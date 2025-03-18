SE Communal Dinner 2025

Full Dinner - Pick up Sunday at Aish Kitchen 9:30-11 am
$25
1 pan of chicken
1 pan of Persian rice
1 pan of green beans
Bag of Checked Lettuce
$10
Pick up Sunday at Aish Kitchen 9:30-11 am
Challah
Free
If you choose this option please bring 15 Challahs. You can pick them up at the Deli, King Soopers, or order them from braided loaf.
Wine
Free
15 bottles of wine please! Great way to use up that stash from Purim!
Make the Salmon
Free
If you choose this option you're now a Chef! See you at Aish to make some great fish!
Pay for the Salmon
$100
We can't make salmon without salmon! Help us with the cost of fish
Security
$180
Keep our Shabbos meal safe!
Dip Master!
Free
Make at Aish OR buy a variety from the Deli. We need enough for 2 dips at all 15 tables. (I love Dill dip but the choice is yours! Hummus, onion dip, schug, techina, Turkish salad, matbucha and babaganoush... they're all great!)
Buy and Make the Coleslaw
Free
Buy 15 bags of slaw and ingredients for dressing. Dress it at Aish.
Pay for the Potato Kugel
$100
Save yourself the grating and sponsor our Kugels!
Pay for the Main: Chicken!
$125
The most important dish!
Green Beans
Free
Got to have a veggie dish! Keep us healthy by buying 7 pounds of fresh green beans and cooking them at Aish.
Savory Rice
Free
The Rice is Nice! Wow us with your best fancy rice recipe. Just bring a huge bag of rice and any ingredients you need and make it at Aish.
Make the Chicken
Free
Think you have what it takes to be a caterer? Show us how it's done and make the main for Making Shabbos Together!
Set the Table
Free
We have all the beautiful disposables. Do you have the flair to set the tables?
Dessert
Free
Let's be honest, you can be everyone's favorite. Get creative and help us plan dessert for 130 people and then make it!
The Nosh Trays!
Free
What's a Shabbos table without some pickles lives and whatever else you like! Choose an array of items for the first course and make sure to get enough for 15 tables!
Make the Salad
Free
We have the lettuce washed and ready to go! Just get the other ingredients and chop dress and mix!
Paper goods
$150
Sponsor the paper goods for our meal!
Pay for Dessert
$100
Help our Dessert maker get those special ingredients!
Make the Desert
Free
Wanna make 15 ice cream pies and cut up 15 bowls of fruit? This is for you!
Kids Meal Sponsor
$75
Be the kids FAV! Buy the Franks and Blanks for the kids!!!!
Salad
$75
Buy the lettuce for our Salad! Don't worry, we will wash is for you!
Kupfer
$50
