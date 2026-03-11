✨S.E.A. the Arts Festival 🎨

Hosted by
About this event
Booth Size: 10'x10'. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.
Booth Size: 8'x4'. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.
Booth Size: 8'x4'. Artists are responsible for bring their own table and chairs.
Examples of Artists:
6ft table only. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.
6ft table only. Vendors are responsible for bringing their own table and chairs.
Rent an 8ft table from the venue.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!