SDLRLA Scholarship Fund Gala- Silent Auction

This unique Carlos Santana signed Fender style guitar was part of a collection of signed guitars, both acoustic and electric, purchased from “The Gallery” celebrity collectibles shop at Mandalay Bay. The collection included not only a signed Santana guitar, but also a signed Sting bass guitar and acoustic guitars signed by Bob Dylan, The Eagles, and The Doobie Brothers.
Guitar will be on display at the SDLRLA Scholarship fund gala on 12/14/24 at the Hilton Bayfront Hotel Indigo Foyer.
Value: $4,000
San Diego Padres 2025 Season- 4 Pack of Tickets
$100
Starting bid
4-Pack of Tickets to a San Diego Padres Game!
Get ready for an unforgettable experience with a 4-pack of tickets to a San Diego Padres game at Petco Park! Whether you're a lifelong fan or just looking to enjoy an exciting day out, this package gives you the chance to witness the Padres in action in one of Major League Baseball's most iconic ballparks.
Perfect for family, friends, or coworkers to enjoy a thrilling game together.
- **Seats**: SECTION 119, ROWS 28 & 29, SEATS 3 & 4. Located in prime areas of the stadium for a great view of the field and all the action.
Feel the energy of the crowd as you cheer on the Padres, with stunning views of the San Diego skyline and bay as your backdrop.
Valid for the 2025 season (specific game date to be determined based on availability).
Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of the excitement! Bid now and secure your seats for a day of fun, sportsmanship, and unforgettable memories at Petco Park. Go Padres! 4 Pack of Tickets to Any Home Game in the schedule!
Padres Ball caps included.
Value Range: $100-$800 (for high demand games)
One Night Stay at Hilton Bayfront for 2 + Exclusive Chef Exp
$500
Starting bid
Ultimate Luxury Getaway: One Night Stay at Hilton Bayfront for 2 + Exclusive Chef Experience Dinner for 6 with wine pairings
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of luxury with this exclusive package! Enjoy a one-night stay at the beautiful Hilton Bayfront Hotel, offering stunning waterfront views and unparalleled comfort in a prime location.
But the experience doesn’t end there! Your stay will be complemented by an exclusive Chef Experience Dinner for six guests. Gather your closest friends or family and enjoy a personalized, four-course dining experience with wine pairings, prepared by a the Hilton culinary chef in the comfort of your own private setting. Whether you’re savoring fresh, locally sourced ingredients or indulging in a custom menu designed just for you, this intimate culinary experience will be one to remember.
This package offers the perfect blend of relaxation, gourmet dining, and exceptional service—creating an unforgettable evening you won’t want to miss!
Value:
$1500 Chef Experience
$300 Hotel Stay with Self Parking
$1800 TOTAL VALUE
Parking validation included
See certificates for restrictions.
Art by Pako Pablos
$200
Starting bid
Framed and matted (Augmented Reality) Giclee, 'The 2 Fridas' by Internationally renowned Artist 'Pako Pablos', valued at $600. Pako has worked with Major NBA players, Hip Hop Artists and Actors creating portraits that they use for their non-profits or just commissioned pieces ranging from $5,000-$50,000. Pakos Tech meets Art, Augmented Reality pieces move and change colors when seen through his app. Check out Pakos website: https://www.pakopablosstudios.com/
One Night Stay at Glorietta Bay Inn in Coronado, CA
$200
Starting bid
Relax as you enjoy a stay in one of the Mansion rooms. Breakfast included and available in the Mansion home from 7am-10am.
Value: $500
See restrictions on gift certificate.
1-Night Stay at Hilton Bayfront Hotel + Spa Gift Certificate
$150
Starting bid
Relax & Unwind Package: One Night Stay at Hilton Bayfront + 2 Eforea Spa Gift Certificates
Treat yourself to a luxurious getaway with a one-night stay at the stunning Hilton Bayfront Hotel, located in the heart of the city. Enjoy breathtaking views, exceptional service, and the perfect location for both relaxation and adventure.
Enhance your experience with two $75 gift certificates to the award-winning eforea Spa, where you can indulge in rejuvenating treatments and unwind in a serene, tranquil atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to relax with a soothing massage or refresh with a revitalizing facial, eforea Spa offers a variety of treatments designed to enhance your well-being.
This package offers the perfect combination of relaxation, luxury, and serenity. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to escape and recharge in style!
Value: $425
