Flemington Presbyterian Church FBO BSA Troop 62

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Flemington Presbyterian Church FBO BSA Troop 62

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Seabase Troop 62 First Aid Sales

First Aid for Life item
First Aid for Life
$25

Be prepared for emergencies with this sleek, durable kit filled with the supplies you need to treat typical home injuries. Your purchase supports breast cancer awareness.

Home First Aid item
Home First Aid
$25

Full size, soft-sided kit that is perfect for your home, RV, car, or boat. Organized and well-stocked with physician-selected items. Approximately 9"x7"x2"

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Auto First Aid Kit item
Auto First Aid Kit
$15

Be ready wherever you go. Your vehicle may be the best place to have first aid supplies! Approximately 8"x5.5"x2"

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Pet First Aid Kit item
Pet First Aid Kit
$15

Be prepared for any of your pets' first aid needs

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Scout First Aid Kit item
Scout First Aid Kit
$19

All the essentials listed in the Scout Handbook for personal first aid...plus a whole bunch more! Waterproof and lightweight.

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Sport item
Sport
$15

Be ready when the game gets a little rough! Just right for your gear bag!

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Outdoor First Aid Kit item
Outdoor First Aid Kit
$15

Perfect for your kayak or backpack! Insect sting relief, burn cream, and so much more!

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Add a donation for Flemington Presbyterian Church FBO BSA Troop 62

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