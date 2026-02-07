Seabase Troop 62 First Aid Sales

About this shop
Be prepared for emergencies with this sleek, durable kit filled with the supplies you need to treat typical home injuries. Your purchase supports breast cancer awareness.
Full size, soft-sided kit that is perfect for your home, RV, car, or boat. Organized and well-stocked with physician-selected items. Approximately 9"x7"x2"
Be ready wherever you go. Your vehicle may be the best place to have first aid supplies! Approximately 8"x5.5"x2"
Be prepared for any of your pets' first aid needs
All the essentials listed in the Scout Handbook for personal first aid...plus a whole bunch more! Waterproof and lightweight.
Be ready when the game gets a little rough! Just right for your gear bag!
Perfect for your kayak or backpack! Insect sting relief, burn cream, and so much more!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!