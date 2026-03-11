Lotus Lantern Corp

Hosted by

Lotus Lantern Corp

About this event

✨S.E.A. the Arts Festival 🎨

1963 Holmgren Wy

Green Bay, WI 54304, USA

Food/Drink Vendor
$250

Booth Size: 10'x10'. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.

Merchandise Vendor
$150

Booth Size: 8'x4'. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.

Artists
$75

Booth Size: 8'x4'. Artists are responsible for bring their own table and chairs.


Examples of Artists:

  • Knitters, Crocheters, Quilters, & Embroiderers.
  • Crafters, Paper Crafters & Card Makers
  • Woodworker & Model Builders, Toy Maker
  • Jewelry Makers, Candle & Soap Makers
  • Potters & Ceramicists, Sign Maker, 3-D Print Maker
  • Culinary Artists, Make-Up Artists, Photographer
  • Painters & Illustrators, Tattoo Artists, Authors


Informational Booth
$50

6ft table only. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.

Information Booth - Nonprofit
Free

6ft table only. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.

Table Rental
$20

Rent an 8ft table from the venue.

Add a donation for Lotus Lantern Corp

$

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