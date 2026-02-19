🌳 SDMCA Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 31, 2027
For homeowners and renters living in South Deering Manor.
✔ Covers all adults (18+) living in the household
✔ Voting eligibility (per bylaws)
✔ Access to meetings and neighborhood updates
✔ Opportunity to serve on committees or lead initiatives
✔ Strengthens neighborhood advocacy and organizing efforts
One membership = one household.
Valid until March 31, 2027
For businesses located in or serving the South Deering Manor community.
✔ Recognition as a community-supporting business
✔ Opportunities to collaborate on events
✔ Direct connection with neighborhood leadership
✔ Support for a safe, vibrant commercial corridor
Valid until March 31, 2027
For former residents, friends of the neighborhood, or supporters who want to invest in South Deering Manor’s growth.
✔ Community updates
✔ Invitations to public events
✔ Opportunity to volunteer and support initiatives
(Note: Supporting Members do not vote unless otherwise defined in bylaws.)
Valid until March 31, 2027
For residents or supporters who want to contribute above standard dues.
Helps fund:
No expiration
The Lifetime Membership option is for residents and supporters who want to make a long-term investment in the strength and stability of the South Deering Manor Community Association.
Your one-time contribution helps sustain SDMCA’s work to organize residents, strengthen neighborhood connections, and advocate for improvements that protect the quality of life in South Deering Manor.
Lifetime members will never need to renew their membership.
✔ Lifetime membership status with SDMCA
✔ Voting eligibility (if a resident, per bylaws)
✔ Invitations to community meetings and events
✔ Recognition as a sustaining supporter of the neighborhood
✔ The opportunity to help shape the long-term vision for South Deering Manor
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!