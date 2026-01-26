Vietnamese American Youth Alliance Corp

Hosted by

Vietnamese American Youth Alliance Corp

About this event

SD TET FEST 2026 Sponsorship

2455 Cushing Rd

San Diego, CA 92106

Custom Sponsor for Dance Competition
$500

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions.

Includes: 2nd Place Dance Competition Prize Sponsorship; 1 to 2-minute remarks during the program and prize presentation, Premium booth assignment

Custom Sponsor $500
$500

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Custom Sponsor $1000
$1,000

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Custom Sponsor $2000
$2,000

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Custom Sponsor $2500
$2,500

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Bronze Sponsor $3500
$3,500

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Custom Sponsor $4000
$4,000

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Silver Sponsor $5000
$5,000

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Gold Sponsor $10000
$10,000

See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Presenting Sponsor $15000
$15,000

San Diego Tet Festival Presented by "Sponsor Name"


See sponsorship agreement for terms and conditions

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!