space in columns M, N, P, Q, or R for nonprofits or government agencies. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS, SUNDAY ONLY

Info 10x10, Inline M/N/P/Q/R (Saturday-Only)
$250

Inline booth space in columns M, N, P, Q, or R for for distributing information or generating leads. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS, SATURDAY ONLY

Info 10x10, Inline M/N/P/Q/R (Sunday-Only)
$250

Inline booth space in columns M, N, P, Q, or R for for distributing information or generating leads. DOES NOT INCLUDE BOOTH OR OTHER SERVICES. LIMITED HOURS, SUNDAY ONLY

Village 10x10, Inline C
$500

Inline booth space in row C for invited Cultural Village exhibitors. Invitees must apply using a discount code. Services provided will depend on the exhibitor and their specific requests.

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