SDA 2025 Registration

This includes all the same as regular registration but adds a late fee so you really want to book your registration early.
Savage Arms Admission (open date or companion)
$15
This ticket is for any open date for yourself or your companion. Please see our Transportation Ambassadors to schedule your shuttle time.
Basketball Hall of Fame (open date or companion)
$15
This ticket is for any open date for yourself or your companion. Please see our Transportation Ambassadors to schedule your shuttle time.
Springfield 5 Museums Admission (open date or companion)
$15
This ticket is for any open date for yourself or your companion. Please see our Transportation Ambassadors to schedule your shuttle time.
Massachusetts Lottery Ticket (companion ticket)
$15
This ticket is for any open date for yourself or your companion. Ticket may be a scratch ticket or a weekly draw, randomly selected.
Springfield Armory Historic Tour (open date or companion)
$15
This ticket is for any open date for yourself or your companion. Please see our Transportation Ambassadors to schedule your shuttle time.
Welcome Reception - Thursday, April 24
$39
Join us for hospitality like you've never seen before. Our team has put together an evening of fun, food and friends. This is a cocktail party like no other. Dress to impress. Select a second ticket and bring your spouse/partner.
Magic Wings/Yankee Candle Trip - Friday, April 25
$79
Board your motor coach and head to the Magic Wings Conservatory and world-famous Yankee Candle Flagship Store. Trivia, raffles and more will be hosted by our Hospitality Ambassadors. Lunch and shopping round out the afternoon.
Comedy Benefit Show & Dinner - Friday, April 25
$69
Enjoy a night of great food, laughter and fundraising. Beach-themed event features a mouth-watering buffet to please every palate and an adult comedy show sure to keep you in stitches. Raffles, prizes, etc. Don't miss it. Beach attire is recommended; Fez not required.
Select a second ticket for your spouse/partner; sharing is frowned upon at this event. Not a joke. Lol.
Mystery Tour - Nobles only - Friday, April 25
$20
This tour is for Nobles only. Not much of a description here because it's a mystery!! Casual attire is recommended. Due to the nature of the "mystery" of this tour, Fez and shrine emblem attire is emphatically discouraged. Please keep Fez etiquette in mind when wearing Shrine attire.
Mystery Tour - Open to All - Friday, April 25
$20
This tour promises to provide fun and frivolity on an NC-17 level for those not looking to get a record during their visit to our event. Suggested areas of interest will be entertained.
Shriners Children's New England Tour - Saturday, April 26
$5
See the amazing new developments going on at the Springfield Clinic as it celebrates its 100th Birthday this year. Staff will guide you through and share fantastic information about the amazing care being provided in Springfield. The ticket price is a donation to the facility. If you would like to add more, please select the box following to increase your donation. Melha Shriners Directors Staff will make a presentation to Shriners Children's - New England at Shriners Appreciation Day.
Ladies attending the luncheon will be on the first shuttles between 10 and 11 am. All others will attend between 11 am and 2 pm. Shrine casual attire is recommended; photo opportunities will be available.
Ladies' Luncheon - Saturday, April 26
$50
This luncheon is a great opportunity to connect with leadership of all of the ladies' organizations. Great food, raffles, prizes and more.
You may also select the section below to make an additional donation to Shriners Children's - New England.
President's Banquet/Lobsterfest - Saturday, April 26
$99
New England favorites served hot and fresh with a special surprise presentation followed by awards and ceremony.
Select a second ticket for your spouse/companion; this event also does not encourage sharing.
For those with shellfish allergies/sensitivities or aversions, there will be plenty of other items available.
Traditionally, this event was very formal, black tie and gowns (not necessarily on the same person). Due to the nature of dinner, consider wearing something impressive yet easily dry cleaned if your lobster gets out of control! Many photos will be taken this evening so keep that in mind when selecting your wardrobe. Got something in Lobster Red? Be noticed.
Directors Breakfast/BOG -(Nobles only) - Sunday, April 27
$20
Board of Governors Caucus and Breakfast. This event is for Nobles only. Entrance into meeting requires purchase of this ticket. A private breakfast will be available for Nobles attending this meeting. Nobles' attire is Shrine formal with Fez.
Lodging/Hotel reservation/King Room
$181.98
Occupancy taxes included per day. You must select this for EACH night's stay. Arrival prior to 3 pm may require additional charges upon check in. All rooms are non-smoking; MA law requires hotels to charge fines up to $350 per occurrence. Guest will be required to present a credit card at check in for incidentals. Room styles are filled on first come, first served basis and are not guaranteed.
Lodging/Hotel reservation/Double Queen
$181.98
Occupancy taxes included per day. You must select this for EACH night's stay. Arrival prior to 3 pm may require additional charges upon check in. All rooms are non-smoking; MA law requires hotels to charge fines up to $350 per occurrence. Guest will be required to present a credit card at check in for incidentals. Room styles are filled on first come, first served basis and are not guaranteed.
Official SDA 2025 Skit Competition Book
$20
This souvenir book will include a large selection of the best of the best skits submitted from across the system and will include years of research so that you may bring back to your teams a commemorative and instructional tool for assuring a successful Second Section at your next Ceremonial. This price is a pre-order discount; sales at the event will be $30.
SDA Offical Dress Shirt (Long Sleeve)
$60
This high quality brand name dress shirt in lobster red bears the official SDA 2025 logo and will be embroidered with your name on the right. Use the line in the questionnaire section to include your size, gender and how you want your name printed. Shirts must be ordered by February 21 to assure prompt delivery at event. Orders after February 21 may need to be without embroidery or be shipped to your home later for an additional fee.
SDA Official Dress Shirt (Short Sleeve)
$50
This high quality brand name dress shirt in lobster red bears the official SDA 2025 logo and will be embroidered with your name on the right. Use the line in the questionnaire section to include your size, gender and how you want your name printed. Shirts must be ordered by February 21 to assure prompt delivery at event. Orders after February 21 may need to be without embroidery or be shipped to your home for an additional fee.
SDA Offical Logo T-shirt (Unisex)
$25
This high quality T-shirt in lobster red bears the official SDA 2025 logo. Use the line in the questionnaire section to include your size and gender.
Special Edition Commemorative SDA 2025 Lapel Pin
$5
This Commemorative souvenir pin is absolutely beautiful and a must-have for collectors and traders alike. Assure yours are reserved now.
Special Edition Commemorative SDA 2025 Challenge Coin
$20
This Commemorative souvenir challenge coin is classic and unique and makes a great souvenir and/or gift to take home to your friends who couldn't attend. And because of their size, they travel well and don't require hours of shopping! Get yours now before they run out.
