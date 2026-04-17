Flemington Presbyterian Church FBO BSA Troop 62

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Flemington Presbyterian Church FBO BSA Troop 62

About this shop

Seabase & Summer Camp Shirts

UV A4 T-shirt (T62 Summer Camp) - FREE item
UV A4 T-shirt (T62 Summer Camp) - FREE item
UV A4 T-shirt (T62 Summer Camp) - FREE
Free

Each T62 person going on to Summer camp is entitled to 1 FREE shirt of this type. (RED)

0
UV A4 T-shirt (Summer Camp - T62 and T194) item
UV A4 T-shirt (Summer Camp - T62 and T194) item
UV A4 T-shirt (Summer Camp - T62 and T194)
$16

Logo on front only and Eagle/fleur de lis image on the back

0
Cotton Light T-shirt (T62 Seabase) - FREE item
Cotton Light T-shirt (T62 Seabase) - FREE item
Cotton Light T-shirt (T62 Seabase) - FREE
Free

Each T62 person going on the Seabase trip is entitled to 1 FREE shirt of this type.

0
Cotton Light T-shirt (T62 Seabase) item
Cotton Light T-shirt (T62 Seabase) item
Cotton Light T-shirt (T62 Seabase)
$18

Seabase logo on front and Troop# on the Arm and business logos on the back.

0
UV A4 Long sleeve shirt (T62 Seabase) - LOGO item
UV A4 Long sleeve shirt (T62 Seabase) - LOGO item
UV A4 Long sleeve shirt (T62 Seabase) - LOGO
$23

Seabase on front and T62 on the sleeve

0
UV A4 Long sleeve shirt (T62 Seabase) - Summer Camp Logo item
UV A4 Long sleeve shirt (T62 Seabase) - Summer Camp Logo item
UV A4 Long sleeve shirt (T62 Seabase) - Summer Camp Logo
$23

Summer camp graphic on front and T62 on the sleeve

0
UV A4 Long sleeve shirt (T62 Seabase) - NO LOGO item
UV A4 Long sleeve shirt (T62 Seabase) - NO LOGO
$11

Shirt with nothing on. BLANK shirt

0
Add a donation for Flemington Presbyterian Church FBO BSA Troop 62

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