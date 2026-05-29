SE Region Football Certification August 1

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About this event
This ticket will admit ONE. Everyone listed on a football roster must be certified. Unfortunately, we can not offer refunds. Please ensure you are on time for the class and stay the entire time.
June 27 fingerprinting ONLY - YOU MUST BE TAKING THE FB CLASS IN ORDER TO GET PRINTS TODAY
Attend our Annual Casino Night (all proceeds go towards the championship games & Competition) The event begins at 7:00 pm. Light hors d'oeuvres, rolling champagne cart, tons of door prizes, silent auction and live auction.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!