🌳 SDMCA Membership

The Lifetime Membership option is for residents and supporters who want to make a long-term investment in the strength and stability of the South Deering Manor Community Association.





Your one-time contribution helps sustain SDMCA’s work to organize residents, strengthen neighborhood connections, and advocate for improvements that protect the quality of life in South Deering Manor.





Lifetime members will never need to renew their membership.

Lifetime Member Benefits

✔ Lifetime membership status with SDMCA

✔ Voting eligibility (if a resident, per bylaws)

✔ Invitations to community meetings and events

✔ Recognition as a sustaining supporter of the neighborhood

✔ The opportunity to help shape the long-term vision for South Deering Manor