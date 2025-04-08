SE FERNDALE EAGLES REGISTRATION

**Please note that uniform deposits will be returned only if ALL ITEMS are in acceptable condition and ALL outstanding balances have been paid in full. Any unpaid balances will be deducted from your deposit before any refund is issued at the END of the season.

**Please note that uniform deposits will be returned only if ALL ITEMS are in acceptable condition and ALL outstanding balances have been paid in full. Any unpaid balances will be deducted from your deposit before any refund is issued at the END of the season.

More details...