Seabase & Summer Camp Shirts

About this shop
Each T62 person going on to Summer camp is entitled to 1 FREE shirt of this type. (RED)
Logo on front only and Eagle/fleur de lis image on the back
Each T62 person going on the Seabase trip is entitled to 1 FREE shirt of this type.
Seabase logo on front and Troop# on the Arm and business logos on the back.
Seabase on front and T62 on the sleeve
Summer camp graphic on front and T62 on the sleeve
Shirt with nothing on. BLANK shirt
$
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