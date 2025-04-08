SE FERNDALE EAGLES REGISTRATION

**Please note that uniform deposits will be returned only if ALL ITEMS are in acceptable condition and ALL outstanding balances have been paid in full. Any unpaid balances will be deducted from your deposit before any refund is issued at the END of the season.
**Please note that uniform deposits will be returned only if ALL ITEMS are in acceptable condition and ALL outstanding balances have been paid in full. Any unpaid balances will be deducted from your deposit before any refund is issued at the END of the season.
Secure your spot
$50
To secure your athlete’s spot on the team, a deposit is due within 3 days of registration. The remaining balance can be paid according to the payment schedule provided.
To secure your athlete’s spot on the team, a deposit is due within 3 days of registration. The remaining balance can be paid according to the payment schedule provided.
Pay as you go! Option #1
$25
If you need to make partial payments. We have options for $25, $50, and $75.00
If you need to make partial payments. We have options for $25, $50, and $75.00
Pay as you go! Option #2
$50
If you need to make partial payments. We have options for $25, $50, and $75.00!
If you need to make partial payments. We have options for $25, $50, and $75.00!
Pay as you go! Option #3
$75
If you need to make partial payments. We have options for $25, $50, and $75.00!
If you need to make partial payments. We have options for $25, $50, and $75.00!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!