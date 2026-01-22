Sea Star Horse Sanctuary

Sea Star Horse Sanctuary

Sea Star's 2026 Auction Fundraiser

53A Riley Ranch Rd, Carmel, CA 93923, USA

A Paradise Dream: 7 Nights on Kaua'i or Maui item
A Paradise Dream: 7 Nights on Kaua'i or Maui
$3,400

Starting bid

Dramatic cliffs or legendary beach? It’s your choice for a 7-night stay at The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas or The Westin Ka'anapali Ocean Resort Villas North. A spacious studio with private lanai features king bed, kitchenette, sitting area, dining table and luxuriously appointed bathroom. Reservation must be made at least 8 months prior; not available during Christmas week or New Year’s week; daily parking fee and resort taxes not included. Valid until 12/22/2027 Retail Value: $5380 Donated by Susan Kastner

Private Pebble Beach Golf & Lunch for 2 item
Private Pebble Beach Golf & Lunch for 2
$310

Starting bid

An exclusive opportunity for you and a guest to play a round of golf at the world-renowned Monterey Peninsula Country Club along scenic 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. Choose either the Shore or Dunes Course. Your host will join you on the course and provide a golf cart. After the game, enjoy lunch and drink in the views. Member Value: $520 (Retail Value: $750) Donated by Karen & David Basham

San Francisco Giants Field Box Tickets for 4 item
San Francisco Giants Field Box Tickets for 4
$300

Starting bid

The 2026 MLB Season has started! Here's your chance to secure seats in a Field Club box to one of the San Francisco Giants' home games. Enjoy a midweek break at the ballpark by the bay for 4 people. Value: $500 Donated by Sally & Dominic Carlucci

Tehama Golf Above the Bay & Lunch for 2 item
Tehama Golf Above the Bay & Lunch for 2
$250

Starting bid

Tehama Golf Club members invite you and a guest for a round of golf with panoramic views of Carmel Valley and Monterey Bay. After play, enjoy a delicious lunch at the Clubhouse. Value: $400 Donated by Denise & Derick Yee

Kiva Art Print by Charles DeWeese item
Kiva Art Print by Charles DeWeese
$75

Starting bid

Herd Leader Kiva as captured in colored pencil by Charles DeWeese from Del Rey Oaks. This 11x14 fine art print is matted and ready for framing. Value: $150 Donated by Charles DeWeese

Seastar Art Print by Charles DeWeese item
Seastar Art Print by Charles DeWeese
$75

Starting bid

Sanctuary Namesake Seastar as captured in colored pencil by Charles DeWeese from Del Rey Oaks. This 11x14 fine art print is matted and ready for framing. Value: $150 Donated by Charles DeWeese

