Seaforth Band Association

Offered by

Seaforth Band Association

About the memberships

Seaforth Band Association Sponsorship

Band Friend
$50

Valid for one year

* Seaforth Marching Band Car Magnet
* Seaforth Marching Band T-Shirt(s) or hat

*Acknowledgement in Concert Programs

*Name in Sponsor Section of the Website

Band Patron
$100

Valid for one year

* Seaforth Marching Band Car Magnet
* Seaforth Marching Band T-Shirt(s) or hat

*Acknowledgement in Concert Programs

*Name in Sponsor Section of the Website

*Name in Spring Banquet Program

*Name on Annual Show Shirt

Bronze
$250

Valid for one year

* Seaforth Marching Band Car Magnet
* Seaforth Marching Band T-Shirt(s) or hat

*Acknowledgement in Concert Programs

*Name in Sponsor Section of the Website

*Name in Spring Banquet Program

*Name on Annual Show Shirt

*Sponsor Window Decal

Silver
$500

Valid for one year

* Seaforth Marching Band Car Magnet
* Seaforth Marching Band T-Shirt(s) or hat

*Acknowledgement in Concert Programs

*Logo in Sponsor Section of the Website

*Logo in Spring Banquet Program

*Logo on Annual Show Shirt

*Sponsor Window Decal

*Certificate of Appreciation

Gold
$1,000

Valid for one year

* Seaforth Marching Band Car Magnet
* Seaforth Marching Band T-Shirt(s) or hat

*Acknowledgement in Concert Programs

*Logo in Sponsor Section of the Website

*Logo in Spring Banquet Program

*Logo on Annual Show Shirt

*Sponsor Window Decal

*Certificate of Appreciation

*PA recognition at Band Events

*Logo on Band Trailer

Platinum
$1,500

Valid for one year

* Seaforth Marching Band Car Magnet
* Seaforth Marching Band T-Shirt(s) or hat

*Acknowledgement in Concert Programs

*Logo in Sponsor Section of the Website

*Logo in Spring Banquet Program

*Logo on Annual Show Shirt

*Sponsor Window Decal

*Certificate of Appreciation

*PA recognition at Band Events

*Logo on Band Trailer

*Sponsorship Banner on Football Field

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!