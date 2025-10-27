Register for the 2025 Garfield Jazz Seabeck Retreat

Full payment
50% payment today and 50% in one month's time
Full payment with $100 support for another student
Full payment with $50 support for another student
60% payment with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
40% payment with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
20% payment with financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
Financial assistance provided by the Garfield Jazz Foundation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!