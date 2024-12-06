SDLRLA Scholarship Fund Gala- Silent Auction

4-Pack of Tickets to a San Diego Padres Game! Get ready for an unforgettable experience with a 4-pack of tickets to a San Diego Padres game at Petco Park! Whether you're a lifelong fan or just looking to enjoy an exciting day out, this package gives you the chance to witness the Padres in action in one of Major League Baseball's most iconic ballparks. Perfect for family, friends, or coworkers to enjoy a thrilling game together. - **Seats**: SECTION 119, ROWS 28 & 29, SEATS 3 & 4. Located in prime areas of the stadium for a great view of the field and all the action. Feel the energy of the crowd as you cheer on the Padres, with stunning views of the San Diego skyline and bay as your backdrop. Valid for the 2025 season (specific game date to be determined based on availability). Don’t miss out on this chance to be part of the excitement! Bid now and secure your seats for a day of fun, sportsmanship, and unforgettable memories at Petco Park. Go Padres! 4 Pack of Tickets to Any Home Game in the schedule! Padres Ball caps included. Value Range: $100-$800 (for high demand games)

