Register for the 2025 Garfield Jazz Seabeck Retreat

13395 Lagoon Dr NW

Seabeck, WA 98380, USA

Full Trip Fee
$250

Full payment

Full Trip Fee in 2 Monthly Payments
$125

50% payment today and 50% in one month's time

Full Trip Fee + $100 for Another Student
$350

Full payment with $100 support for another student

Full Trip Fee + $50 for Another Student
$300

Full payment with $50 support for another student

Reduced Trip Fee
$150

60% payment with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation

Reduced Trip Fee
$100

40% payment with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation

Reduced Trip Fee
$50

20% payment with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation

Reduced Trip Fee
Free

Financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!