Sea Star's 2026 Auction Fundraiser

Dramatic cliffs or legendary beach? It’s your choice for a 7-night stay at The Westin Princeville Ocean Resort Villas or The Westin Ka'anapali Ocean Resort Villas North. A spacious studio with private lanai features king bed, kitchenette, sitting area, dining table and luxuriously appointed bathroom. Reservation must be made at least 8 months prior; not available during Christmas week or New Year’s week; daily parking fee and resort taxes not included. Valid until 12/22/2027 Retail Value: $5380 Donated by Susan Kastner
An exclusive opportunity for you and a guest to play a round of golf at the world-renowned Monterey Peninsula Country Club along scenic 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach. Choose either the Shore or Dunes Course. Your host will join you on the course and provide a golf cart. After the game, enjoy lunch and drink in the views. Member Value: $520 (Retail Value: $750) Donated by Karen & David Basham
The 2026 MLB Season has started! Here's your chance to secure seats in a Field Club box to one of the San Francisco Giants' home games. Enjoy a midweek break at the ballpark by the bay for 4 people. Value: $500 Donated by Sally & Dominic Carlucci
Tehama Golf Club members invite you and a guest for a round of golf with panoramic views of Carmel Valley and Monterey Bay. After play, enjoy a delicious lunch at the Clubhouse. Value: $400 Donated by Denise & Derick Yee
Herd Leader Kiva as captured in colored pencil by Charles DeWeese from Del Rey Oaks. This 11x14 fine art print is matted and ready for framing. Value: $150 Donated by Charles DeWeese
Sanctuary Namesake Seastar as captured in colored pencil by Charles DeWeese from Del Rey Oaks. This 11x14 fine art print is matted and ready for framing. Value: $150 Donated by Charles DeWeese
