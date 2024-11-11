SDA 2025 Registration

See the amazing new developments going on at the Springfield Clinic as it celebrates its 100th Birthday this year. Staff will guide you through and share fantastic information about the amazing care being provided in Springfield. The ticket price is a donation to the facility. If you would like to add more, please select the box following to increase your donation. Melha Shriners Directors Staff will make a presentation to Shriners Children's - New England at Shriners Appreciation Day. Ladies attending the luncheon will be on the first shuttles between 10 and 11 am. All others will attend between 11 am and 2 pm. Shrine casual attire is recommended; photo opportunities will be available.

See the amazing new developments going on at the Springfield Clinic as it celebrates its 100th Birthday this year. Staff will guide you through and share fantastic information about the amazing care being provided in Springfield. The ticket price is a donation to the facility. If you would like to add more, please select the box following to increase your donation. Melha Shriners Directors Staff will make a presentation to Shriners Children's - New England at Shriners Appreciation Day. Ladies attending the luncheon will be on the first shuttles between 10 and 11 am. All others will attend between 11 am and 2 pm. Shrine casual attire is recommended; photo opportunities will be available.

seeMoreDetailsMobile