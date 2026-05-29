MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

Hosted by

MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

About this event

SE Region Football Certification August 1

9840 International Dr

Orlando, FL 32819, USA

ADMIT ONE FOOTBALL TRAINING Ocoee Middle June 27
$55

This ticket will admit ONE. Everyone listed on a football roster must be certified. Unfortunately, we can not offer refunds. Please ensure you are on time for the class and stay the entire time.

FINGERPRINTING
$55

June 27 fingerprinting ONLY - YOU MUST BE TAKING THE FB CLASS IN ORDER TO GET PRINTS TODAY

CASINO NIGHT FUNDRAISER AUG 1 - 7:00 pm
$65

Attend our Annual Casino Night (all proceeds go towards the championship games & Competition) The event begins at 7:00 pm. Light hors d'oeuvres, rolling champagne cart, tons of door prizes, silent auction and live auction.

Add a donation for MID-FLORIDA POP WARNER FOOTBALL CONFERENCE, INC.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!